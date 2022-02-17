Athleisure Clothing Market Regional Growth and Analysis With Industry Players By 2027| Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Decathlon

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Athleisure Clothing market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Athleisure Clothing market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Athleisure Clothing market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Athleisure Clothing market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Athleisure Clothing market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Athleisure Clothing market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Athleisure Clothing market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Athleisure Clothing market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Athleisure Clothing Market Research Report: Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Decathlon, Gap Inc, Lululemon Athletica, Mizuno USA, New Balance, NIKE, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., VF Corporation

Global Athleisure Clothing Market Segmentation by Product:

Global Athleisure Clothing Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Athleisure Clothing market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Athleisure Clothing market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Athleisure Clothing market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Athleisure Clothing market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Athleisure Clothing market. The regional analysis section of the Athleisure Clothing report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Athleisure Clothing markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Athleisure Clothing markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Athleisure Clothing market?

What will be the size of the global Athleisure Clothing market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Athleisure Clothing market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Athleisure Clothing market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Athleisure Clothing market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Athleisure Clothing Product Introduction

1.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Athleisure Clothing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Athleisure Clothing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Athleisure Clothing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Athleisure Clothing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Athleisure Clothing Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Athleisure Clothing Industry Trends

1.5.2 Athleisure Clothing Market Drivers

1.5.3 Athleisure Clothing Market Challenges

1.5.4 Athleisure Clothing Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Athleisure Clothing Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Male

2.1.2 Female

2.1.3 Kids

2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Athleisure Clothing Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarkets

3.1.2 Speciality Stores

3.1.3 Online Retail Stores

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Athleisure Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Athleisure Clothing Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Athleisure Clothing Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Athleisure Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Athleisure Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Athleisure Clothing in 2021

4.2.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Athleisure Clothing Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Athleisure Clothing Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Athleisure Clothing Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Athleisure Clothing Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Athleisure Clothing Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Athleisure Clothing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Athleisure Clothing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Athleisure Clothing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Athleisure Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Athleisure Clothing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Athleisure Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Athleisure Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Adidas AG

7.1.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Adidas AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Adidas AG Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Adidas AG Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.1.5 Adidas AG Recent Development

7.2 Columbia Sportswear Company

7.2.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 Columbia Sportswear Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Columbia Sportswear Company Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.2.5 Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Development

7.3 Decathlon

7.3.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Decathlon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Decathlon Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Decathlon Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.3.5 Decathlon Recent Development

7.4 Gap Inc

7.4.1 Gap Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gap Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gap Inc Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gap Inc Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.4.5 Gap Inc Recent Development

7.5 Lululemon Athletica

7.5.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lululemon Athletica Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lululemon Athletica Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lululemon Athletica Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.5.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Development

7.6 Mizuno USA

7.6.1 Mizuno USA Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mizuno USA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mizuno USA Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mizuno USA Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.6.5 Mizuno USA Recent Development

7.7 New Balance

7.7.1 New Balance Corporation Information

7.7.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 New Balance Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 New Balance Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.7.5 New Balance Recent Development

7.8 NIKE, Inc.

7.8.1 NIKE, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 NIKE, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NIKE, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NIKE, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.8.5 NIKE, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Under Armour, Inc.

7.9.1 Under Armour, Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Under Armour, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Under Armour, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Under Armour, Inc. Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.9.5 Under Armour, Inc. Recent Development

7.10 VF Corporation

7.10.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 VF Corporation Athleisure Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 VF Corporation Athleisure Clothing Products Offered

7.10.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Athleisure Clothing Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Athleisure Clothing Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Athleisure Clothing Distributors

8.3 Athleisure Clothing Production Mode & Process

8.4 Athleisure Clothing Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Athleisure Clothing Sales Channels

8.4.2 Athleisure Clothing Distributors

8.5 Athleisure Clothing Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



