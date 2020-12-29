Automated Food Peeling Machines Market by Application, Type, Revenue & Forecast to 2026 | TOMRA, CFT Group, Kiremko

“

The report titled Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated Food Peeling Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Food Peeling Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TOMRA, CFT Group, Kiremko, Turatti Group, FTNON, DORNOW, DANA-Technology, EIMA Engineering, Sormac, Finis, FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner), Vanmark, Forsfood Oy, ProEx Food

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 2000 Kg/h

2000-10000 Kg/h

Above 10000 Kg/h



Market Segmentation by Application: Vegetable Processing Plant

French Fries Processing Plant

Others



The Automated Food Peeling Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Food Peeling Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Food Peeling Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Food Peeling Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Food Peeling Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 2000 Kg/h

1.2.3 2000-10000 Kg/h

1.2.4 Above 10000 Kg/h

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Vegetable Processing Plant

1.3.3 French Fries Processing Plant

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Automated Food Peeling Machines Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automated Food Peeling Machines Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automated Food Peeling Machines Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Food Peeling Machines Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automated Food Peeling Machines Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automated Food Peeling Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automated Food Peeling Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automated Food Peeling Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automated Food Peeling Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Automated Food Peeling Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Automated Food Peeling Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Automated Food Peeling Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Automated Food Peeling Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Automated Food Peeling Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Automated Food Peeling Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automated Food Peeling Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automated Food Peeling Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automated Food Peeling Machines Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 TOMRA

8.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

8.1.2 TOMRA Overview

8.1.3 TOMRA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 TOMRA Product Description

8.1.5 TOMRA Related Developments

8.2 CFT Group

8.2.1 CFT Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 CFT Group Overview

8.2.3 CFT Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CFT Group Product Description

8.2.5 CFT Group Related Developments

8.3 Kiremko

8.3.1 Kiremko Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kiremko Overview

8.3.3 Kiremko Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Kiremko Product Description

8.3.5 Kiremko Related Developments

8.4 Turatti Group

8.4.1 Turatti Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Turatti Group Overview

8.4.3 Turatti Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Turatti Group Product Description

8.4.5 Turatti Group Related Developments

8.5 FTNON

8.5.1 FTNON Corporation Information

8.5.2 FTNON Overview

8.5.3 FTNON Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 FTNON Product Description

8.5.5 FTNON Related Developments

8.6 DORNOW

8.6.1 DORNOW Corporation Information

8.6.2 DORNOW Overview

8.6.3 DORNOW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 DORNOW Product Description

8.6.5 DORNOW Related Developments

8.7 DANA-Technology

8.7.1 DANA-Technology Corporation Information

8.7.2 DANA-Technology Overview

8.7.3 DANA-Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DANA-Technology Product Description

8.7.5 DANA-Technology Related Developments

8.8 EIMA Engineering

8.8.1 EIMA Engineering Corporation Information

8.8.2 EIMA Engineering Overview

8.8.3 EIMA Engineering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 EIMA Engineering Product Description

8.8.5 EIMA Engineering Related Developments

8.9 Sormac

8.9.1 Sormac Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sormac Overview

8.9.3 Sormac Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Sormac Product Description

8.9.5 Sormac Related Developments

8.10 Finis

8.10.1 Finis Corporation Information

8.10.2 Finis Overview

8.10.3 Finis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Finis Product Description

8.10.5 Finis Related Developments

8.11 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner)

8.11.1 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Corporation Information

8.11.2 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Overview

8.11.3 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Product Description

8.11.5 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Related Developments

8.12 Vanmark

8.12.1 Vanmark Corporation Information

8.12.2 Vanmark Overview

8.12.3 Vanmark Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Vanmark Product Description

8.12.5 Vanmark Related Developments

8.13 Forsfood Oy

8.13.1 Forsfood Oy Corporation Information

8.13.2 Forsfood Oy Overview

8.13.3 Forsfood Oy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Forsfood Oy Product Description

8.13.5 Forsfood Oy Related Developments

8.14 ProEx Food

8.14.1 ProEx Food Corporation Information

8.14.2 ProEx Food Overview

8.14.3 ProEx Food Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 ProEx Food Product Description

8.14.5 ProEx Food Related Developments

9 Automated Food Peeling Machines Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automated Food Peeling Machines Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automated Food Peeling Machines Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Peeling Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automated Food Peeling Machines Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automated Food Peeling Machines Distributors

11.3 Automated Food Peeling Machines Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Automated Food Peeling Machines Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automated Food Peeling Machines Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”