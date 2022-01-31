Automatic Cooking Robot Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028 | Moley Robotics, Miso Robotics, Mechanical Chef

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Automatic Cooking Robot Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Cooking Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Cooking Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Cooking Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Cooking Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Cooking Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Cooking Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Moley Robotics, Miso Robotics, Mechanical Chef, Picnic, RoboChef, The Wilkinson Baking Company, Chowbotics, Karakuri, Creator, DaVinci Kitchen GmbH, Macco Robotics, OAL Group, Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd., Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Throughput

Low Throughput



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Automatic Cooking Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Cooking Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Cooking Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automatic Cooking Robot in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High Throughput

2.1.2 Low Throughput

2.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automatic Cooking Robot Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automatic Cooking Robot in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automatic Cooking Robot Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Cooking Robot Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automatic Cooking Robot Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automatic Cooking Robot Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automatic Cooking Robot Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automatic Cooking Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Cooking Robot Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automatic Cooking Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automatic Cooking Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Cooking Robot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Cooking Robot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Moley Robotics

7.1.1 Moley Robotics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Moley Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Moley Robotics Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Moley Robotics Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.1.5 Moley Robotics Recent Development

7.2 Miso Robotics

7.2.1 Miso Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Miso Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Miso Robotics Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Miso Robotics Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.2.5 Miso Robotics Recent Development

7.3 Mechanical Chef

7.3.1 Mechanical Chef Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mechanical Chef Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mechanical Chef Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mechanical Chef Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.3.5 Mechanical Chef Recent Development

7.4 Picnic

7.4.1 Picnic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Picnic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Picnic Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Picnic Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.4.5 Picnic Recent Development

7.5 RoboChef

7.5.1 RoboChef Corporation Information

7.5.2 RoboChef Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RoboChef Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RoboChef Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.5.5 RoboChef Recent Development

7.6 The Wilkinson Baking Company

7.6.1 The Wilkinson Baking Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Wilkinson Baking Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The Wilkinson Baking Company Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The Wilkinson Baking Company Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.6.5 The Wilkinson Baking Company Recent Development

7.7 Chowbotics

7.7.1 Chowbotics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chowbotics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chowbotics Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chowbotics Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.7.5 Chowbotics Recent Development

7.8 Karakuri

7.8.1 Karakuri Corporation Information

7.8.2 Karakuri Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Karakuri Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Karakuri Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.8.5 Karakuri Recent Development

7.9 Creator

7.9.1 Creator Corporation Information

7.9.2 Creator Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Creator Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Creator Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.9.5 Creator Recent Development

7.10 DaVinci Kitchen GmbH

7.10.1 DaVinci Kitchen GmbH Corporation Information

7.10.2 DaVinci Kitchen GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DaVinci Kitchen GmbH Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DaVinci Kitchen GmbH Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.10.5 DaVinci Kitchen GmbH Recent Development

7.11 Macco Robotics

7.11.1 Macco Robotics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Macco Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Macco Robotics Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Macco Robotics Automatic Cooking Robot Products Offered

7.11.5 Macco Robotics Recent Development

7.12 OAL Group

7.12.1 OAL Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 OAL Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OAL Group Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OAL Group Products Offered

7.12.5 OAL Group Recent Development

7.13 Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd.

7.13.1 Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd. Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Shenzhen Pansum Technology Co.,ltd. Recent Development

7.14 Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.14.5 Foshan Semikron Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.15 Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhuhai Koke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd. Automatic Cooking Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.16.5 Shenzhen Fanlai Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automatic Cooking Robot Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automatic Cooking Robot Distributors

8.3 Automatic Cooking Robot Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automatic Cooking Robot Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automatic Cooking Robot Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automatic Cooking Robot Distributors

8.5 Automatic Cooking Robot Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

