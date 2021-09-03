Automated External Defibrillators Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific

“

The report titled Global Automated External Defibrillators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automated External Defibrillators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automated External Defibrillators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automated External Defibrillators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automated External Defibrillators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automated External Defibrillators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated External Defibrillators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated External Defibrillators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated External Defibrillators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated External Defibrillators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated External Defibrillators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated External Defibrillators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Philips, Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei), Biotronik, Physio-Control International, Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital), Sorin Group (Livanova), Nihon Kohden

Market Segmentation by Product:

Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

Fully Automated External Defibrillator



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access

Home Care

Alternate Care



The Automated External Defibrillators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated External Defibrillators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated External Defibrillators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated External Defibrillators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated External Defibrillators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated External Defibrillators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated External Defibrillators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated External Defibrillators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated External Defibrillators Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automated External Defibrillators Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

1.4.3 Fully Automated External Defibrillator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

1.5.3 Pre-Hospitals

1.5.4 Public Access

1.5.5 Home Care

1.5.6 Alternate Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automated External Defibrillators Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automated External Defibrillators Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automated External Defibrillators Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated External Defibrillators Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automated External Defibrillators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automated External Defibrillators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automated External Defibrillators Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automated External Defibrillators Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated External Defibrillators Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automated External Defibrillators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automated External Defibrillators Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automated External Defibrillators Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automated External Defibrillators Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated External Defibrillators Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automated External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automated External Defibrillators Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automated External Defibrillators Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automated External Defibrillators Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Automated External Defibrillators Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automated External Defibrillators Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automated External Defibrillators Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Automated External Defibrillators Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automated External Defibrillators Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automated External Defibrillators Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Automated External Defibrillators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automated External Defibrillators Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automated External Defibrillators Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Automated External Defibrillators Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automated External Defibrillators Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automated External Defibrillators Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Automated External Defibrillators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automated External Defibrillators Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automated External Defibrillators Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automated External Defibrillators Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automated External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automated External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automated External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automated External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automated External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automated External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated External Defibrillators Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated External Defibrillators Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Medtronic Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Abbott

12.2.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Abbott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Abbott Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.3 Boston Scientific

12.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

12.3.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Boston Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Boston Scientific Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.3.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

12.4 Philips

12.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.4.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Philips Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.4.5 Philips Recent Development

12.5 Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

12.5.1 Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei) Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.5.5 Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei) Recent Development

12.6 Biotronik

12.6.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Biotronik Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Biotronik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Biotronik Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.6.5 Biotronik Recent Development

12.7 Physio-Control International

12.7.1 Physio-Control International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Physio-Control International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Physio-Control International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Physio-Control International Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.7.5 Physio-Control International Recent Development

12.8 Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital)

12.8.1 Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital) Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.8.5 Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital) Recent Development

12.9 Sorin Group (Livanova)

12.9.1 Sorin Group (Livanova) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sorin Group (Livanova) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sorin Group (Livanova) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sorin Group (Livanova) Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.9.5 Sorin Group (Livanova) Recent Development

12.10 Nihon Kohden

12.10.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nihon Kohden Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nihon Kohden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nihon Kohden Automated External Defibrillators Products Offered

12.10.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated External Defibrillators Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automated External Defibrillators Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”