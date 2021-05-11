Automated Car Parking Systems Market Size, Trends, Evolving Technology, Overview, Leading Players – Parkmatic, CityLift, Skyline Parking, Westfalia

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automated Car Parking Systems data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Automated Car Parking Systems Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Automated Car Parking Systems Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Automated Car Parking Systems Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automated Car Parking Systems market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Automated Car Parking Systems market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automated Car Parking Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Parkmatic, CityLift, Skyline Parking, Westfalia, Citylift, FATA Automation, Robotic Parking Systems, Boomerang Systems, Parkmatic, Klaus Multiparking, TAPS, APS, Unitronics, Hill Cannon, westfaliausa, paricarparking, tadaparking, EST Stage Technology, a.s. Market Segment by Product Type:

Rotary Carousel

Speedy Parking

Multi Parking

Optima Parking Market Segment by Application:

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Sport Utility Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automated Car Parking Systems market.

Table of Contents

1 Automated Car Parking Systems Market Overview

1.1 Automated Car Parking Systems Product Overview

1.2 Automated Car Parking Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rotary Carousel

1.2.2 Speedy Parking

1.2.3 Multi Parking

1.2.4 Optima Parking

1.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Car Parking Systems Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Car Parking Systems Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automated Car Parking Systems Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Car Parking Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automated Car Parking Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Car Parking Systems Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Car Parking Systems Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Car Parking Systems as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Car Parking Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Car Parking Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automated Car Parking Systems Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automated Car Parking Systems by Application

4.1 Automated Car Parking Systems Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Compact Vehicle

4.1.2 Mid-Sized Vehicle

4.1.3 Premium Vehicle

4.1.4 Luxury Vehicle

4.1.5 Commercial Vehicles

4.1.6 Sport Utility Vehicle

4.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automated Car Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automated Car Parking Systems by Country

5.1 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems by Country

6.1 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems by Country

8.1 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Car Parking Systems Business

10.1 Parkmatic

10.1.1 Parkmatic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Parkmatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Parkmatic Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Parkmatic Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Parkmatic Recent Development

10.2 CityLift

10.2.1 CityLift Corporation Information

10.2.2 CityLift Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CityLift Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Parkmatic Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 CityLift Recent Development

10.3 Skyline Parking

10.3.1 Skyline Parking Corporation Information

10.3.2 Skyline Parking Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Skyline Parking Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Skyline Parking Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Skyline Parking Recent Development

10.4 Westfalia

10.4.1 Westfalia Corporation Information

10.4.2 Westfalia Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Westfalia Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Westfalia Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Westfalia Recent Development

10.5 Citylift

10.5.1 Citylift Corporation Information

10.5.2 Citylift Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Citylift Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Citylift Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Citylift Recent Development

10.6 FATA Automation

10.6.1 FATA Automation Corporation Information

10.6.2 FATA Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 FATA Automation Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 FATA Automation Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 FATA Automation Recent Development

10.7 Robotic Parking Systems

10.7.1 Robotic Parking Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Robotic Parking Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Robotic Parking Systems Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Robotic Parking Systems Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Robotic Parking Systems Recent Development

10.8 Boomerang Systems

10.8.1 Boomerang Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Boomerang Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Boomerang Systems Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Boomerang Systems Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Boomerang Systems Recent Development

10.9 Parkmatic

10.9.1 Parkmatic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Parkmatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Parkmatic Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Parkmatic Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Parkmatic Recent Development

10.10 Klaus Multiparking

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automated Car Parking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Klaus Multiparking Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Klaus Multiparking Recent Development

10.11 TAPS

10.11.1 TAPS Corporation Information

10.11.2 TAPS Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TAPS Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TAPS Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 TAPS Recent Development

10.12 APS

10.12.1 APS Corporation Information

10.12.2 APS Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 APS Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 APS Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 APS Recent Development

10.13 Unitronics

10.13.1 Unitronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Unitronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Unitronics Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Unitronics Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Unitronics Recent Development

10.14 Hill Cannon

10.14.1 Hill Cannon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hill Cannon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hill Cannon Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hill Cannon Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Hill Cannon Recent Development

10.15 westfaliausa

10.15.1 westfaliausa Corporation Information

10.15.2 westfaliausa Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 westfaliausa Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 westfaliausa Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 westfaliausa Recent Development

10.16 paricarparking

10.16.1 paricarparking Corporation Information

10.16.2 paricarparking Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 paricarparking Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 paricarparking Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 paricarparking Recent Development

10.17 tadaparking

10.17.1 tadaparking Corporation Information

10.17.2 tadaparking Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 tadaparking Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 tadaparking Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.17.5 tadaparking Recent Development

10.18 EST Stage Technology, a.s.

10.18.1 EST Stage Technology, a.s. Corporation Information

10.18.2 EST Stage Technology, a.s. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 EST Stage Technology, a.s. Automated Car Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 EST Stage Technology, a.s. Automated Car Parking Systems Products Offered

10.18.5 EST Stage Technology, a.s. Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automated Car Parking Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automated Car Parking Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automated Car Parking Systems Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automated Car Parking Systems Distributors

12.3 Automated Car Parking Systems Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

