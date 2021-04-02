Asphalt (Bitumen) Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027| CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market. The Asphalt (Bitumen) report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2979556/global-asphalt-bitumen-industry

Both leading and emerging players of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market. In the company profiling section, the Asphalt (Bitumen) report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Research Report: CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Rosneft, LUKOIL, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, SK, S-Oil, Shell, ExxonMobil, Pertamina, Tipco Asphalt, LOTOS, Marathon Oil, KoçHolding, CRH, Nynas, Phillips 66 Company, Suncor Energy, Husky Energy

Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market by Type: Paving Petroleum Asphalt, Industrial Petroleum Asphalt, Others

Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market by Application: Paving, Roofing, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Asphalt (Bitumen) report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Asphalt (Bitumen) market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Asphalt (Bitumen) markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market?

What will be the size of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Asphalt (Bitumen) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2979556/global-asphalt-bitumen-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Asphalt (Bitumen) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paving Petroleum Asphalt

1.2.3 Industrial Petroleum Asphalt

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paving

1.3.3 Roofing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Asphalt (Bitumen) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Restraints

3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales

3.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Asphalt (Bitumen) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Asphalt (Bitumen) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt (Bitumen) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 CNPC

12.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.1.2 CNPC Overview

12.1.3 CNPC Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CNPC Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.1.5 CNPC Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 CNPC Recent Developments

12.2 Sinopec

12.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sinopec Overview

12.2.3 Sinopec Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sinopec Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.2.5 Sinopec Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sinopec Recent Developments

12.3 CNOOC

12.3.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.3.2 CNOOC Overview

12.3.3 CNOOC Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CNOOC Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.3.5 CNOOC Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 CNOOC Recent Developments

12.4 Rosneft

12.4.1 Rosneft Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rosneft Overview

12.4.3 Rosneft Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rosneft Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.4.5 Rosneft Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Rosneft Recent Developments

12.5 LUKOIL

12.5.1 LUKOIL Corporation Information

12.5.2 LUKOIL Overview

12.5.3 LUKOIL Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LUKOIL Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.5.5 LUKOIL Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 LUKOIL Recent Developments

12.6 BPCL

12.6.1 BPCL Corporation Information

12.6.2 BPCL Overview

12.6.3 BPCL Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BPCL Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.6.5 BPCL Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BPCL Recent Developments

12.7 IOCL

12.7.1 IOCL Corporation Information

12.7.2 IOCL Overview

12.7.3 IOCL Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 IOCL Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.7.5 IOCL Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 IOCL Recent Developments

12.8 HPCL

12.8.1 HPCL Corporation Information

12.8.2 HPCL Overview

12.8.3 HPCL Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HPCL Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.8.5 HPCL Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 HPCL Recent Developments

12.9 SK

12.9.1 SK Corporation Information

12.9.2 SK Overview

12.9.3 SK Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SK Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.9.5 SK Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 SK Recent Developments

12.10 S-Oil

12.10.1 S-Oil Corporation Information

12.10.2 S-Oil Overview

12.10.3 S-Oil Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 S-Oil Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.10.5 S-Oil Asphalt (Bitumen) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 S-Oil Recent Developments

12.11 Shell

12.11.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shell Overview

12.11.3 Shell Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shell Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.11.5 Shell Recent Developments

12.12 ExxonMobil

12.12.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.12.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.12.3 ExxonMobil Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ExxonMobil Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.12.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

12.13 Pertamina

12.13.1 Pertamina Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pertamina Overview

12.13.3 Pertamina Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Pertamina Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.13.5 Pertamina Recent Developments

12.14 Tipco Asphalt

12.14.1 Tipco Asphalt Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tipco Asphalt Overview

12.14.3 Tipco Asphalt Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tipco Asphalt Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.14.5 Tipco Asphalt Recent Developments

12.15 LOTOS

12.15.1 LOTOS Corporation Information

12.15.2 LOTOS Overview

12.15.3 LOTOS Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 LOTOS Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.15.5 LOTOS Recent Developments

12.16 Marathon Oil

12.16.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

12.16.2 Marathon Oil Overview

12.16.3 Marathon Oil Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Marathon Oil Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.16.5 Marathon Oil Recent Developments

12.17 KoçHolding

12.17.1 KoçHolding Corporation Information

12.17.2 KoçHolding Overview

12.17.3 KoçHolding Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 KoçHolding Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.17.5 KoçHolding Recent Developments

12.18 CRH

12.18.1 CRH Corporation Information

12.18.2 CRH Overview

12.18.3 CRH Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 CRH Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.18.5 CRH Recent Developments

12.19 Nynas

12.19.1 Nynas Corporation Information

12.19.2 Nynas Overview

12.19.3 Nynas Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Nynas Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.19.5 Nynas Recent Developments

12.20 Phillips 66 Company

12.20.1 Phillips 66 Company Corporation Information

12.20.2 Phillips 66 Company Overview

12.20.3 Phillips 66 Company Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Phillips 66 Company Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.20.5 Phillips 66 Company Recent Developments

12.21 Suncor Energy

12.21.1 Suncor Energy Corporation Information

12.21.2 Suncor Energy Overview

12.21.3 Suncor Energy Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Suncor Energy Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.21.5 Suncor Energy Recent Developments

12.22 Husky Energy

12.22.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

12.22.2 Husky Energy Overview

12.22.3 Husky Energy Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Husky Energy Asphalt (Bitumen) Products and Services

12.22.5 Husky Energy Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Asphalt (Bitumen) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Asphalt (Bitumen) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Asphalt (Bitumen) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Asphalt (Bitumen) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Asphalt (Bitumen) Distributors

13.5 Asphalt (Bitumen) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.