Athleisure Apparel Market In-Depth industry Coverage By Product, Application & End User 2022-2028 | Adidas, Sweaty Betty, Nike

A newly published report titled “Athleisure Apparel Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athleisure Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athleisure Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athleisure Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athleisure Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athleisure Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athleisure Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Adidas

Sweaty Betty

Nike

Lululemon

Alala

PUMA

Under Armour

Tory Sport

Girlfriend Collective

Athleta (Gap Inc.)

UNIQLO

Olivers Apparel

Unbridled Apparel

Lysse

Ultracor

Vuori

Rhone



Market Segmentation by Product:

Clothes

Shoes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aldult

Child



The Athleisure Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Athleisure Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Athleisure Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Athleisure Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Athleisure Apparel Product Overview

1.2 Athleisure Apparel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Clothes

1.2.2 Shoes

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Athleisure Apparel Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Athleisure Apparel Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Athleisure Apparel Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Athleisure Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Athleisure Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Athleisure Apparel Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Athleisure Apparel Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Athleisure Apparel as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Athleisure Apparel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Athleisure Apparel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Athleisure Apparel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Athleisure Apparel by Application

4.1 Athleisure Apparel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aldult

4.1.2 Child

4.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Athleisure Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Athleisure Apparel by Country

5.1 North America Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Athleisure Apparel by Country

6.1 Europe Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Athleisure Apparel by Country

8.1 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Athleisure Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Athleisure Apparel Business

10.1 Adidas

10.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.1.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Adidas Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Adidas Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.2 Sweaty Betty

10.2.1 Sweaty Betty Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sweaty Betty Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sweaty Betty Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Sweaty Betty Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.2.5 Sweaty Betty Recent Development

10.3 Nike

10.3.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nike Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Nike Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.3.5 Nike Recent Development

10.4 Lululemon

10.4.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lululemon Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lululemon Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Lululemon Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.4.5 Lululemon Recent Development

10.5 Alala

10.5.1 Alala Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alala Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Alala Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Alala Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.5.5 Alala Recent Development

10.6 PUMA

10.6.1 PUMA Corporation Information

10.6.2 PUMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PUMA Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 PUMA Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.6.5 PUMA Recent Development

10.7 Under Armour

10.7.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.7.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Under Armour Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Under Armour Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.7.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.8 Tory Sport

10.8.1 Tory Sport Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tory Sport Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tory Sport Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Tory Sport Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.8.5 Tory Sport Recent Development

10.9 Girlfriend Collective

10.9.1 Girlfriend Collective Corporation Information

10.9.2 Girlfriend Collective Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Girlfriend Collective Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Girlfriend Collective Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.9.5 Girlfriend Collective Recent Development

10.10 Athleta (Gap Inc.)

10.10.1 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Corporation Information

10.10.2 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.10.5 Athleta (Gap Inc.) Recent Development

10.11 UNIQLO

10.11.1 UNIQLO Corporation Information

10.11.2 UNIQLO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 UNIQLO Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 UNIQLO Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.11.5 UNIQLO Recent Development

10.12 Olivers Apparel

10.12.1 Olivers Apparel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Olivers Apparel Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Olivers Apparel Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Olivers Apparel Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.12.5 Olivers Apparel Recent Development

10.13 Unbridled Apparel

10.13.1 Unbridled Apparel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Unbridled Apparel Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Unbridled Apparel Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Unbridled Apparel Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.13.5 Unbridled Apparel Recent Development

10.14 Lysse

10.14.1 Lysse Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lysse Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Lysse Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Lysse Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.14.5 Lysse Recent Development

10.15 Ultracor

10.15.1 Ultracor Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ultracor Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ultracor Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Ultracor Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.15.5 Ultracor Recent Development

10.16 Vuori

10.16.1 Vuori Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vuori Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Vuori Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Vuori Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.16.5 Vuori Recent Development

10.17 Rhone

10.17.1 Rhone Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rhone Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Rhone Athleisure Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Rhone Athleisure Apparel Products Offered

10.17.5 Rhone Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Athleisure Apparel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Athleisure Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Athleisure Apparel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Athleisure Apparel Industry Trends

11.4.2 Athleisure Apparel Market Drivers

11.4.3 Athleisure Apparel Market Challenges

11.4.4 Athleisure Apparel Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Athleisure Apparel Distributors

12.3 Athleisure Apparel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”