Automated Fiber Placement Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Accudyne Systems, Electroimpact, MAG

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Automated Fiber Placement Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Fiber Placement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Fiber Placement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Fiber Placement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Fiber Placement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Fiber Placement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Fiber Placement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Accudyne Systems, Electroimpact, MAG, Northrop Grumman, Mikrosam, Coriolis Composites, Camozzi, Fives, MTorres, Automated Dynamics, Trelleborg

Market Segmentation by Product:

Horizontal Gantry

Vertical Gantry

Robotic Arm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Automation

Others



The Automated Fiber Placement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Fiber Placement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Fiber Placement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Automated Fiber Placement market expansion?

What will be the global Automated Fiber Placement market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Automated Fiber Placement market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Automated Fiber Placement market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Automated Fiber Placement market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Automated Fiber Placement market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Horizontal Gantry

1.2.3 Vertical Gantry

1.2.4 Robotic Arm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Industrial Automation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Automated Fiber Placement Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automated Fiber Placement Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automated Fiber Placement Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Automated Fiber Placement Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automated Fiber Placement Market Trends

2.3.2 Automated Fiber Placement Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automated Fiber Placement Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automated Fiber Placement Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automated Fiber Placement Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Fiber Placement Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automated Fiber Placement Revenue

3.4 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Fiber Placement Revenue in 2020

3.5 Automated Fiber Placement Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automated Fiber Placement Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automated Fiber Placement Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automated Fiber Placement Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Automated Fiber Placement Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automated Fiber Placement Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automated Fiber Placement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Fiber Placement Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Accudyne Systems

11.1.1 Accudyne Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Accudyne Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Accudyne Systems Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.1.4 Accudyne Systems Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Accudyne Systems Recent Development

11.2 Electroimpact

11.2.1 Electroimpact Company Details

11.2.2 Electroimpact Business Overview

11.2.3 Electroimpact Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.2.4 Electroimpact Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Electroimpact Recent Development

11.3 MAG

11.3.1 MAG Company Details

11.3.2 MAG Business Overview

11.3.3 MAG Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.3.4 MAG Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 MAG Recent Development

11.4 Northrop Grumman

11.4.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

11.4.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

11.4.3 Northrop Grumman Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.4.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

11.5 Mikrosam

11.5.1 Mikrosam Company Details

11.5.2 Mikrosam Business Overview

11.5.3 Mikrosam Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.5.4 Mikrosam Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Mikrosam Recent Development

11.6 Coriolis Composites

11.6.1 Coriolis Composites Company Details

11.6.2 Coriolis Composites Business Overview

11.6.3 Coriolis Composites Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.6.4 Coriolis Composites Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Coriolis Composites Recent Development

11.7 Camozzi

11.7.1 Camozzi Company Details

11.7.2 Camozzi Business Overview

11.7.3 Camozzi Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.7.4 Camozzi Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Camozzi Recent Development

11.8 Fives

11.8.1 Fives Company Details

11.8.2 Fives Business Overview

11.8.3 Fives Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.8.4 Fives Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Fives Recent Development

11.9 MTorres

11.9.1 MTorres Company Details

11.9.2 MTorres Business Overview

11.9.3 MTorres Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.9.4 MTorres Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 MTorres Recent Development

11.10 Automated Dynamics

11.10.1 Automated Dynamics Company Details

11.10.2 Automated Dynamics Business Overview

11.10.3 Automated Dynamics Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.10.4 Automated Dynamics Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Automated Dynamics Recent Development

11.11 Trelleborg

11.11.1 Trelleborg Company Details

11.11.2 Trelleborg Business Overview

11.11.3 Trelleborg Automated Fiber Placement Introduction

11.11.4 Trelleborg Revenue in Automated Fiber Placement Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”