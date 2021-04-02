Athleisure Clothes Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Adidas, Sweaty Betty, Nike

“

The report titled Global Athleisure Clothes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Athleisure Clothes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Athleisure Clothes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Athleisure Clothes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Athleisure Clothes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Athleisure Clothes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athleisure Clothes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athleisure Clothes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athleisure Clothes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athleisure Clothes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athleisure Clothes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athleisure Clothes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Sweaty Betty, Nike, Lululemon, Alala, Puma, Under Armour, Tory Sport, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta (Gap Inc.), Uniqlo, Olivers Apparel, Unbridled Apparel, Lysse, Ultracor, Alo Yoga, Vuori, Rhone Apparel

Market Segmentation by Product: Sweatshirts

Leggings

Sweatpants

Sports Bras

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Children



The Athleisure Clothes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Athleisure Clothes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Athleisure Clothes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Athleisure Clothes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Athleisure Clothes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Athleisure Clothes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Athleisure Clothes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Athleisure Clothes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Athleisure Clothes

1.1 Athleisure Clothes Market Overview

1.1.1 Athleisure Clothes Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Athleisure Clothes Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Athleisure Clothes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Athleisure Clothes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Athleisure Clothes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Athleisure Clothes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Athleisure Clothes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Athleisure Clothes Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Athleisure Clothes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Sweatshirts

2.5 Leggings

2.6 Sweatpants

2.7 Sports Bras

2.8 Others

3 Athleisure Clothes Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Athleisure Clothes Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Athleisure Clothes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Men

3.5 Women

3.6 Children

4 Global Athleisure Clothes Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Athleisure Clothes as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Athleisure Clothes Market

4.4 Global Top Players Athleisure Clothes Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Athleisure Clothes Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Athleisure Clothes Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Adidas

5.1.1 Adidas Profile

5.1.2 Adidas Main Business

5.1.3 Adidas Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Adidas Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Adidas Recent Developments

5.2 Sweaty Betty

5.2.1 Sweaty Betty Profile

5.2.2 Sweaty Betty Main Business

5.2.3 Sweaty Betty Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Sweaty Betty Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Sweaty Betty Recent Developments

5.3 Nike

5.5.1 Nike Profile

5.3.2 Nike Main Business

5.3.3 Nike Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nike Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Lululemon Recent Developments

5.4 Lululemon

5.4.1 Lululemon Profile

5.4.2 Lululemon Main Business

5.4.3 Lululemon Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Lululemon Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Lululemon Recent Developments

5.5 Alala

5.5.1 Alala Profile

5.5.2 Alala Main Business

5.5.3 Alala Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Alala Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Alala Recent Developments

5.6 Puma

5.6.1 Puma Profile

5.6.2 Puma Main Business

5.6.3 Puma Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Puma Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Puma Recent Developments

5.7 Under Armour

5.7.1 Under Armour Profile

5.7.2 Under Armour Main Business

5.7.3 Under Armour Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Under Armour Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Under Armour Recent Developments

5.8 Tory Sport

5.8.1 Tory Sport Profile

5.8.2 Tory Sport Main Business

5.8.3 Tory Sport Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tory Sport Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Tory Sport Recent Developments

5.9 Girlfriend Collective

5.9.1 Girlfriend Collective Profile

5.9.2 Girlfriend Collective Main Business

5.9.3 Girlfriend Collective Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Girlfriend Collective Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Girlfriend Collective Recent Developments

5.10 Athleta (Gap Inc.)

5.10.1 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Profile

5.10.2 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Main Business

5.10.3 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Recent Developments

5.11 Uniqlo

5.11.1 Uniqlo Profile

5.11.2 Uniqlo Main Business

5.11.3 Uniqlo Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Uniqlo Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Uniqlo Recent Developments

5.12 Olivers Apparel

5.12.1 Olivers Apparel Profile

5.12.2 Olivers Apparel Main Business

5.12.3 Olivers Apparel Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Olivers Apparel Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Olivers Apparel Recent Developments

5.13 Unbridled Apparel

5.13.1 Unbridled Apparel Profile

5.13.2 Unbridled Apparel Main Business

5.13.3 Unbridled Apparel Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Unbridled Apparel Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Unbridled Apparel Recent Developments

5.14 Lysse

5.14.1 Lysse Profile

5.14.2 Lysse Main Business

5.14.3 Lysse Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Lysse Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Lysse Recent Developments

5.15 Ultracor

5.15.1 Ultracor Profile

5.15.2 Ultracor Main Business

5.15.3 Ultracor Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Ultracor Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Ultracor Recent Developments

5.16 Alo Yoga

5.16.1 Alo Yoga Profile

5.16.2 Alo Yoga Main Business

5.16.3 Alo Yoga Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Alo Yoga Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Alo Yoga Recent Developments

5.17 Vuori

5.17.1 Vuori Profile

5.17.2 Vuori Main Business

5.17.3 Vuori Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Vuori Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Vuori Recent Developments

5.18 Rhone Apparel

5.18.1 Rhone Apparel Profile

5.18.2 Rhone Apparel Main Business

5.18.3 Rhone Apparel Athleisure Clothes Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Rhone Apparel Athleisure Clothes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Rhone Apparel Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Athleisure Clothes Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Athleisure Clothes Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”