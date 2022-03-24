Auto Parts and Component Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028| Bosch GmbH ,Denso ,Magna International Inc.

Los Angeles, United States: The global Auto Parts and Component market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Auto Parts and Component market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Auto Parts and Component Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Auto Parts and Component market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Auto Parts and Component market.

Leading players of the global Auto Parts and Component market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Auto Parts and Component market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Auto Parts and Component market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Auto Parts and Component market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4453390/global-auto-parts-and-component-market

Auto Parts and Component Market Leading Players

Bosch GmbH, Denso, Magna International Inc., Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis, Lear Corp., FAURECIA, Valeo, Yazaki Corp., Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Adient, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Yanfeng, ThyssenKrupp, Mahle, JTEKT Corp., BASF, Aptiv, Samvardhana Motherson Group, BorgWarner Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Gestamp, Schaeffler, Tenneco Inc., Plastic Omnium Co., Magneti Marelli, Toyota, Hitachi

Auto Parts and Component Segmentation by Product

Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires and Others Auto Parts and Component

Auto Parts and Component Segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars, Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Auto Parts and Component market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Auto Parts and Component market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Auto Parts and Component market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Auto Parts and Component market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Auto Parts and Component market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Auto Parts and Component market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Get Full Report Now @

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ac6ea34084dcf3fa44a7384edf35af81,0,1,global-auto-parts-and-component-market

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Parts and Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Driveline & Powertrain

1.2.3 Interiors & Exteriors

1.2.4 Electronics

1.2.5 Bodies & Chassis

1.2.6 Seating

1.2.7 Lighting

1.2.8 Wheel & Tires and Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Auto Parts and Component Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Buses

1.3.4 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.5 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Auto Parts and Component Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Auto Parts and Component Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Auto Parts and Component Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Auto Parts and Component Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Auto Parts and Component Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Auto Parts and Component Industry Trends

2.3.2 Auto Parts and Component Market Drivers

2.3.3 Auto Parts and Component Market Challenges

2.3.4 Auto Parts and Component Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Component Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Component Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Auto Parts and Component Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Auto Parts and Component Revenue

3.4 Global Auto Parts and Component Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Auto Parts and Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Auto Parts and Component Revenue in 2021

3.5 Auto Parts and Component Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Auto Parts and Component Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Auto Parts and Component Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Auto Parts and Component Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Auto Parts and Component Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Auto Parts and Component Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Auto Parts and Component Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Auto Parts and Component Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Auto Parts and Component Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Parts and Component Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Bosch GmbH

11.1.1 Bosch GmbH Company Details

11.1.2 Bosch GmbH Business Overview

11.1.3 Bosch GmbH Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.1.4 Bosch GmbH Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

11.2 Denso

11.2.1 Denso Company Details

11.2.2 Denso Business Overview

11.2.3 Denso Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.2.4 Denso Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Denso Recent Developments

11.3 Magna International Inc.

11.3.1 Magna International Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Magna International Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Magna International Inc. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.3.4 Magna International Inc. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Magna International Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Continental

11.4.1 Continental Company Details

11.4.2 Continental Business Overview

11.4.3 Continental Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.4.4 Continental Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Continental Recent Developments

11.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Company Details

11.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Business Overview

11.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Developments

11.6 Aisin Seiki

11.6.1 Aisin Seiki Company Details

11.6.2 Aisin Seiki Business Overview

11.6.3 Aisin Seiki Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.6.4 Aisin Seiki Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments

11.7 Hyundai Mobis

11.7.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Details

11.7.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

11.7.3 Hyundai Mobis Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.7.4 Hyundai Mobis Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Developments

11.8 Lear Corp.

11.8.1 Lear Corp. Company Details

11.8.2 Lear Corp. Business Overview

11.8.3 Lear Corp. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.8.4 Lear Corp. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Lear Corp. Recent Developments

11.9 FAURECIA

11.9.1 FAURECIA Company Details

11.9.2 FAURECIA Business Overview

11.9.3 FAURECIA Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.9.4 FAURECIA Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 FAURECIA Recent Developments

11.10 Valeo

11.10.1 Valeo Company Details

11.10.2 Valeo Business Overview

11.10.3 Valeo Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.10.4 Valeo Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Valeo Recent Developments

11.11 Yazaki Corp.

11.11.1 Yazaki Corp. Company Details

11.11.2 Yazaki Corp. Business Overview

11.11.3 Yazaki Corp. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.11.4 Yazaki Corp. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Yazaki Corp. Recent Developments

11.12 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co.

