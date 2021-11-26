Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence

“

The report titled Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng, PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wafer Testing

Package Testing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging and Testing & Wafer Foundry

IDM



The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Test Equipment (ATE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

1.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Wafer Testing

1.2.3 Package Testing

1.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging and Testing & Wafer Foundry

1.3.3 IDM

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Taiwan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Japan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production

3.4.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production

3.5.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production

3.6.1 China Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Taiwan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production

3.7.1 China Taiwan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Taiwan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Japan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production

3.8.1 Japan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Japan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Teradyne

7.1.1 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Teradyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Teradyne Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Advantest

7.2.1 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Advantest Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Advantest Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LTX-Credence

7.3.1 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.3.2 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LTX-Credence Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LTX-Credence Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cohu

7.4.1 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cohu Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cohu Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Chroma

7.5.1 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Chroma Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Chroma Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SPEA

7.6.1 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.6.2 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SPEA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SPEA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Averna

7.7.1 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Averna Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Averna Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Shibasoku

7.8.1 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Shibasoku Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Shibasoku Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ChangChuan

7.9.1 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.9.2 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ChangChuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ChangChuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Macrotest

7.10.1 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Macrotest Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Macrotest Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Huafeng

7.11.1 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Huafeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Huafeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd

7.12.1 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Corporation Information

7.12.2 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

8.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Distributors List

9.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry Trends

10.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Growth Drivers

10.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Challenges

10.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Taiwan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Japan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

