Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026 | Viscom, Omron Corporation, Nordson

The report titled Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Viscom, Omron Corporation, Nordson, ViTrox Corporation, NIKON, Test Research, Inc, Saki Corporation, Waygate Technologies, Goepel Electronic, Scienscope, SEC, Unicomp Technology
Market Segmentation by Product: 2D AXI
3D AXI
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
The Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Overview
1.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Overview
1.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 2D AXI
1.2.2 3D AXI
1.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Downstream Industry
4.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Segment by Downstream Industry
4.1.1 Automotive Electronics
4.1.2 Consumer Electronics
4.1.3 Industrial Electronics
4.1.4 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales by Downstream Industry: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Historic Sales by Downstream Industry (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Forecasted Sales by Downstream Industry (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Downstream Industry
4.5.1 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Downstream Industry
4.5.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Downstream Industry
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Downstream Industry
4.5.4 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Downstream Industry
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) by Downstream Industry
5 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Business
10.1 Viscom
10.1.1 Viscom Corporation Information
10.1.2 Viscom Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.1.5 Viscom Recent Developments
10.2 Omron Corporation
10.2.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Omron Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Omron Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Viscom Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.2.5 Omron Corporation Recent Developments
10.3 Nordson
10.3.1 Nordson Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nordson Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Nordson Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Nordson Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.3.5 Nordson Recent Developments
10.4 ViTrox Corporation
10.4.1 ViTrox Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 ViTrox Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 ViTrox Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 ViTrox Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.4.5 ViTrox Corporation Recent Developments
10.5 NIKON
10.5.1 NIKON Corporation Information
10.5.2 NIKON Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 NIKON Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 NIKON Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.5.5 NIKON Recent Developments
10.6 Test Research, Inc
10.6.1 Test Research, Inc Corporation Information
10.6.2 Test Research, Inc Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Test Research, Inc Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Test Research, Inc Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.6.5 Test Research, Inc Recent Developments
10.7 Saki Corporation
10.7.1 Saki Corporation Corporation Information
10.7.2 Saki Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Saki Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Saki Corporation Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.7.5 Saki Corporation Recent Developments
10.8 Waygate Technologies
10.8.1 Waygate Technologies Corporation Information
10.8.2 Waygate Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Waygate Technologies Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Waygate Technologies Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.8.5 Waygate Technologies Recent Developments
10.9 Goepel Electronic
10.9.1 Goepel Electronic Corporation Information
10.9.2 Goepel Electronic Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Goepel Electronic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Goepel Electronic Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.9.5 Goepel Electronic Recent Developments
10.10 Scienscope
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Scienscope Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Scienscope Recent Developments
10.11 SEC
10.11.1 SEC Corporation Information
10.11.2 SEC Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 SEC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 SEC Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.11.5 SEC Recent Developments
10.12 Unicomp Technology
10.12.1 Unicomp Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Unicomp Technology Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Unicomp Technology Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Unicomp Technology Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Products Offered
10.12.5 Unicomp Technology Recent Developments
11 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Industry Trends
11.4.2 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Drivers
11.4.3 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
