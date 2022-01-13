Automatic Industrial Door Market Emerging Trends, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2028| ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Industrial Door market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Industrial Door market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Industrial Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Industrial Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Industrial Door Market Research Report: ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, GEZE GmbH

Global Automatic Industrial Door Market Segmentation by Product: Sliding Doors, Swinging Doors, Folding Doors, Others

Global Automatic Industrial Door Market Segmentation by Application: Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Others

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Industrial Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Industrial Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Report Answers Some Important Questions

1. How will economic, political, and technological changes in key countries influence the global demand?

2. Will trade and military wars affect the growth of the global Automatic Industrial Door market?

3. What are the future plans of leading players competing in the global Automatic Industrial Door market?

4. What are the upcoming innovations in the global Automatic Industrial Door market?

5. Are there any new drivers and restraints of the global Automatic Industrial Door market?

6. What is the growth potential of the Automatic Industrial Door market?

7. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Industrial Door Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sliding Doors

1.2.3 Swinging Doors

1.2.4 Folding Doors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Production

2.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Industrial Door Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automatic Industrial Door Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Industrial Door Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automatic Industrial Door Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automatic Industrial Door Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automatic Industrial Door Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Industrial Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ASSA ABLOY Group

12.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Group Overview

12.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Group Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Group Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Group Recent Developments

12.2 Deutschtec GmbH

12.2.1 Deutschtec GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Deutschtec GmbH Overview

12.2.3 Deutschtec GmbH Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Deutschtec GmbH Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Deutschtec GmbH Recent Developments

12.3 Dormakaba Holding AG

12.3.1 Dormakaba Holding AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dormakaba Holding AG Overview

12.3.3 Dormakaba Holding AG Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dormakaba Holding AG Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Dormakaba Holding AG Recent Developments

12.4 Royal Boon Edam International B.V

12.4.1 Royal Boon Edam International B.V Corporation Information

12.4.2 Royal Boon Edam International B.V Overview

12.4.3 Royal Boon Edam International B.V Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Royal Boon Edam International B.V Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Royal Boon Edam International B.V Recent Developments

12.5 Sanwa Holdings Corporation

12.5.1 Sanwa Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sanwa Holdings Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Sanwa Holdings Corporation Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sanwa Holdings Corporation Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Sanwa Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

12.6.1 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Overview

12.6.3 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 Nabtesco Corporation

12.7.1 Nabtesco Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nabtesco Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Nabtesco Corporation Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nabtesco Corporation Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Nabtesco Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 GEZE GmbH

12.8.1 GEZE GmbH Corporation Information

12.8.2 GEZE GmbH Overview

12.8.3 GEZE GmbH Automatic Industrial Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GEZE GmbH Automatic Industrial Door Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 GEZE GmbH Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automatic Industrial Door Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automatic Industrial Door Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automatic Industrial Door Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automatic Industrial Door Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automatic Industrial Door Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automatic Industrial Door Distributors

13.5 Automatic Industrial Door Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automatic Industrial Door Industry Trends

14.2 Automatic Industrial Door Market Drivers

14.3 Automatic Industrial Door Market Challenges

14.4 Automatic Industrial Door Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automatic Industrial Door Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

