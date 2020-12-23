Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026|Furuno Electric, Exactearth, Orbcomm

The global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market, such as SAAB, Furuno Electric, Exactearth, Orbcomm, Kongsberg Gruppen, L-3 Communication Holdings, Japan Radio Company, True Heading, Garmin International, CNS Systems, Transas Marine, Comnav Marine, Raymarine They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market by Product: Class A AIS, Class B AIS, AIS Base Stations

Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market by Application: , Fleet Management, Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security, Others Applications

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Class A AIS

1.2.3 Class B AIS

1.2.4 AIS Base Stations

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fleet Management

1.3.3 Vessel Tracking

1.3.4 Maritime Security

1.3.5 Others Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Revenue

3.4 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SAAB

11.1.1 SAAB Company Details

11.1.2 SAAB Business Overview

11.1.3 SAAB Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.1.4 SAAB Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 SAAB Recent Development

11.2 Furuno Electric

11.2.1 Furuno Electric Company Details

11.2.2 Furuno Electric Business Overview

11.2.3 Furuno Electric Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.2.4 Furuno Electric Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Furuno Electric Recent Development

11.3 Exactearth

11.3.1 Exactearth Company Details

11.3.2 Exactearth Business Overview

11.3.3 Exactearth Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.3.4 Exactearth Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Exactearth Recent Development

11.4 Orbcomm

11.4.1 Orbcomm Company Details

11.4.2 Orbcomm Business Overview

11.4.3 Orbcomm Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.4.4 Orbcomm Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Orbcomm Recent Development

11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen

11.5.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details

11.5.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview

11.5.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.5.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

11.6 L-3 Communication Holdings

11.6.1 L-3 Communication Holdings Company Details

11.6.2 L-3 Communication Holdings Business Overview

11.6.3 L-3 Communication Holdings Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.6.4 L-3 Communication Holdings Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 L-3 Communication Holdings Recent Development

11.7 Japan Radio Company

11.7.1 Japan Radio Company Company Details

11.7.2 Japan Radio Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Japan Radio Company Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.7.4 Japan Radio Company Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Japan Radio Company Recent Development

11.8 True Heading

11.8.1 True Heading Company Details

11.8.2 True Heading Business Overview

11.8.3 True Heading Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.8.4 True Heading Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 True Heading Recent Development

11.9 Garmin International

11.9.1 Garmin International Company Details

11.9.2 Garmin International Business Overview

11.9.3 Garmin International Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.9.4 Garmin International Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Garmin International Recent Development

11.10 CNS Systems

11.10.1 CNS Systems Company Details

11.10.2 CNS Systems Business Overview

11.10.3 CNS Systems Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

11.10.4 CNS Systems Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 CNS Systems Recent Development

11.11 Transas Marine

10.11.1 Transas Marine Company Details

10.11.2 Transas Marine Business Overview

10.11.3 Transas Marine Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

10.11.4 Transas Marine Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Transas Marine Recent Development

11.12 Comnav Marine

10.12.1 Comnav Marine Company Details

10.12.2 Comnav Marine Business Overview

10.12.3 Comnav Marine Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

10.12.4 Comnav Marine Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Comnav Marine Recent Development

11.13 Raymarine

10.13.1 Raymarine Company Details

10.13.2 Raymarine Business Overview

10.13.3 Raymarine Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Introduction

10.13.4 Raymarine Revenue in Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Raymarine Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

