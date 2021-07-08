Asynchronous Motor Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | ABB, Emerson, GE

“

The report titled Global Asynchronous Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Asynchronous Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Asynchronous Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Asynchronous Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Asynchronous Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Asynchronous Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asynchronous Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asynchronous Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asynchronous Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asynchronous Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asynchronous Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asynchronous Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA, Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte, WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-phase asynchronous motor

Three-phase asynchronous motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Logistics Industry

Engineering And Manufacturing Industry

Others



The Asynchronous Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asynchronous Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asynchronous Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Asynchronous Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Asynchronous Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Asynchronous Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Asynchronous Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Asynchronous Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Asynchronous Motor Market Overview

1.1 Asynchronous Motor Product Overview

1.2 Asynchronous Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-phase asynchronous motor

1.2.2 Three-phase asynchronous motor

1.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Asynchronous Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Asynchronous Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Asynchronous Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Asynchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Asynchronous Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Asynchronous Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Asynchronous Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Asynchronous Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Asynchronous Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Asynchronous Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Asynchronous Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Asynchronous Motor by Application

4.1 Asynchronous Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Logistics Industry

4.1.3 Engineering And Manufacturing Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Asynchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Asynchronous Motor by Country

5.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Asynchronous Motor by Country

6.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Asynchronous Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asynchronous Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Asynchronous Motor Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Emerson

10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Emerson Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Emerson Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GE Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GE Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Development

10.4 TECO

10.4.1 TECO Corporation Information

10.4.2 TECO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TECO Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TECO Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 TECO Recent Development

10.5 Regal-Beloit

10.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information

10.5.2 Regal-Beloit Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Regal-Beloit Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Regal-Beloit Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Development

10.6 Nidec

10.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nidec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nidec Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nidec Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Siemens Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.8 Tatung

10.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tatung Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tatung Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tatung Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 Tatung Recent Development

10.9 Hitachi

10.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hitachi Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hitachi Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.10 WEG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Asynchronous Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 WEG Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 WEG Recent Development

10.11 Bosch Rexroth

10.11.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bosch Rexroth Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bosch Rexroth Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bosch Rexroth Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

10.12 SEW-Eurodrive

10.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information

10.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development

10.13 Cummins

10.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cummins Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cummins Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Cummins Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.13.5 Cummins Recent Development

10.14 YASKAWA

10.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

10.14.2 YASKAWA Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 YASKAWA Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 YASKAWA Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

10.15 Toshiba

10.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.15.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Toshiba Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Toshiba Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.16 VEM

10.16.1 VEM Corporation Information

10.16.2 VEM Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 VEM Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 VEM Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.16.5 VEM Recent Development

10.17 NORD

10.17.1 NORD Corporation Information

10.17.2 NORD Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 NORD Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 NORD Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.17.5 NORD Recent Development

10.18 Landert

10.18.1 Landert Corporation Information

10.18.2 Landert Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Landert Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Landert Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.18.5 Landert Recent Development

10.19 ABM Greiffenberger

10.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information

10.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Development

10.20 SPG

10.20.1 SPG Corporation Information

10.20.2 SPG Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 SPG Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 SPG Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.20.5 SPG Recent Development

10.21 Brook Crompton

10.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

10.21.2 Brook Crompton Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Brook Crompton Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Brook Crompton Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development

10.22 Sterling Electric

10.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sterling Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Sterling Electric Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Sterling Electric Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Development

10.23 Wolong

10.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information

10.23.2 Wolong Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Wolong Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Wolong Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.23.5 Wolong Recent Development

10.24 XEMC

10.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information

10.24.2 XEMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 XEMC Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 XEMC Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.24.5 XEMC Recent Development

10.25 JLEM

10.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information

10.25.2 JLEM Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 JLEM Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 JLEM Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.25.5 JLEM Recent Development

10.26 Huali Group

10.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 Huali Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Huali Group Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Huali Group Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.26.5 Huali Group Recent Development

10.27 Jiangte

10.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information

10.27.2 Jiangte Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Jiangte Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Jiangte Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.27.5 Jiangte Recent Development

10.28 WNM

10.28.1 WNM Corporation Information

10.28.2 WNM Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 WNM Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 WNM Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.28.5 WNM Recent Development

10.29 Ydmotor

10.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information

10.29.2 Ydmotor Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Ydmotor Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Ydmotor Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Development

10.30 Dazhong

10.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information

10.30.2 Dazhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Dazhong Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Dazhong Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

10.30.5 Dazhong Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Asynchronous Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Asynchronous Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Asynchronous Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Asynchronous Motor Distributors

12.3 Asynchronous Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

