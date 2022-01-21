Automatic Door Closer Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2022-2028 | Dorma, GEZE, Briton

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automatic Door Closer Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Door Closer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Door Closer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Door Closer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Door Closer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Door Closer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Door Closer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dorma, GEZE, Briton, Panasonic, Ingersoll-Rand, Schneider, Stanley, Allegion, GMT, ASSA ABLOY, Ryobi, Kaba Group, AAA Door Closers, Oubao, Guangdong Archie, Hutlon Decoration Material, Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products, Suzhou Fuerda Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Control of Push Button

Control of Motion Detector

Control of Other Device



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential



The Automatic Door Closer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Door Closer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Door Closer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Door Closer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automatic Door Closer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automatic Door Closer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automatic Door Closer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automatic Door Closer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automatic Door Closer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automatic Door Closer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automatic Door Closer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automatic Door Closer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automatic Door Closer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automatic Door Closer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Control of Push Button

2.1.2 Control of Motion Detector

2.1.3 Control of Other Device

2.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automatic Door Closer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automatic Door Closer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automatic Door Closer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Residential

3.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Door Closer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automatic Door Closer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automatic Door Closer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automatic Door Closer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automatic Door Closer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automatic Door Closer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automatic Door Closer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automatic Door Closer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automatic Door Closer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Door Closer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automatic Door Closer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automatic Door Closer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automatic Door Closer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automatic Door Closer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automatic Door Closer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automatic Door Closer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automatic Door Closer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Closer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Door Closer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automatic Door Closer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automatic Door Closer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automatic Door Closer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automatic Door Closer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Closer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Door Closer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dorma

7.1.1 Dorma Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dorma Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dorma Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dorma Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.1.5 Dorma Recent Development

7.2 GEZE

7.2.1 GEZE Corporation Information

7.2.2 GEZE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GEZE Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GEZE Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.2.5 GEZE Recent Development

7.3 Briton

7.3.1 Briton Corporation Information

7.3.2 Briton Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Briton Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Briton Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.3.5 Briton Recent Development

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Panasonic Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Panasonic Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.5 Ingersoll-Rand

7.5.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ingersoll-Rand Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ingersoll-Rand Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.5.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

7.6 Schneider

7.6.1 Schneider Corporation Information

7.6.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Schneider Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Schneider Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.6.5 Schneider Recent Development

7.7 Stanley

7.7.1 Stanley Corporation Information

7.7.2 Stanley Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Stanley Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Stanley Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.7.5 Stanley Recent Development

7.8 Allegion

7.8.1 Allegion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Allegion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Allegion Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Allegion Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.8.5 Allegion Recent Development

7.9 GMT

7.9.1 GMT Corporation Information

7.9.2 GMT Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GMT Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GMT Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.9.5 GMT Recent Development

7.10 ASSA ABLOY

7.10.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

7.10.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ASSA ABLOY Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ASSA ABLOY Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.10.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

7.11 Ryobi

7.11.1 Ryobi Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ryobi Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ryobi Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ryobi Automatic Door Closer Products Offered

7.11.5 Ryobi Recent Development

7.12 Kaba Group

7.12.1 Kaba Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kaba Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kaba Group Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kaba Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Kaba Group Recent Development

7.13 AAA Door Closers

7.13.1 AAA Door Closers Corporation Information

7.13.2 AAA Door Closers Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AAA Door Closers Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AAA Door Closers Products Offered

7.13.5 AAA Door Closers Recent Development

7.14 Oubao

7.14.1 Oubao Corporation Information

7.14.2 Oubao Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Oubao Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Oubao Products Offered

7.14.5 Oubao Recent Development

7.15 Guangdong Archie

7.15.1 Guangdong Archie Corporation Information

7.15.2 Guangdong Archie Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Guangdong Archie Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Guangdong Archie Products Offered

7.15.5 Guangdong Archie Recent Development

7.16 Hutlon Decoration Material

7.16.1 Hutlon Decoration Material Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hutlon Decoration Material Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hutlon Decoration Material Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hutlon Decoration Material Products Offered

7.16.5 Hutlon Decoration Material Recent Development

7.17 Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products

7.17.1 Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products Corporation Information

7.17.2 Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products Products Offered

7.17.5 Guangdong Kinlong Hardware Products Recent Development

7.18 Suzhou Fuerda Industry

7.18.1 Suzhou Fuerda Industry Corporation Information

7.18.2 Suzhou Fuerda Industry Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Suzhou Fuerda Industry Automatic Door Closer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Suzhou Fuerda Industry Products Offered

7.18.5 Suzhou Fuerda Industry Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automatic Door Closer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automatic Door Closer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automatic Door Closer Distributors

8.3 Automatic Door Closer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automatic Door Closer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automatic Door Closer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automatic Door Closer Distributors

8.5 Automatic Door Closer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

