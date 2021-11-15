At-Need Death Care Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| Service Corporation International, Batesville, Chemed Corp.

Complete study of the global At-Need Death Care market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global At-Need Death Care industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on At-Need Death Care production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Funeral Homes, Cemeteries, Others At-Need Death Care
Segment by Application
Adualts, Senior People, Children
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Service Corporation International, Batesville, Chemed Corp., Matthews International Corporation, StoneMor Partners, Wilbert Funeral Services, Carriage Services, Fu Shou Yuan International Group, Lung Yen Life Service Corp, Guangzhou Funeral Parlor, Nirvana Asia Ltd., Amedisys Inc., Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor, LHC Group Inc., Shanghai Songheyuan, Park Lawn Corporation, Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan, Victoriaville & Co., Sauder Funeral Products, Thacker Caskets, Rock of Ages, Sich Caskets, Evergreen Washelli, Doric Products
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global At-Need Death Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Funeral Homes
1.2.3 Cemeteries
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global At-Need Death Care Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Adualts
1.3.3 Senior People
1.3.4 Children
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global At-Need Death Care Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 At-Need Death Care Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 At-Need Death Care Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 At-Need Death Care Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 At-Need Death Care Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 At-Need Death Care Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 At-Need Death Care Market Trends
2.3.2 At-Need Death Care Market Drivers
2.3.3 At-Need Death Care Market Challenges
2.3.4 At-Need Death Care Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top At-Need Death Care Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top At-Need Death Care Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global At-Need Death Care Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global At-Need Death Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by At-Need Death Care Revenue
3.4 Global At-Need Death Care Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global At-Need Death Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by At-Need Death Care Revenue in 2020
3.5 At-Need Death Care Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players At-Need Death Care Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into At-Need Death Care Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 At-Need Death Care Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global At-Need Death Care Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global At-Need Death Care Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 At-Need Death Care Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global At-Need Death Care Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global At-Need Death Care Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific At-Need Death Care Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa At-Need Death Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Service Corporation International
11.1.1 Service Corporation International Company Details
11.1.2 Service Corporation International Business Overview
11.1.3 Service Corporation International At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.1.4 Service Corporation International Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Service Corporation International Recent Development
11.2 Batesville
11.2.1 Batesville Company Details
11.2.2 Batesville Business Overview
11.2.3 Batesville At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.2.4 Batesville Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Batesville Recent Development
11.3 Chemed Corp.
11.3.1 Chemed Corp. Company Details
11.3.2 Chemed Corp. Business Overview
11.3.3 Chemed Corp. At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.3.4 Chemed Corp. Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Chemed Corp. Recent Development
11.4 Matthews International Corporation
11.4.1 Matthews International Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 Matthews International Corporation Business Overview
11.4.3 Matthews International Corporation At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.4.4 Matthews International Corporation Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Matthews International Corporation Recent Development
11.5 StoneMor Partners
11.5.1 StoneMor Partners Company Details
11.5.2 StoneMor Partners Business Overview
11.5.3 StoneMor Partners At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.5.4 StoneMor Partners Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 StoneMor Partners Recent Development
11.6 Wilbert Funeral Services
11.6.1 Wilbert Funeral Services Company Details
11.6.2 Wilbert Funeral Services Business Overview
11.6.3 Wilbert Funeral Services At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.6.4 Wilbert Funeral Services Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Wilbert Funeral Services Recent Development
11.7 Carriage Services
11.7.1 Carriage Services Company Details
11.7.2 Carriage Services Business Overview
11.7.3 Carriage Services At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.7.4 Carriage Services Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Carriage Services Recent Development
11.8 Fu Shou Yuan International Group
11.8.1 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Company Details
11.8.2 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Business Overview
11.8.3 Fu Shou Yuan International Group At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.8.4 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Recent Development
11.9 Lung Yen Life Service Corp
11.9.1 Lung Yen Life Service Corp Company Details
11.9.2 Lung Yen Life Service Corp Business Overview
11.9.3 Lung Yen Life Service Corp At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.9.4 Lung Yen Life Service Corp Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Lung Yen Life Service Corp Recent Development
11.10 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor
11.10.1 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor Company Details
11.10.2 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor Business Overview
11.10.3 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.10.4 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Guangzhou Funeral Parlor Recent Development
