Athleisure Clothes Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Adidas, Sweaty Betty, Nike

The report titled Global Athleisure Clothes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Athleisure Clothes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Athleisure Clothes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Athleisure Clothes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Athleisure Clothes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Athleisure Clothes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athleisure Clothes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athleisure Clothes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athleisure Clothes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athleisure Clothes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athleisure Clothes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athleisure Clothes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Sweaty Betty, Nike, Lululemon, Alala, Puma, Under Armour, Tory Sport, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta (Gap Inc.), Uniqlo, Olivers Apparel, Unbridled Apparel, Lysse, Ultracor, Alo Yoga, Vuori, Rhone Apparel

Market Segmentation by Product: Sweatshirts

Leggings

Sweatpants

Sports Bras

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Children



The Athleisure Clothes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Athleisure Clothes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Athleisure Clothes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Athleisure Clothes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Athleisure Clothes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Athleisure Clothes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Athleisure Clothes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Athleisure Clothes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Sweatshirts

1.3.3 Leggings

1.3.4 Sweatpants

1.3.5 Sports Bras

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Men

1.4.3 Women

1.4.4 Children

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Athleisure Clothes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Athleisure Clothes Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Athleisure Clothes Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Athleisure Clothes Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Athleisure Clothes Market Trends

2.3.2 Athleisure Clothes Market Drivers

2.3.3 Athleisure Clothes Market Challenges

2.3.4 Athleisure Clothes Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Athleisure Clothes Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Athleisure Clothes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Athleisure Clothes Revenue

3.4 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Athleisure Clothes Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Athleisure Clothes Area Served

3.6 Key Players Athleisure Clothes Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Athleisure Clothes Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Athleisure Clothes Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Athleisure Clothes Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Athleisure Clothes Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Athleisure Clothes Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothes Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Athleisure Clothes Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Athleisure Clothes Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Company Details

11.1.2 Adidas Business Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.1.4 Adidas Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.2 Sweaty Betty

11.2.1 Sweaty Betty Company Details

11.2.2 Sweaty Betty Business Overview

11.2.3 Sweaty Betty Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.2.4 Sweaty Betty Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Sweaty Betty Recent Development

11.3 Nike

11.3.1 Nike Company Details

11.3.2 Nike Business Overview

11.3.3 Nike Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.3.4 Nike Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Nike Recent Development

11.4 Lululemon

11.4.1 Lululemon Company Details

11.4.2 Lululemon Business Overview

11.4.3 Lululemon Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.4.4 Lululemon Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Lululemon Recent Development

11.5 Alala

11.5.1 Alala Company Details

11.5.2 Alala Business Overview

11.5.3 Alala Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.5.4 Alala Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Alala Recent Development

11.6 Puma

11.6.1 Puma Company Details

11.6.2 Puma Business Overview

11.6.3 Puma Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.6.4 Puma Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Puma Recent Development

11.7 Under Armour

11.7.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.7.2 Under Armour Business Overview

11.7.3 Under Armour Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.7.4 Under Armour Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.8 Tory Sport

11.8.1 Tory Sport Company Details

11.8.2 Tory Sport Business Overview

11.8.3 Tory Sport Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.8.4 Tory Sport Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Tory Sport Recent Development

11.9 Girlfriend Collective

11.9.1 Girlfriend Collective Company Details

11.9.2 Girlfriend Collective Business Overview

11.9.3 Girlfriend Collective Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.9.4 Girlfriend Collective Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Girlfriend Collective Recent Development

11.10 Athleta (Gap Inc.)

11.10.1 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Company Details

11.10.2 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Business Overview

11.10.3 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Athleisure Clothes Introduction

11.10.4 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Recent Development

11.11 Uniqlo

10.11.1 Uniqlo Company Details

10.11.2 Uniqlo Business Overview

10.11.3 Uniqlo Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.11.4 Uniqlo Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

11.12 Olivers Apparel

10.12.1 Olivers Apparel Company Details

10.12.2 Olivers Apparel Business Overview

10.12.3 Olivers Apparel Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.12.4 Olivers Apparel Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Olivers Apparel Recent Development

11.13 Unbridled Apparel

10.13.1 Unbridled Apparel Company Details

10.13.2 Unbridled Apparel Business Overview

10.13.3 Unbridled Apparel Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.13.4 Unbridled Apparel Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Unbridled Apparel Recent Development

11.14 Lysse

10.14.1 Lysse Company Details

10.14.2 Lysse Business Overview

10.14.3 Lysse Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.14.4 Lysse Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Lysse Recent Development

11.15 Ultracor

10.15.1 Ultracor Company Details

10.15.2 Ultracor Business Overview

10.15.3 Ultracor Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.15.4 Ultracor Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Ultracor Recent Development

11.16 Alo Yoga

10.16.1 Alo Yoga Company Details

10.16.2 Alo Yoga Business Overview

10.16.3 Alo Yoga Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.16.4 Alo Yoga Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Alo Yoga Recent Development

11.17 Vuori

10.17.1 Vuori Company Details

10.17.2 Vuori Business Overview

10.17.3 Vuori Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.17.4 Vuori Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Vuori Recent Development

11.18 Rhone Apparel

10.18.1 Rhone Apparel Company Details

10.18.2 Rhone Apparel Business Overview

10.18.3 Rhone Apparel Athleisure Clothes Introduction

10.18.4 Rhone Apparel Revenue in Athleisure Clothes Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Rhone Apparel Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

