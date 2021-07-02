Athletic Socks Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027 | Nike Adidas PUMA New Balance Skechers ASICS Corporation VF Corporation (VFC) Anta Under Armour Wolverine Worldwide Hanesbrands Li Ning Lululemon Athletica Xtep 361掳 , ,

“

The global Athletic Socks Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Athletic Socks Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Athletic Socks Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Athletic Socks Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Athletic Socks Market.

Leading players of the global Athletic Socks Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Athletic Socks Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Athletic Socks Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Athletic Socks Market.

Final Athletic Socks Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Athletic Socks Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Nike Adidas PUMA New Balance Skechers ASICS Corporation VF Corporation (VFC) Anta Under Armour Wolverine Worldwide Hanesbrands Li Ning Lululemon Athletica Xtep 361掳

Competitive Analysis:

Global Athletic Socks Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Athletic Socks Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Athletic Socks Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Athletic Socks market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 ATHLETIC SOCKS MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athletic Socks1 1.2 Athletic Socks Segment by Type1 1.2.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)1 1.2.2 Cotton Blend2 1.2.3 Polyester3 1.2.4 Nylon3 1.2.5 Wool4 1.2.6 Others4 1.3 Athletic Socks Segment by Application5 1.3.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027)5 1.3.2 Men鈥檚6 1.3.3 Women鈥檚7 1.3.4 Young鈥檚7 1.4 Global Athletic Socks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts8 1.4.1 Global Athletic Socks Revenue 2016-20278 1.4.2 Global Athletic Socks Sales 2016-20279 1.4.3 Athletic Socks Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 202710 2 ATHLETIC SOCKS MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS12 2.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)12 2.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)14 2.3 Global Athletic Socks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)16 2.4 Manufacturers Athletic Socks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type17 2.5 Athletic Socks Market Competitive Situation and Trends19 2.5.1 Athletic Socks Market Concentration Rate19 2.5.2 The Global 5 and 3 Largest Athletic Socks Players Market Share by Revenue21 2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans22 3 ATHLETIC SOCKS RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION24 3.1 Global Athletic Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-202124 3.2 Global Athletic Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-202126 3.3 North America Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country27 3.3.1 North America Athletic Socks Sales by Country27 3.3.2 North America Athletic Socks Revenue by Country28 3.3.3 United States29 3.3.4 Canada29 3.4 Europe Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country30 3.4.1 Europe Athletic Socks Sales by Country30 3.4.2 Europe Athletic Socks Revenue by Country30 3.4.3 Germany31 3.4.4 U.K.32 3.4.5 France33 3.4.6 Italy34 3.4.7 Russia35 3.5 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Region35 3.5.1 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Sales by Region35 3.5.2 Asia Pacific Athletic Socks Revenue by Region36 3.5.3 China37 3.5.4 Japan38 3.5.5 South Korea39 3.5.6 India40 3.5.7 Southeast Asia41 3.6 Latin America Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country41 3.6.1 Latin America Athletic Socks Sales by Country41 3.6.2 Latin America Athletic Socks Revenue by Country42 3.6.3 Mexico43 3.6.4 Brazil44 3.6.5 Argentina44 3.7 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country45 3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Sales by Country45 3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Athletic Socks Revenue by Country45 3.7.3 Turkey46 3.7.4 Saudi Arabia47 3.7.5 U.A.E47 4 ATHLETIC SOCKS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE49 4.1 Global Athletic Socks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)49 4.2 Global Athletic Socks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)50 4.3 Global Athletic Socks Price by Type (2016-2021)51 5 ATHLETIC SOCKS HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION52 6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED54 6.1 Nike54 6.1.1 Nike Corporation Information54 6.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview54 6.1.3 Nike Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)55 6.1.4 Nike Athletic Socks Product Portfolio55 6.2 Adidas56 6.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information56 6.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview56 6.2.3 Adidas Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)57 6.2.4 Adidas Athletic Socks Product Portfolio57 6.3 PUMA57 6.3.1 PUMA Corporation Information57 6.3.2 PUMA Description and Business Overview58 6.3.3 PUMA Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)58 6.3.4 PUMA Athletic Socks Product Portfolio59 6.4 New Balance59 6.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information59 6.4.