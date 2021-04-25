Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size, with top 20 Countries Data,Regional Growth Overview, Product Types, Application, Trends & Forecast From 2021-2027|Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market include _, Arcsoft (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai Inc. (US), DataScouting (Greece), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Vobile (US), iPharro Media GmbH (Germany), Viscovery Pte (Taiwan), VoiceBace (US), Nuance communications (US), Mufin GmBH (Germany), Shazam Entertainment (UK), ACRCloud (China), Audible Magic Corporation (US), Civolution (US), Enswers (South Korea), Gracenote (US)
The report has classified the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry.
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment By Type:
Audio, Video, & Image Recognition, Voice & Speech Recognition, Real time Content Analytics, Security and Copyright Management
Media & Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, E-commerce, Education& Healthcare, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Defense & Public Safety, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market?
TOC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR)
1.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview
1.1.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Audio, Video, & Image Recognition
2.5 Voice & Speech Recognition
2.6 Real time Content Analytics
2.7 Security and Copyright Management 3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Media & Entertainment
3.5 Consumer Electronics
3.6 E-commerce
3.7 Education& Healthcare
3.8 Automotive
3.9 IT & telecommunication
3.10 Defense & Public Safety
3.11 Others 4 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market
4.4 Global Top Players Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Arcsoft (US)
5.1.1 Arcsoft (US) Profile
5.1.2 Arcsoft (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Arcsoft (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Arcsoft (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Arcsoft (US) Recent Developments
5.2 Digimarc Corporation (US)
5.2.1 Digimarc Corporation (US) Profile
5.2.2 Digimarc Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Digimarc Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Digimarc Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Digimarc Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.3 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)
5.5.1 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Profile
5.3.2 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Recent Developments
5.4 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)
5.4.1 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Profile
5.4.2 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Recent Developments
5.5 Clarifai Inc. (US)
5.5.1 Clarifai Inc. (US) Profile
5.5.2 Clarifai Inc. (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Clarifai Inc. (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Clarifai Inc. (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Clarifai Inc. (US) Recent Developments
5.6 DataScouting (Greece)
5.6.1 DataScouting (Greece) Profile
5.6.2 DataScouting (Greece) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 DataScouting (Greece) Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 DataScouting (Greece) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 DataScouting (Greece) Recent Developments
5.7 Google (US)
5.7.1 Google (US) Profile
5.7.2 Google (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Google (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Google (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Google (US) Recent Developments
5.8 Microsoft Corporation (US)
5.8.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Profile
5.8.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.9 Vobile (US)
5.9.1 Vobile (US) Profile
5.9.2 Vobile (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Vobile (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Vobile (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Vobile (US) Recent Developments
5.10 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)
5.10.1 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Profile
5.10.2 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Recent Developments
5.11 Viscovery Pte (Taiwan)
5.11.1 Viscovery Pte (Taiwan) Profile
5.11.2 Viscovery Pte (Taiwan) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 Viscovery Pte (Taiwan) Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Viscovery Pte (Taiwan) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Viscovery Pte (Taiwan) Recent Developments
5.12 VoiceBace (US)
5.12.1 VoiceBace (US) Profile
5.12.2 VoiceBace (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 VoiceBace (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 VoiceBace (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 VoiceBace (US) Recent Developments
5.13 Nuance communications (US)
5.13.1 Nuance communications (US) Profile
5.13.2 Nuance communications (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 Nuance communications (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Nuance communications (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Nuance communications (US) Recent Developments
5.14 Mufin GmBH (Germany)
5.14.1 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Profile
5.14.2 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.14.3 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Recent Developments
5.15 Shazam Entertainment (UK)
5.15.1 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Profile
5.15.2 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.15.3 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Recent Developments
5.16 ACRCloud (China)
5.16.1 ACRCloud (China) Profile
5.16.2 ACRCloud (China) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.16.3 ACRCloud (China) Products, Services and Solutions
5.16.4 ACRCloud (China) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.16.5 ACRCloud (China) Recent Developments
5.17 Audible Magic Corporation (US)
5.17.1 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Profile
5.17.2 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.17.3 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.17.4 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.17.5 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.18 Civolution (US)
5.18.1 Civolution (US) Profile
5.18.2 Civolution (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.18.3 Civolution (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.18.4 Civolution (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.18.5 Civolution (US) Recent Developments
5.19 Enswers (South Korea)
5.19.1 Enswers (South Korea) Profile
5.19.2 Enswers (South Korea) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.19.3 Enswers (South Korea) Products, Services and Solutions
5.19.4 Enswers (South Korea) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.19.5 Enswers (South Korea) Recent Developments
5.20 Gracenote (US)
5.20.1 Gracenote (US) Profile
5.20.2 Gracenote (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.20.3 Gracenote (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.20.4 Gracenote (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.20.5 Gracenote (US) Recent Developments 6 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by Players and by Application
8.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
