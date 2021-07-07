Automatic Faucet Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027| LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Automatic Faucet market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automatic Faucet industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automatic Faucet production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Automatic Faucet market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Automatic Faucet market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Automatic Faucet market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automatic Faucet market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Faucet Market Research Report: LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO, Moen, Roca, Geberit, Sloan Valve, PRESTO Group, Oras, Joomo, Pfister, Beiduo Bathroom, Sunlot Shares, Advanced Modern Technologies, TCK, ZILONG, Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

Global Automatic Faucet Market Segmentation by Product: Deck Mounted Faucet, Wall Mounted Faucet

Global Automatic Faucet Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Public Utilities, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Automatic Faucet industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Automatic Faucet industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Automatic Faucet industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Automatic Faucet industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Automatic Faucet market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Automatic Faucet market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Automatic Faucet market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Automatic Faucet market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Automatic Faucet market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Faucet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Deck Mounted Faucet

1.2.3 Wall Mounted Faucet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public Utilities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automatic Faucet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automatic Faucet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Faucet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automatic Faucet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automatic Faucet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Faucet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Faucet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automatic Faucet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automatic Faucet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Faucet Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automatic Faucet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Faucet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Faucet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Faucet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Faucet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Faucet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automatic Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automatic Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automatic Faucet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automatic Faucet Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Automatic Faucet Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Automatic Faucet Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automatic Faucet Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Automatic Faucet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Automatic Faucet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Automatic Faucet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Automatic Faucet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Faucet Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 LIXIL Water Technology

12.1.1 LIXIL Water Technology Corporation Information

12.1.2 LIXIL Water Technology Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.1.5 LIXIL Water Technology Recent Development

12.2 Masco Corporation

12.2.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Masco Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.2.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Kohler

12.3.1 Kohler Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kohler Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kohler Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.3.5 Kohler Recent Development

12.4 TOTO

12.4.1 TOTO Corporation Information

12.4.2 TOTO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TOTO Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TOTO Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.4.5 TOTO Recent Development

12.5 Moen

12.5.1 Moen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Moen Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Moen Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Moen Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.5.5 Moen Recent Development

12.6 Roca

12.6.1 Roca Corporation Information

12.6.2 Roca Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Roca Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Roca Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.6.5 Roca Recent Development

12.7 Geberit

12.7.1 Geberit Corporation Information

12.7.2 Geberit Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Geberit Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Geberit Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.7.5 Geberit Recent Development

12.8 Sloan Valve

12.8.1 Sloan Valve Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sloan Valve Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.8.5 Sloan Valve Recent Development

12.9 PRESTO Group

12.9.1 PRESTO Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 PRESTO Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.9.5 PRESTO Group Recent Development

12.10 Oras

12.10.1 Oras Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oras Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Oras Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Oras Automatic Faucet Products Offered

12.10.5 Oras Recent Development

12.12 Pfister

12.12.1 Pfister Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pfister Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Pfister Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pfister Products Offered

12.12.5 Pfister Recent Development

12.13 Beiduo Bathroom

12.13.1 Beiduo Bathroom Corporation Information

12.13.2 Beiduo Bathroom Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Beiduo Bathroom Products Offered

12.13.5 Beiduo Bathroom Recent Development

12.14 Sunlot Shares

12.14.1 Sunlot Shares Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sunlot Shares Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sunlot Shares Products Offered

12.14.5 Sunlot Shares Recent Development

12.15 Advanced Modern Technologies

12.15.1 Advanced Modern Technologies Corporation Information

12.15.2 Advanced Modern Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Advanced Modern Technologies Products Offered

12.15.5 Advanced Modern Technologies Recent Development

12.16 TCK

12.16.1 TCK Corporation Information

12.16.2 TCK Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 TCK Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TCK Products Offered

12.16.5 TCK Recent Development

12.17 ZILONG

12.17.1 ZILONG Corporation Information

12.17.2 ZILONG Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ZILONG Products Offered

12.17.5 ZILONG Recent Development

12.18 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

12.18.1 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Products Offered

12.18.5 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automatic Faucet Industry Trends

13.2 Automatic Faucet Market Drivers

13.3 Automatic Faucet Market Challenges

13.4 Automatic Faucet Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Faucet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

