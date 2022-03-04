Asphalt Emulsions Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2022-2028 | Sinopec, ExxonMobil, McAsphalt

“

A newly published report titled “Asphalt Emulsions Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asphalt Emulsions report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asphalt Emulsions market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asphalt Emulsions market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asphalt Emulsions market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asphalt Emulsions market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asphalt Emulsions market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sinopec, ExxonMobil, McAsphalt, TDM, Asphalt Emulsion Industries, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, NICHIREKI CO, Go Green Industrial, Richmond Group, Gazprom Neft, TOA Road Corporation, Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers, All States Materials Group, Tipco, Walker

Market Segmentation by Product:

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Latex

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Arterial Roads

Residential Areas

Highways

Others



The Asphalt Emulsions Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asphalt Emulsions market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asphalt Emulsions market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Asphalt Emulsions Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

1.2.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

1.2.5 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Latex

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Arterial Roads

1.3.3 Residential Areas

1.3.4 Highways

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Production

2.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Asphalt Emulsions by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Asphalt Emulsions in 2021

4.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt Emulsions Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Asphalt Emulsions Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Asphalt Emulsions Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Asphalt Emulsions Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Emulsions Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sinopec

12.1.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sinopec Overview

12.1.3 Sinopec Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Sinopec Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

12.2 ExxonMobil

12.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.2.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.2.3 ExxonMobil Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 ExxonMobil Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

12.3 McAsphalt

12.3.1 McAsphalt Corporation Information

12.3.2 McAsphalt Overview

12.3.3 McAsphalt Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 McAsphalt Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 McAsphalt Recent Developments

12.4 TDM

12.4.1 TDM Corporation Information

12.4.2 TDM Overview

12.4.3 TDM Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 TDM Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 TDM Recent Developments

12.5 Asphalt Emulsion Industries

12.5.1 Asphalt Emulsion Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asphalt Emulsion Industries Overview

12.5.3 Asphalt Emulsion Industries Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Asphalt Emulsion Industries Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Asphalt Emulsion Industries Recent Developments

12.6 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions

12.6.1 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Overview

12.6.3 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Recent Developments

12.7 NICHIREKI CO

12.7.1 NICHIREKI CO Corporation Information

12.7.2 NICHIREKI CO Overview

12.7.3 NICHIREKI CO Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 NICHIREKI CO Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 NICHIREKI CO Recent Developments

12.8 Go Green Industrial

12.8.1 Go Green Industrial Corporation Information

12.8.2 Go Green Industrial Overview

12.8.3 Go Green Industrial Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Go Green Industrial Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Go Green Industrial Recent Developments

12.9 Richmond Group

12.9.1 Richmond Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Richmond Group Overview

12.9.3 Richmond Group Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Richmond Group Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Richmond Group Recent Developments

12.10 Gazprom Neft

12.10.1 Gazprom Neft Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gazprom Neft Overview

12.10.3 Gazprom Neft Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Gazprom Neft Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Gazprom Neft Recent Developments

12.11 TOA Road Corporation

12.11.1 TOA Road Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 TOA Road Corporation Overview

12.11.3 TOA Road Corporation Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 TOA Road Corporation Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 TOA Road Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers

12.12.1 Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers Overview

12.12.3 Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Aluminum Coatings Manufacturers Recent Developments

12.13 All States Materials Group

12.13.1 All States Materials Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 All States Materials Group Overview

12.13.3 All States Materials Group Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 All States Materials Group Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 All States Materials Group Recent Developments

12.14 Tipco

12.14.1 Tipco Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tipco Overview

12.14.3 Tipco Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Tipco Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Tipco Recent Developments

12.15 Walker

12.15.1 Walker Corporation Information

12.15.2 Walker Overview

12.15.3 Walker Asphalt Emulsions Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Walker Asphalt Emulsions Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Walker Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Asphalt Emulsions Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Asphalt Emulsions Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Asphalt Emulsions Production Mode & Process

13.4 Asphalt Emulsions Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Asphalt Emulsions Sales Channels

13.4.2 Asphalt Emulsions Distributors

13.5 Asphalt Emulsions Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Asphalt Emulsions Industry Trends

14.2 Asphalt Emulsions Market Drivers

14.3 Asphalt Emulsions Market Challenges

14.4 Asphalt Emulsions Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Asphalt Emulsions Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

