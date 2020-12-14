Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2026|, Arcsoft (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

The global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market, such as , Arcsoft (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai Inc. (US), DataScouting (Greece), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Vobile (US), iPharro Media GmbH (Germany), Viscovery Pte (Taiwan), VoiceBace (US), Nuance communications (US), Mufin GmBH (Germany), Shazam Entertainment (UK), ACRCloud (China), Audible Magic Corporation (US), Civolution (US), Enswers (South Korea), Gracenote (US) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market by Product: Audio, Video, & Image Recognition, Voice & Speech Recognition, Real time Content Analytics, Security and Copyright Management

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market by Application: Media & Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, E-commerce, Education& Healthcare, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Defense & Public Safety, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Audio, Video, & Image Recognition

1.4.3 Voice & Speech Recognition

1.4.4 Real time Content Analytics

1.4.5 Security and Copyright Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Media & Entertainment

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 E-commerce

1.5.5 Education& Healthcare

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 IT & telecommunication

1.5.8 Defense & Public Safety

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arcsoft (US)

12.1.1 Arcsoft (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arcsoft (US) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Arcsoft (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Arcsoft (US) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.1.5 Arcsoft (US) Recent Development

12.2 Digimarc Corporation (US)

12.2.1 Digimarc Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Digimarc Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digimarc Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Digimarc Corporation (US) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.2.5 Digimarc Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.3 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

12.3.1 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.3.5 Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal) Recent Development

12.4 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

12.4.1 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.4.5 Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands) Recent Development

12.5 Clarifai Inc. (US)

12.5.1 Clarifai Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Clarifai Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Clarifai Inc. (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Clarifai Inc. (US) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.5.5 Clarifai Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.6 DataScouting (Greece)

12.6.1 DataScouting (Greece) Corporation Information

12.6.2 DataScouting (Greece) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DataScouting (Greece) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DataScouting (Greece) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.6.5 DataScouting (Greece) Recent Development

12.7 Google (US)

12.7.1 Google (US) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Google (US) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Google (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Google (US) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.7.5 Google (US) Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft Corporation (US)

12.8.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.8.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.9 Vobile (US)

12.9.1 Vobile (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vobile (US) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Vobile (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Vobile (US) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.9.5 Vobile (US) Recent Development

12.10 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

12.10.1 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.10.2 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Products Offered

12.10.5 iPharro Media GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.12 VoiceBace (US)

12.12.1 VoiceBace (US) Corporation Information

12.12.2 VoiceBace (US) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 VoiceBace (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 VoiceBace (US) Products Offered

12.12.5 VoiceBace (US) Recent Development

12.13 Nuance communications (US)

12.13.1 Nuance communications (US) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nuance communications (US) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nuance communications (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nuance communications (US) Products Offered

12.13.5 Nuance communications (US) Recent Development

12.14 Mufin GmBH (Germany)

12.14.1 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Products Offered

12.14.5 Mufin GmBH (Germany) Recent Development

12.15 Shazam Entertainment (UK)

12.15.1 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Products Offered

12.15.5 Shazam Entertainment (UK) Recent Development

12.16 ACRCloud (China)

12.16.1 ACRCloud (China) Corporation Information

12.16.2 ACRCloud (China) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 ACRCloud (China) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 ACRCloud (China) Products Offered

12.16.5 ACRCloud (China) Recent Development

12.17 Audible Magic Corporation (US)

12.17.1 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Products Offered

12.17.5 Audible Magic Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.18 Civolution (US)

12.18.1 Civolution (US) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Civolution (US) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Civolution (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Civolution (US) Products Offered

12.18.5 Civolution (US) Recent Development

12.19 Enswers (South Korea)

12.19.1 Enswers (South Korea) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Enswers (South Korea) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Enswers (South Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Enswers (South Korea) Products Offered

12.19.5 Enswers (South Korea) Recent Development

12.20 Gracenote (US)

12.20.1 Gracenote (US) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Gracenote (US) Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Gracenote (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Gracenote (US) Products Offered

12.20.5 Gracenote (US) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

