Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Asylum research, Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT

The report titled Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Asylum research, Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Park Systems, Nanoscience Instruments, Hitachi High Technologies America, Anasys Instruments Corporation, JPK, Nanosurf, Agilent, WITec, Shimadzu, Scienta Omicron, AIST-NT, RHK Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Small Sample AFM

Large Sample AFM

Automated AFM



Market Segmentation by Application: Materials Science

Lifescience

Industrial Applications

Other



The Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Overview

1.1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Product Scope

1.2 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Small Sample AFM

1.2.3 Large Sample AFM

1.2.4 Automated AFM

1.3 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Materials Science

1.3.3 Lifescience

1.3.4 Industrial Applications

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Business

12.1 Asylum research

12.1.1 Asylum research Corporation Information

12.1.2 Asylum research Business Overview

12.1.3 Asylum research Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Asylum research Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.1.5 Asylum research Recent Development

12.2 Bruker Corporation

12.2.1 Bruker Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bruker Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Bruker Corporation Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bruker Corporation Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.2.5 Bruker Corporation Recent Development

12.3 NT-MDT

12.3.1 NT-MDT Corporation Information

12.3.2 NT-MDT Business Overview

12.3.3 NT-MDT Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NT-MDT Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.3.5 NT-MDT Recent Development

12.4 Park Systems

12.4.1 Park Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Park Systems Business Overview

12.4.3 Park Systems Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Park Systems Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.4.5 Park Systems Recent Development

12.5 Nanoscience Instruments

12.5.1 Nanoscience Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nanoscience Instruments Business Overview

12.5.3 Nanoscience Instruments Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nanoscience Instruments Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.5.5 Nanoscience Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi High Technologies America

12.6.1 Hitachi High Technologies America Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi High Technologies America Business Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi High Technologies America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hitachi High Technologies America Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.6.5 Hitachi High Technologies America Recent Development

12.7 Anasys Instruments Corporation

12.7.1 Anasys Instruments Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Anasys Instruments Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 Anasys Instruments Corporation Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Anasys Instruments Corporation Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.7.5 Anasys Instruments Corporation Recent Development

12.8 JPK

12.8.1 JPK Corporation Information

12.8.2 JPK Business Overview

12.8.3 JPK Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JPK Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.8.5 JPK Recent Development

12.9 Nanosurf

12.9.1 Nanosurf Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nanosurf Business Overview

12.9.3 Nanosurf Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nanosurf Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.9.5 Nanosurf Recent Development

12.10 Agilent

12.10.1 Agilent Corporation Information

12.10.2 Agilent Business Overview

12.10.3 Agilent Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Agilent Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.10.5 Agilent Recent Development

12.11 WITec

12.11.1 WITec Corporation Information

12.11.2 WITec Business Overview

12.11.3 WITec Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 WITec Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.11.5 WITec Recent Development

12.12 Shimadzu

12.12.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shimadzu Business Overview

12.12.3 Shimadzu Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shimadzu Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.12.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

12.13 Scienta Omicron

12.13.1 Scienta Omicron Corporation Information

12.13.2 Scienta Omicron Business Overview

12.13.3 Scienta Omicron Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Scienta Omicron Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.13.5 Scienta Omicron Recent Development

12.14 AIST-NT

12.14.1 AIST-NT Corporation Information

12.14.2 AIST-NT Business Overview

12.14.3 AIST-NT Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 AIST-NT Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.14.5 AIST-NT Recent Development

12.15 RHK Technology

12.15.1 RHK Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 RHK Technology Business Overview

12.15.3 RHK Technology Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 RHK Technology Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Products Offered

12.15.5 RHK Technology Recent Development

13 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM)

13.4 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Distributors List

14.3 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Trends

15.2 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Drivers

15.3 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Challenges

15.4 Atomic-force Microscopy (AFM) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

