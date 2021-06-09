Automatic Door Operators Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027| Dorma, Micom Autodoor, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automatic Door Operators Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The global Automatic Door Operators market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The Automatic Door Operators report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.
Competitive landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the Automatic Door Operators market. Key developments and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will accelerate the growth of Automatic Door Operators market. It also includes investment strategies, marketing strategies, and product development plans adopted by major players of the Automatic Door Operators market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Door Operators Market Research Report: Dorma, Micom Autodoor, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, Normstahl, MOTION4, Dortek, Stanley Access Technologies, Horton, Air-Lec Industries, GEZE, Auto Ingress, Stanley, Nabtesco, ERREKA, Tormax
Global Automatic Door Operators Market Segmentation by Product: Sliding Door Operator, Revolving Door Operator, Swing Door Operator, Curved Door Operator, Other Operators
Global Automatic Door Operators Market Segmentation by Application: Civil Application, Commercial and Industrial Application, Healthcare Industry, Other
The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Automatic Door Operators market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Automatic Door Operators market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.
The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Automatic Door Operators market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic Door Operators market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Door Operators industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Door Operators market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Door Operators market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Door Operators market?
Table of Content
1 Automatic Door Operators Market Overview
1.1 Automatic Door Operators Product Overview
1.2 Automatic Door Operators Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Sliding Door Operator
1.2.2 Revolving Door Operator
1.2.3 Swing Door Operator
1.2.4 Curved Door Operator
1.2.5 Other Operators
1.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Door Operators Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Door Operators Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Door Operators Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Door Operators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automatic Door Operators Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automatic Door Operators Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Door Operators Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automatic Door Operators as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Door Operators Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Door Operators Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Automatic Door Operators Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Automatic Door Operators by Application
4.1 Automatic Door Operators Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Civil Application
4.1.2 Commercial and Industrial Application
4.1.3 Healthcare Industry
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automatic Door Operators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Automatic Door Operators by Country
5.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Automatic Door Operators by Country
6.1 Europe Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Automatic Door Operators by Country
8.1 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Operators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Door Operators Business
10.1 Dorma
10.1.1 Dorma Corporation Information
10.1.2 Dorma Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.1.5 Dorma Recent Development
10.2 Micom Autodoor
10.2.1 Micom Autodoor Corporation Information
10.2.2 Micom Autodoor Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Micom Autodoor Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Dorma Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.2.5 Micom Autodoor Recent Development
10.3 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems
10.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Corporation Information
10.3.2 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.3.5 ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Recent Development
10.4 Normstahl
10.4.1 Normstahl Corporation Information
10.4.2 Normstahl Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Normstahl Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Normstahl Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.4.5 Normstahl Recent Development
10.5 MOTION4
10.5.1 MOTION4 Corporation Information
10.5.2 MOTION4 Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 MOTION4 Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 MOTION4 Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.5.5 MOTION4 Recent Development
10.6 Dortek
10.6.1 Dortek Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dortek Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dortek Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dortek Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.6.5 Dortek Recent Development
10.7 Stanley Access Technologies
10.7.1 Stanley Access Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Stanley Access Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Stanley Access Technologies Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Stanley Access Technologies Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.7.5 Stanley Access Technologies Recent Development
10.8 Horton
10.8.1 Horton Corporation Information
10.8.2 Horton Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Horton Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Horton Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.8.5 Horton Recent Development
10.9 Air-Lec Industries
10.9.1 Air-Lec Industries Corporation Information
10.9.2 Air-Lec Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Air-Lec Industries Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Air-Lec Industries Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.9.5 Air-Lec Industries Recent Development
10.10 GEZE
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automatic Door Operators Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GEZE Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GEZE Recent Development
10.11 Auto Ingress
10.11.1 Auto Ingress Corporation Information
10.11.2 Auto Ingress Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.11.5 Auto Ingress Recent Development
10.12 Stanley
10.12.1 Stanley Corporation Information
10.12.2 Stanley Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Stanley Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Stanley Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.12.5 Stanley Recent Development
10.13 Nabtesco
10.13.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information
10.13.2 Nabtesco Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Nabtesco Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Nabtesco Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.13.5 Nabtesco Recent Development
10.14 ERREKA
10.14.1 ERREKA Corporation Information
10.14.2 ERREKA Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 ERREKA Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 ERREKA Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.14.5 ERREKA Recent Development
10.15 Tormax
10.15.1 Tormax Corporation Information
10.15.2 Tormax Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Tormax Automatic Door Operators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Tormax Automatic Door Operators Products Offered
10.15.5 Tormax Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automatic Door Operators Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automatic Door Operators Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automatic Door Operators Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automatic Door Operators Distributors
12.3 Automatic Door Operators Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
