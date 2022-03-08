Asphalt Market 2022 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2028 | BP, CEMEX, Exxon Mobil Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Asphalt Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asphalt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asphalt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asphalt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asphalt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asphalt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asphalt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BP, CEMEX, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial Oil, Owens Corning, Shell International, Total

Market Segmentation by Product:

Additives

Mixtures

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Roadways

Waterproofing

Others



The Asphalt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asphalt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asphalt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Asphalt market expansion?

What will be the global Asphalt market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Asphalt market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Asphalt market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Asphalt market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Asphalt market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Asphalt Product Introduction

1.2 Global Asphalt Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Asphalt Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Asphalt Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Asphalt Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Asphalt Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Asphalt Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Asphalt in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Asphalt Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Asphalt Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Asphalt Industry Trends

1.5.2 Asphalt Market Drivers

1.5.3 Asphalt Market Challenges

1.5.4 Asphalt Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Asphalt Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Additives

2.1.2 Mixtures

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Asphalt Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Asphalt Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Asphalt Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Asphalt Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Asphalt Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Asphalt Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Asphalt Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Roadways

3.1.2 Waterproofing

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Asphalt Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Asphalt Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Asphalt Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Asphalt Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Asphalt Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Asphalt Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Asphalt Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Asphalt Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Asphalt Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Asphalt Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Asphalt Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Asphalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Asphalt Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Asphalt Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Asphalt in 2021

4.2.3 Global Asphalt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Asphalt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Asphalt Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Asphalt Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Asphalt Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Asphalt Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Asphalt Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Asphalt Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Asphalt Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Asphalt Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Asphalt Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Asphalt Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Asphalt Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Asphalt Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Asphalt Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Asphalt Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Asphalt Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BP

7.1.1 BP Corporation Information

7.1.2 BP Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BP Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BP Asphalt Products Offered

7.1.5 BP Recent Development

7.2 CEMEX

7.2.1 CEMEX Corporation Information

7.2.2 CEMEX Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CEMEX Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CEMEX Asphalt Products Offered

7.2.5 CEMEX Recent Development

7.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Asphalt Products Offered

7.3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Imperial Oil

7.4.1 Imperial Oil Corporation Information

7.4.2 Imperial Oil Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Imperial Oil Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Imperial Oil Asphalt Products Offered

7.4.5 Imperial Oil Recent Development

7.5 Owens Corning

7.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.5.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Owens Corning Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Owens Corning Asphalt Products Offered

7.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.6 Shell International

7.6.1 Shell International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shell International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shell International Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shell International Asphalt Products Offered

7.6.5 Shell International Recent Development

7.7 Total

7.7.1 Total Corporation Information

7.7.2 Total Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Total Asphalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Total Asphalt Products Offered

7.7.5 Total Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Asphalt Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Asphalt Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Asphalt Distributors

8.3 Asphalt Production Mode & Process

8.4 Asphalt Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Asphalt Sales Channels

8.4.2 Asphalt Distributors

8.5 Asphalt Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