11.11 Nirvana Asia Ltd.
11.11.1 Nirvana Asia Ltd. Company Details
11.11.2 Nirvana Asia Ltd. Business Overview
11.11.3 Nirvana Asia Ltd. At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.11.4 Nirvana Asia Ltd. Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Nirvana Asia Ltd. Recent Development
11.12 Amedisys Inc.
11.12.1 Amedisys Inc. Company Details
11.12.2 Amedisys Inc. Business Overview
11.12.3 Amedisys Inc. At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.12.4 Amedisys Inc. Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Amedisys Inc. Recent Development
11.13 Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor
11.13.1 Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor Company Details
11.13.2 Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor Business Overview
11.13.3 Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.13.4 Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor Recent Development
11.14 LHC Group Inc.
11.14.1 LHC Group Inc. Company Details
11.14.2 LHC Group Inc. Business Overview
11.14.3 LHC Group Inc. At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.14.4 LHC Group Inc. Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 LHC Group Inc. Recent Development
11.15 Shanghai Songheyuan
11.15.1 Shanghai Songheyuan Company Details
11.15.2 Shanghai Songheyuan Business Overview
11.15.3 Shanghai Songheyuan At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.15.4 Shanghai Songheyuan Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Shanghai Songheyuan Recent Development
11.16 Park Lawn Corporation
11.16.1 Park Lawn Corporation Company Details
11.16.2 Park Lawn Corporation Business Overview
11.16.3 Park Lawn Corporation At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.16.4 Park Lawn Corporation Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Park Lawn Corporation Recent Development
11.17 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan
11.17.1 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan Company Details
11.17.2 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan Business Overview
11.17.3 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.17.4 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Shanhai Haiwan Qinyuan Recent Development
11.18 Victoriaville & Co.
11.18.1 Victoriaville & Co. Company Details
11.18.2 Victoriaville & Co. Business Overview
11.18.3 Victoriaville & Co. At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.18.4 Victoriaville & Co. Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Victoriaville & Co. Recent Development
11.19 Sauder Funeral Products
11.19.1 Sauder Funeral Products Company Details
11.19.2 Sauder Funeral Products Business Overview
11.19.3 Sauder Funeral Products At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.19.4 Sauder Funeral Products Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.19.5 Sauder Funeral Products Recent Development
11.20 Thacker Caskets
11.20.1 Thacker Caskets Company Details
11.20.2 Thacker Caskets Business Overview
11.20.3 Thacker Caskets At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.20.4 Thacker Caskets Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Thacker Caskets Recent Development
11.21 Rock of Ages
11.21.1 Rock of Ages Company Details
11.21.2 Rock of Ages Business Overview
11.21.3 Rock of Ages At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.21.4 Rock of Ages Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Rock of Ages Recent Development
11.22 Sich Caskets
11.22.1 Sich Caskets Company Details
11.22.2 Sich Caskets Business Overview
11.22.3 Sich Caskets At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.22.4 Sich Caskets Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Sich Caskets Recent Development
11.23 Evergreen Washelli
11.23.1 Evergreen Washelli Company Details
11.23.2 Evergreen Washelli Business Overview
11.23.3 Evergreen Washelli At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.23.4 Evergreen Washelli Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 Evergreen Washelli Recent Development
11.24 Doric Products
11.24.1 Doric Products Company Details
11.24.2 Doric Products Business Overview
11.24.3 Doric Products At-Need Death Care Introduction
11.24.4 Doric Products Revenue in At-Need Death Care Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Doric Products Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
