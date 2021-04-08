Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Growth Factor,Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027 . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market.

The research report on the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Leading Players

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market In 2020, the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market size was US$ 205 million and it is expected to reach US$ 477 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 12.5% between 2021 and 2027. Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Scope and Market Size The global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027. By Company Hendrx AT Company Shenzhen FND Aqua Sciences EcoloBlue Island Sky Drinkable Air Dew Point Manufacturing Sky H2O WaterMaker India Planets Water Atlantis Solar Akvo Air2Water GR8 Water Watergen Genaq SOURCE Global WaterFromAir Atmospheric Water Solution (Aquaboy) WaterMicronWorld Segment by Type, , , Below 100 Liter per Day 100-1000 Liter per Day 1000-5000 Liter per Day Above 5000 Liter per Day Segment by Application Residential Commercial Industrial Government and Army By Region North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Other Regions, , , Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Segmentation by Product

, , , Below 100 Liter per Day 100-1000 Liter per Day 1000-5000 Liter per Day Above 5000 Liter per Day

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Segmentation by Application

Residential Commercial Industrial Government and Army

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market?

How will the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Product Overview1 1.2 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Segment by Type3 1.2.1 Below 100 Liter per Day3 1.2.2 100-1000 Liter per Day4 1.2.3 1000-5000 Liter per Day5 1.2.4 Above 5000 Liter per Day5 1.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size by Type6 1.3.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)6 1.3.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)7 1.3.2.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Type (2016-2021)7 1.3.2.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Type (2016-2021)8 1.3.2.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)9 1.3.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)10 1.3.3.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)10 1.3.3.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)11 1.3.3.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)12 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type13 1.4.1 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)13 1.4.2 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)13 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)13 1.4.4 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)14 1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)14 2 ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY15 2.1 Global Top Players by Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales (2016-2021)15 2.2 Global Top Players by Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Revenue (2016-2021)17 2.3 Global Top Players by Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Price (2016-2021)18 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area19 2.5 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends20 2.5.1 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)20 2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales and Revenue in 202021 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) as of 2020)23 2.7 Solar Options and Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market24 2.8 Key Manufacturers Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Product Offered in 2019 by Sales Volume25 3 ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION26 3.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 202726 3.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size by Region26 3.2.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)26 3.2.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)27 3.2.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales and Price (2016-2021)28 3.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Region28 3.3.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)28 3.3.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)29 3.3.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Price (2022-2027)29 4 ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BY APPLICATION30 4.1 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Segment by Application30 4.1.1 Residential30 4.1.2 Commercial30 4.1.3 Industrial31 4.1.4 Government and Army32 4.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size by Application32 4.2.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)33 4.2.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)34 4.2.2.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)34 4.2.2.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)35 4.2.2.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)36 4.2.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)37 4.2.3.1 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Application (2022-2027)37 4.2.3.2 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown in Value by Application (2022-2027)38 4.2.3.3 Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)39 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application40 4.3.1 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)40 4.3.2 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)41 4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)42 4.3.4 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)43 4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)44 5 NORTH AMERICA ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BY COUNTRY45 5.1 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size by Country45 5.1.1 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)45 5.1.2 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)45 5.2 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Country46 5.2.1 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)46 5.2.2 North America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)47 6 EUROPE ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BY COUNTRY48 6.1 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size by Country48 6.1.1 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)48 6.1.2 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)49 6.2 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Country49 6.2.1 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)49 6.2.2 Europe Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)50 7 ASIA-PACIFIC ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BY REGION52 7.1 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size by Region52 7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)52 7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)53 7.2 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Region53 7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)53 7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)54 8 LATIN AMERICA ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BY COUNTRY56 8.1 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size by Country56 8.1.1 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)56 8.1.2 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)57 8.2 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Country57 8.2.1 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)57 8.2.2 Latin America Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)58 9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BY COUNTRY60 9.1 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Historic