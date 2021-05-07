Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Autoliv, Allegro Microsystems, Bourns

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market.

The research report on the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Leading Players

Analog Devices, Autoliv, Allegro Microsystems, Bourns, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso, Elmos Semiconductor, General Electric, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, Sensata Technologies, Stoneridge, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Joyson Safety Systems

Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Segmentation by Product



Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Position Sensor

Speed Sensor

Level Sensor

Inertial Sensor

Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Segmentation by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market?

How will the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pressure Sensor

1.4.3 Temperature Sensor

1.4.4 Position Sensor

1.4.5 Speed Sensor

1.4.6 Level Sensor

1.4.7 Inertial Sensor 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Cars 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Analog Devices

12.1.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.1.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Analog Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Analog Devices Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.1.5 Analog Devices Recent Development 12.2 Autoliv

12.2.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

12.2.2 Autoliv Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Autoliv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Autoliv Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.2.5 Autoliv Recent Development 12.3 Allegro Microsystems

12.3.1 Allegro Microsystems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Allegro Microsystems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Allegro Microsystems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Allegro Microsystems Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.3.5 Allegro Microsystems Recent Development 12.4 Bourns

12.4.1 Bourns Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bourns Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bourns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Bourns Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.4.5 Bourns Recent Development 12.5 Continental

12.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.5.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Continental Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.5.5 Continental Recent Development 12.6 Delphi Automotive

12.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

12.6.2 Delphi Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Delphi Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Delphi Automotive Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.6.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development 12.7 Denso

12.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.7.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Denso Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.7.5 Denso Recent Development 12.8 Elmos Semiconductor

12.8.1 Elmos Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Elmos Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Elmos Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Elmos Semiconductor Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.8.5 Elmos Semiconductor Recent Development 12.9 General Electric

12.9.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 General Electric Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.9.5 General Electric Recent Development 12.10 Infineon Technologies

12.10.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Infineon Technologies Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

12.12.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Bosch Products Offered

12.12.5 Bosch Recent Development 12.13 Sensata Technologies

12.13.1 Sensata Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sensata Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sensata Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Sensata Technologies Products Offered

12.13.5 Sensata Technologies Recent Development 12.14 Stoneridge

12.14.1 Stoneridge Corporation Information

12.14.2 Stoneridge Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Stoneridge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Stoneridge Products Offered

12.14.5 Stoneridge Recent Development 12.15 STMicroelectronics

12.15.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.15.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 STMicroelectronics Products Offered

12.15.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 12.16 TE Connectivity

12.16.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.16.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 TE Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 TE Connectivity Products Offered

12.16.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development 12.17 Joyson Safety Systems

12.17.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Joyson Safety Systems Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Joyson Safety Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Joyson Safety Systems Products Offered

12.17.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