11.12.1 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Company Details

11.12.2 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Business Overview

11.12.3 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.12.4 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Recent Developments

11.13 Adient

11.13.1 Adient Company Details

11.13.2 Adient Business Overview

11.13.3 Adient Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.13.4 Adient Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Adient Recent Developments

11.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

11.14.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Details

11.14.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Business Overview

11.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.14.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Developments

11.15 Yanfeng

11.15.1 Yanfeng Company Details

11.15.2 Yanfeng Business Overview

11.15.3 Yanfeng Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.15.4 Yanfeng Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Yanfeng Recent Developments

11.16 ThyssenKrupp

11.16.1 ThyssenKrupp Company Details

11.16.2 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview

11.16.3 ThyssenKrupp Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.16.4 ThyssenKrupp Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments

11.17 Mahle

11.17.1 Mahle Company Details

11.17.2 Mahle Business Overview

11.17.3 Mahle Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.17.4 Mahle Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Mahle Recent Developments

11.18 JTEKT Corp.

11.18.1 JTEKT Corp. Company Details

11.18.2 JTEKT Corp. Business Overview

11.18.3 JTEKT Corp. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.18.4 JTEKT Corp. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 JTEKT Corp. Recent Developments

11.19 BASF

11.19.1 BASF Company Details

11.19.2 BASF Business Overview

11.19.3 BASF Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.19.4 BASF Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 BASF Recent Developments

11.20 Aptiv

11.20.1 Aptiv Company Details

11.20.2 Aptiv Business Overview

11.20.3 Aptiv Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.20.4 Aptiv Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Aptiv Recent Developments

11.21 Samvardhana Motherson Group

11.21.1 Samvardhana Motherson Group Company Details

11.21.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group Business Overview

11.21.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.21.4 Samvardhana Motherson Group Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Samvardhana Motherson Group Recent Developments

11.22 BorgWarner Inc.

11.22.1 BorgWarner Inc. Company Details

11.22.2 BorgWarner Inc. Business Overview

11.22.3 BorgWarner Inc. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.22.4 BorgWarner Inc. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 BorgWarner Inc. Recent Developments

11.23 Toyota Boshoku Corp.

11.23.1 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Company Details

11.23.2 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Business Overview

11.23.3 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.23.4 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Recent Developments

11.24 Gestamp

11.24.1 Gestamp Company Details

11.24.2 Gestamp Business Overview

11.24.3 Gestamp Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.24.4 Gestamp Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Gestamp Recent Developments

11.25 Schaeffler

11.25.1 Schaeffler Company Details

11.25.2 Schaeffler Business Overview

11.25.3 Schaeffler Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.25.4 Schaeffler Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 Schaeffler Recent Developments

11.26 Tenneco Inc.

11.26.1 Tenneco Inc. Company Details

11.26.2 Tenneco Inc. Business Overview

11.26.3 Tenneco Inc. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.26.4 Tenneco Inc. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 Tenneco Inc. Recent Developments

11.27 Plastic Omnium Co.

11.27.1 Plastic Omnium Co. Company Details

11.27.2 Plastic Omnium Co. Business Overview

11.27.3 Plastic Omnium Co. Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.27.4 Plastic Omnium Co. Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 Plastic Omnium Co. Recent Developments

11.28 Magneti Marelli

11.28.1 Magneti Marelli Company Details

11.28.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview

11.28.3 Magneti Marelli Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.28.4 Magneti Marelli Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Developments

11.29 Toyota

11.29.1 Toyota Company Details

11.29.2 Toyota Business Overview

11.29.3 Toyota Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.29.4 Toyota Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.29.5 Toyota Recent Developments

11.30 Hitachi

11.30.1 Hitachi Company Details

11.30.2 Hitachi Business Overview

11.30.3 Hitachi Auto Parts and Component Introduction

11.30.4 Hitachi Revenue in Auto Parts and Component Business (2017-2022)

11.30.5 Hitachi Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.