Automated Fiber Placement Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Accudyne Systems, Electroimpact, MAG

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automated Fiber Placement Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Fiber Placement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Fiber Placement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Fiber Placement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Fiber Placement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Fiber Placement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Fiber Placement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Accudyne Systems, Electroimpact, MAG, Northrop Grumman, Mikrosam, Coriolis Composites, Camozzi, Fives, MTorres, Automated Dynamics, Trelleborg

Market Segmentation by Product:

Horizontal Gantry

Vertical Gantry

Robotic Arm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Automation

Others



The Automated Fiber Placement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Fiber Placement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Fiber Placement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Automated Fiber Placement

1.1 Automated Fiber Placement Market Overview

1.1.1 Automated Fiber Placement Product Scope

1.1.2 Automated Fiber Placement Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Automated Fiber Placement Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Automated Fiber Placement Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automated Fiber Placement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Horizontal Gantry

2.5 Vertical Gantry

2.6 Robotic Arm

3 Automated Fiber Placement Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Fiber Placement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Aerospace and Defense

3.5 Industrial Automation

3.6 Others

4 Automated Fiber Placement Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Automated Fiber Placement Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automated Fiber Placement Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automated Fiber Placement Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automated Fiber Placement Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accudyne Systems

5.1.1 Accudyne Systems Profile

5.1.2 Accudyne Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Accudyne Systems Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accudyne Systems Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Accudyne Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Electroimpact

5.2.1 Electroimpact Profile

5.2.2 Electroimpact Main Business

5.2.3 Electroimpact Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Electroimpact Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Electroimpact Recent Developments

5.3 MAG

5.3.1 MAG Profile

5.3.2 MAG Main Business

5.3.3 MAG Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 MAG Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments

5.4 Northrop Grumman

5.4.1 Northrop Grumman Profile

5.4.2 Northrop Grumman Main Business

5.4.3 Northrop Grumman Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Northrop Grumman Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments

5.5 Mikrosam

5.5.1 Mikrosam Profile

5.5.2 Mikrosam Main Business

5.5.3 Mikrosam Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Mikrosam Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Mikrosam Recent Developments

5.6 Coriolis Composites

5.6.1 Coriolis Composites Profile

5.6.2 Coriolis Composites Main Business

5.6.3 Coriolis Composites Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Coriolis Composites Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Coriolis Composites Recent Developments

5.7 Camozzi

5.7.1 Camozzi Profile

5.7.2 Camozzi Main Business

5.7.3 Camozzi Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Camozzi Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Camozzi Recent Developments

5.8 Fives

5.8.1 Fives Profile

5.8.2 Fives Main Business

5.8.3 Fives Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fives Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Fives Recent Developments

5.9 MTorres

5.9.1 MTorres Profile

5.9.2 MTorres Main Business

5.9.3 MTorres Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 MTorres Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 MTorres Recent Developments

5.10 Automated Dynamics

5.10.1 Automated Dynamics Profile

5.10.2 Automated Dynamics Main Business

5.10.3 Automated Dynamics Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Automated Dynamics Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Automated Dynamics Recent Developments

5.11 Trelleborg

5.11.1 Trelleborg Profile

5.11.2 Trelleborg Main Business

5.11.3 Trelleborg Automated Fiber Placement Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Trelleborg Automated Fiber Placement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Trelleborg Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Automated Fiber Placement Market Dynamics

11.1 Automated Fiber Placement Industry Trends

11.2 Automated Fiber Placement Market Drivers

11.3 Automated Fiber Placement Market Challenges

11.4 Automated Fiber Placement Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

