Asphalt Roof Shingle Market 2022: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2028 | GAF Materials, Owens Corning, CertainTeed

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Asphalt Roof Shingle Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asphalt Roof Shingle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
GAF Materials, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, Atlas Roofing, IKO Group, Malarkey Roofing, PABCO, TAMKO Building Products, Polyglass USA, Tarco, Henry Company, Siplast
Market Segmentation by Product:
High-performance laminated
Laminated
Three-tab
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential
Commercial
The Asphalt Roof Shingle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asphalt Roof Shingle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High-performance laminated
1.2.3 Laminated
1.2.4 Three-tab
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Asphalt Roof Shingle by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Asphalt Roof Shingle Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Asphalt Roof Shingle in 2021
3.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
9.3.6 Colombia
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Roof Shingle Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 GAF Materials
11.1.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information
11.1.2 GAF Materials Overview
11.1.3 GAF Materials Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 GAF Materials Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 GAF Materials Recent Developments
11.2 Owens Corning
11.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.2.2 Owens Corning Overview
11.2.3 Owens Corning Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Owens Corning Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments
11.3 CertainTeed
11.3.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information
11.3.2 CertainTeed Overview
11.3.3 CertainTeed Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 CertainTeed Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 CertainTeed Recent Developments
11.4 Atlas Roofing
11.4.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information
11.4.2 Atlas Roofing Overview
11.4.3 Atlas Roofing Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Atlas Roofing Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments
11.5 IKO Group
11.5.1 IKO Group Corporation Information
11.5.2 IKO Group Overview
11.5.3 IKO Group Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 IKO Group Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 IKO Group Recent Developments
11.6 Malarkey Roofing
11.6.1 Malarkey Roofing Corporation Information
11.6.2 Malarkey Roofing Overview
11.6.3 Malarkey Roofing Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Malarkey Roofing Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Malarkey Roofing Recent Developments
11.7 PABCO
11.7.1 PABCO Corporation Information
11.7.2 PABCO Overview
11.7.3 PABCO Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 PABCO Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 PABCO Recent Developments
11.8 TAMKO Building Products
11.8.1 TAMKO Building Products Corporation Information
11.8.2 TAMKO Building Products Overview
11.8.3 TAMKO Building Products Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 TAMKO Building Products Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 TAMKO Building Products Recent Developments
11.9 Polyglass USA
11.9.1 Polyglass USA Corporation Information
11.9.2 Polyglass USA Overview
11.9.3 Polyglass USA Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Polyglass USA Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Polyglass USA Recent Developments
11.10 Tarco
11.10.1 Tarco Corporation Information
11.10.2 Tarco Overview
11.10.3 Tarco Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Tarco Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Tarco Recent Developments
11.11 Henry Company
11.11.1 Henry Company Corporation Information
11.11.2 Henry Company Overview
11.11.3 Henry Company Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Henry Company Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Henry Company Recent Developments
11.12 Siplast
11.12.1 Siplast Corporation Information
11.12.2 Siplast Overview
11.12.3 Siplast Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Siplast Asphalt Roof Shingle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Siplast Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Asphalt Roof Shingle Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Asphalt Roof Shingle Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Asphalt Roof Shingle Production Mode & Process
12.4 Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Asphalt Roof Shingle Sales Channels
12.4.2 Asphalt Roof Shingle Distributors
12.5 Asphalt Roof Shingle Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Asphalt Roof Shingle Industry Trends
13.2 Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Drivers
13.3 Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Challenges
13.4 Asphalt Roof Shingle Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Asphalt Roof Shingle Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