Market Size by Country60 9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)60 9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)61 9.2 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Forecasted Market Size by Country61 9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)61 9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)62 10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN ATMOSPHERIC WATER GENERATOR (AWG) BUSINESS63 10.1 Hendrx63 10.1.1 Hendrx Corporation Information63 10.1.2 Hendrx Introduction and Business Overview63 10.1.3 Hendrx Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)64 10.1.4 Hendrx Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered64 10.2 AT Company65 10.2.1 AT Company Corporation Information65 10.2.2 AT Company Introduction and Business Overview66 10.2.3 AT Company Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)66 10.2.4 AT Company Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered67 10.3 Shenzhen FND68 10.3.1 Shenzhen FND Corporation Information68 10.3.2 Shenzhen FND Introduction and Business Overview68 10.3.3 Shenzhen FND Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)69 10.3.4 Shenzhen FND Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered70 10.4 Aqua Sciences70 10.4.1 Aqua Sciences Corporation Information70 10.4.2 Aqua Sciences Introduction and Business Overview71 10.4.3 Aqua Sciences Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)71 10.4.4 Aqua Sciences Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered72 10.5 EcoloBlue73 10.5.1 EcoloBlue Corporation Information73 10.5.2 EcoloBlue Introduction and Business Overview73 10.5.3 EcoloBlue Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)74 10.5.4 EcoloBlue Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered74 10.6 Island Sky76 10.6.1 Island Sky Corporation Information76 10.6.2 Island Sky Introduction and Business Overview77 10.6.3 Island Sky Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)77 10.6.4 Island Sky Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered77 10.7 Drinkable Air80 10.7.1 Drinkable Air Corporation Information80 10.7.2 Drinkable Air Introduction and Business Overview80 10.7.3 Drinkable Air Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)81 10.7.4 Drinkable Air Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered81 10.8 Dew Point Manufacturing84 10.8.1 Dew Point Manufacturing Corporation Information84 10.8.2 Dew Point Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview85 10.8.3 Dew Point Manufacturing Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)85 10.8.4 Dew Point Manufacturing Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered85 10.9 Sky H2O86 10.9.1 Sky H2O Corporation Information87 10.9.2 Sky H2O Introduction and Business Overview87 10.9.3 Sky H2O Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)88 10.9.4 Sky H2O Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered88 10.10 WaterMaker India89 10.10.1 WaterMaker India Corporation Information89 10.10.2 WaterMaker India Introduction and Business Overview89 10.10.3 WaterMaker India Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)90 10.10.4 WaterMaker India Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered90 10.11 Planets Water91 10.11.1 Planets Water Corporation Information91 10.11.2 Planets Water Introduction and Business Overview92 10.11.3 Planets Water Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)92 10.11.4 Planets Water Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered93 10.12 Atlantis Solar94 10.12.1 Atlantis Solar Corporation Information94 10.12.2 Atlantis Solar Introduction and Business Overview94 10.12.3 Atlantis Solar Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)95 10.12.4 Atlantis Solar Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered95 10.13 Akvo96 10.13.1 Akvo Corporation Information97 10.13.2 Akvo Introduction and Business Overview97 10.13.3 Akvo Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)97 10.13.4 Akvo Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered98 10.14 Air2Water99 10.14.1 Air2Water Corporation Information99 10.14.2 Air2Water Introduction and Business Overview99 10.14.3 Air2Water Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)100 10.14.4 Air2Water Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered100 10.15 GR8 Water103 10.15.1 GR8 Water Corporation Information104 10.15.2 GR8 Water Introduction and Business Overview104 10.15.3 GR8 Water Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)105 10.15.4 GR8 Water Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered105 10.16 Watergen106 10.16.1 Watergen Corporation Information106 10.16.2 Watergen Introduction and Business Overview106 10.16.3 Watergen Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)107 10.16.4 Watergen Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered107 10.16.5 Watergen Recent Development109 10.17 Genaq109 10.17.1 Genaq Corporation Information109 10.17.2 Genaq Introduction and Business Overview110 10.17.3 Genaq Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)110 10.17.4 Genaq Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered110 10.18 SOURCE Global112 10.18.1 SOURCE Global Corporation Information112 10.18.2 SOURCE Global Introduction and Business Overview113 10.18.3 SOURCE Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)113 10.18.4 SOURCE Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered113 10.18.5 SOURCE Global Recent Development115 10.19 WaterFromAir115 10.19.1 WaterFromAir Corporation Information115 10.19.2 WaterFromAir Introduction and Business Overview116 10.19.3 WaterFromAir Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)116 10.19.4 WaterFromAir Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered117 10.20 Atmospheric Water Solution (Aquaboy)118 10.20.1 Atmospheric Water Solution (Aquaboy) Corporation Information118 10.20.2 Atmospheric Water Solution (Aquaboy) Introduction and Business Overview118 10.20.3 Atmospheric Water Solution (Aquaboy) Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)119 10.20.4 Atmospheric Water Solution (Aquaboy) Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered119 10.21 WaterMicronWorld120 10.21.1 WaterMicronWorld Corporation Information120 10.21.2 WaterMicronWorld Introduction and Business Overview121 10.21.3 WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)121 10.21.4 WaterMicronWorld Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Products Offered122 11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS123 11.1 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Key Raw Materials123 11.1.1 Key Raw Materials123 11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers123 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure124 11.2.1 Raw Materials125 11.2.2 Labor Cost125 11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses125 11.3 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Industrial Chain Analysis125 11.4 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Dynamics126 11.4.1 Industry Trends126 11.4.2 Market Drivers126 11.4.3 Market Challenges126 11.4.4 Market Restraints127 12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS129 12.1 Sales Channel129 12.2 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Distributors130 12.3 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Downstream Customers132 13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION133 14 APPENDIX135 14.1 Research Methodology135 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach135 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design135 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation136 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation137 14.1.2 Data Source138 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources138 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources139 14.2 Author Details141 14.3 Disclaimer141

