Automatic Door Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automatic Door Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Door report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Door market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Door market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Door market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze, Tormax, ERREKA, Portalp, Grupsa, Dream, DSS Automatic Doors, ADSF, RUBEK, Auto Ingress, KBB, Ningbo Ownic, Shanghai PAD, Deper, Sane Boon, Meibisheng, DBJR

Market Segmentation by Product:

Automatic Sliding Door

Automatic Revolving Door

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Government Institution

Others



The Automatic Door Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Door Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Door

1.2 Automatic Door Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Automatic Sliding Door

1.2.3 Automatic Revolving Door

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Automatic Door Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Airports

1.3.4 Retail Store

1.3.5 Hotels

1.3.6 Office Building

1.3.7 Government Institution

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Door Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automatic Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automatic Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automatic Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automatic Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Australia Automatic Door Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Door Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automatic Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Door Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Door Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Door Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Door Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automatic Door Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automatic Door Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automatic Door Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Door Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automatic Door Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automatic Door Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Australia Automatic Door Production

3.8.1 Australia Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Australia Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automatic Door Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Door Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Door Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Door Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Door Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Door Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Door Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automatic Door Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automatic Door Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Stanley

7.1.1 Stanley Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stanley Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Stanley Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Stanley Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Stanley Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dorma

7.2.1 Dorma Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dorma Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dorma Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dorma Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dorma Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Assa Abloy

7.3.1 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.3.2 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Assa Abloy Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Assa Abloy Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nabtesco

7.4.1 Nabtesco Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nabtesco Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nabtesco Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nabtesco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nabtesco Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Record

7.5.1 Record Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.5.2 Record Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Record Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Record Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Record Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Boon Edam

7.6.1 Boon Edam Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.6.2 Boon Edam Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Boon Edam Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Boon Edam Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Boon Edam Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Horton Automatics

7.7.1 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.7.2 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Horton Automatics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Horton Automatics Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.8.2 Panasonic Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Panasonic Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Geze

7.9.1 Geze Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.9.2 Geze Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Geze Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Geze Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Geze Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tormax

7.10.1 Tormax Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tormax Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tormax Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tormax Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tormax Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ERREKA

7.11.1 ERREKA Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.11.2 ERREKA Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ERREKA Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 ERREKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ERREKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Portalp

7.12.1 Portalp Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.12.2 Portalp Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Portalp Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Portalp Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Portalp Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Grupsa

7.13.1 Grupsa Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.13.2 Grupsa Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Grupsa Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Grupsa Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Grupsa Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Dream

7.14.1 Dream Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dream Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Dream Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Dream Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Dream Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 DSS Automatic Doors

7.15.1 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.15.2 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.15.3 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 DSS Automatic Doors Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 DSS Automatic Doors Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 ADSF

7.16.1 ADSF Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.16.2 ADSF Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.16.3 ADSF Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 ADSF Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 ADSF Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 RUBEK

7.17.1 RUBEK Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.17.2 RUBEK Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.17.3 RUBEK Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 RUBEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 RUBEK Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Auto Ingress

7.18.1 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.18.2 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Auto Ingress Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Auto Ingress Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 KBB

7.19.1 KBB Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.19.2 KBB Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.19.3 KBB Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 KBB Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 KBB Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Ningbo Ownic

7.20.1 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Ningbo Ownic Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Ningbo Ownic Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Shanghai PAD

7.21.1 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Shanghai PAD Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Shanghai PAD Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Deper

7.22.1 Deper Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.22.2 Deper Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Deper Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Deper Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Deper Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Sane Boon

7.23.1 Sane Boon Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sane Boon Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Sane Boon Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Sane Boon Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Sane Boon Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Meibisheng

7.24.1 Meibisheng Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.24.2 Meibisheng Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Meibisheng Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Meibisheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Meibisheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 DBJR

7.25.1 DBJR Automatic Door Corporation Information

7.25.2 DBJR Automatic Door Product Portfolio

7.25.3 DBJR Automatic Door Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 DBJR Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 DBJR Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automatic Door Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Door Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Door

8.4 Automatic Door Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Door Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Door Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automatic Door Industry Trends

10.2 Automatic Door Growth Drivers

10.3 Automatic Door Market Challenges

10.4 Automatic Door Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Door by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Australia Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automatic Door

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Door by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Door by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Door by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

