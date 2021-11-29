Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence

“

The report titled Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng, PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wafer Testing

Package Testing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging and Testing & Wafer Foundry

IDM



The Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Test Equipment (ATE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wafer Testing

1.2.3 Package Testing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging and Testing & Wafer Foundry

1.3.3 IDM

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Teradyne

12.1.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

12.1.2 Teradyne Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.1.5 Teradyne Recent Development

12.2 Advantest

12.2.1 Advantest Corporation Information

12.2.2 Advantest Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.2.5 Advantest Recent Development

12.3 LTX-Credence

12.3.1 LTX-Credence Corporation Information

12.3.2 LTX-Credence Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.3.5 LTX-Credence Recent Development

12.4 Cohu

12.4.1 Cohu Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cohu Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.4.5 Cohu Recent Development

12.5 Chroma

12.5.1 Chroma Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chroma Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.5.5 Chroma Recent Development

12.6 SPEA

12.6.1 SPEA Corporation Information

12.6.2 SPEA Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.6.5 SPEA Recent Development

12.7 Averna

12.7.1 Averna Corporation Information

12.7.2 Averna Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.7.5 Averna Recent Development

12.8 Shibasoku

12.8.1 Shibasoku Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shibasoku Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.8.5 Shibasoku Recent Development

12.9 ChangChuan

12.9.1 ChangChuan Corporation Information

12.9.2 ChangChuan Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.9.5 ChangChuan Recent Development

12.10 Macrotest

12.10.1 Macrotest Corporation Information

12.10.2 Macrotest Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.10.5 Macrotest Recent Development

12.11 Teradyne

12.11.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

12.11.2 Teradyne Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

12.11.5 Teradyne Recent Development

12.12 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd

12.12.1 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Products Offered

12.12.5 PowerTECH SEMI Co, Ltd Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry Trends

13.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Drivers

13.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Challenges

13.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