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview60 6.4.3 New Balance Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)60 6.4.4 New Balance Athletic Socks Product Portfolio60 6.5 Skechers61 6.5.1 Skechers Corporation Information61 6.5.2 Skechers Description and Business Overview62 6.5.3 Skechers Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)62 6.5.4 Skechers Athletic Socks Product Portfolio62 6.6 ASICS Corporation63 6.6.1 ASICS Corporation Corporation Information63 6.6.2 ASICS Corporation Description and Business Overview64 6.6.3 ASICS Corporation Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)64 6.6.4 ASICS Corporation Athletic Socks Product Portfolio64 6.7 VF Corporation (VFC)65 6.7.1 VF Corporation (VFC) Corporation Information65 6.7.2 VF Corporation (VFC) Description and Business Overview66 6.7.3 VF Corporation (VFC) Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)66 6.7.4 VF Corporation (VFC) Athletic Socks Product Portfolio66 6.8 Anta67 6.8.1 Anta Corporation Information67 6.8.2 Anta Description and Business Overview68 6.8.3 Anta Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)68 6.8.4 Anta Athletic Socks Product Portfolio68 6.9 Under Armour69 6.9.1 Under Armour Corporation Information69 6.9.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview69 6.9.3 Under Armour Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)70 6.9.4 Under Armour Athletic Socks Product Portfolio70 6.10 Wolverine Worldwide71 6.10.1 Wolverine Worldwide Corporation Information71 6.10.2 Wolverine Worldwide Description and Business Overview72 6.10.3 Wolverine Worldwide Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)72 6.10.4 Wolverine Worldwide Athletic Socks Product Portfolio72 6.11 Hanesbrands73 6.11.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information73 6.11.2 Hanesbrands Description and Business Overview74 6.11.3 Hanesbrands Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)74 6.11.4 Hanesbrands Athletic Socks Product Portfolio74 6.12 Li Ning75 6.12.1 Li Ning Corporation Information75 6.12.2 Li Ning Description and Business Overview76 6.12.3 Li Ning Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)76 6.12.4 Li Ning Athletic Socks Product Portfolio76 6.13 Lululemon Athletica77 6.13.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information77 6.13.2 Lululemon Athletica Description and Business Overview78 6.13.3 Lululemon Athletica Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)78 6.13.4 Lululemon Athletica Athletic Socks Product Portfolio78 6.14 Xtep79 6.14.1 Xtep Corporation Information79 6.14.2 Xtep Description and Business Overview80 6.14.3 Xtep Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)80 6.14.4 Xtep Athletic Socks Product Portfolio80 6.15 361掳81 6.15.1 361掳 Corporation Information81 6.15.2 361掳 Description and Business Overview82 6.15.3 361掳 Athletic Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)82 6.15.4 361掳 Athletic Socks Product Portfolio82 7 ATHLETIC SOCKS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS84 7.1 Athletic Socks Key Raw Materials Analysis84 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials84 7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials84 7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure85 7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Athletic Socks86 7.4 Athletic Socks Industrial Chain Analysis86 8 MARKETING CHANNEL AND DISTRIBUTORS87 8.1 Marketing Channel87 8.2 Athletic Socks Distributors List88 9 ATHLETIC SOCKS MARKET DYNAMICS91 9.1 Athletic Socks Industry Trends91 9.2 Athletic Socks Growth Drivers91 9.3 Athletic Socks Market Challenges and Restraints92 10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST93 10.1 Athletic Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Type93 10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Athletic Socks by Type (2022-2027)93 10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Athletic Socks by Type (2022-2027)93 10.2 Athletic Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Application94 10.3 Athletic Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Region94 10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Athletic Socks by Region (2022-2027)94 10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Athletic Socks by Region (2022-2027)95 11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION96 12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE97 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach97 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design97 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation98 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation99 12.2 Data Source100 12.2.1 Secondary Sources100 12.2.2 Primary Sources101 12.3 Author List103 12.4 Disclaimer103 鈥

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Athletic Socks Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Athletic Socks Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Athletic Socks Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Athletic Socks Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Athletic Socks Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Athletic Socks Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Athletic Socks Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Athletic Socks Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Athletic Socks Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Athletic Socks Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

