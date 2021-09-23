Automated Trucks Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 | AB Volvo, Embark Trucks, Daimler AG

The global Automated Trucks market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Automated Trucks market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Automated Trucks market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Automated Trucks market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automated Trucks Market Research Report: AB Volvo, Embark Trucks, Daimler AG, Waymo, Tesla, General Motors Corporation, Ford, TuSimple Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automated Trucks industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automated Trucksmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automated Trucks industry.

Global Automated Trucks Market Segment By Type:

Cab Integrated Trucks, Cabless Trucks

Global Automated Trucks Market Segment By Application:

Transportation, Mining, Retail & Logistics, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Automated Trucks Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Automated Trucks market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automated Trucks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Trucks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Trucks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Trucks market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Trucks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Trucks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cab Integrated Trucks

1.2.3 Cabless Trucks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Trucks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Retail & Logistics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Trucks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Trucks Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automated Trucks Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automated Trucks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automated Trucks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automated Trucks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automated Trucks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automated Trucks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automated Trucks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automated Trucks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automated Trucks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Trucks Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automated Trucks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automated Trucks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automated Trucks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automated Trucks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automated Trucks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automated Trucks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automated Trucks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Trucks Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automated Trucks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automated Trucks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automated Trucks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automated Trucks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automated Trucks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Trucks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automated Trucks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automated Trucks Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automated Trucks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automated Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automated Trucks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automated Trucks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automated Trucks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automated Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automated Trucks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automated Trucks Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automated Trucks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automated Trucks Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automated Trucks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automated Trucks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automated Trucks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automated Trucks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automated Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automated Trucks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automated Trucks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automated Trucks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automated Trucks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automated Trucks Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automated Trucks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automated Trucks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automated Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automated Trucks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automated Trucks Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automated Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automated Trucks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automated Trucks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automated Trucks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automated Trucks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automated Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automated Trucks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automated Trucks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automated Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automated Trucks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automated Trucks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automated Trucks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automated Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automated Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automated Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automated Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Trucks Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Trucks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automated Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automated Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automated Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automated Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automated Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 AB Volvo

12.1.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

12.1.2 AB Volvo Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AB Volvo Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AB Volvo Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.1.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

12.2 Embark Trucks

12.2.1 Embark Trucks Corporation Information

12.2.2 Embark Trucks Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Embark Trucks Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Embark Trucks Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.2.5 Embark Trucks Recent Development

12.3 Daimler AG

12.3.1 Daimler AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Daimler AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Daimler AG Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Daimler AG Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.3.5 Daimler AG Recent Development

12.4 Waymo

12.4.1 Waymo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Waymo Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Waymo Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Waymo Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.4.5 Waymo Recent Development

12.5 Tesla

12.5.1 Tesla Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tesla Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tesla Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.5.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.6 General Motors Corporation

12.6.1 General Motors Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 General Motors Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 General Motors Corporation Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 General Motors Corporation Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.6.5 General Motors Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Ford

12.7.1 Ford Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ford Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ford Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ford Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.7.5 Ford Recent Development

12.8 TuSimple Inc.

12.8.1 TuSimple Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 TuSimple Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 TuSimple Inc. Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TuSimple Inc. Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.8.5 TuSimple Inc. Recent Development

12.11 AB Volvo

12.11.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

12.11.2 AB Volvo Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 AB Volvo Automated Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AB Volvo Automated Trucks Products Offered

12.11.5 AB Volvo Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automated Trucks Industry Trends

13.2 Automated Trucks Market Drivers

13.3 Automated Trucks Market Challenges

13.4 Automated Trucks Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automated Trucks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

