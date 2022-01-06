Asphalt Additives Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Evonik, Kraton, DuPont

“

A newly published report titled “(Asphalt Additives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asphalt Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asphalt Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asphalt Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asphalt Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asphalt Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asphalt Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Kraton, DuPont, Arkema, Dow Chemical, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, ArrMaz, Kao Corporation, Engineered Additives, BASF, Sonneborn, Honeywell, Ingevity, LUCOBIT, Sinopec, LCY CHEMICAL CORP, Jiangsu Jinyang, Zibo bridge lung

Market Segmentation by Product:

Asphalt Modifier

Antistripping Agent

Asphalt Emulsifier

Surfactant Additives

Foam Stabilizer

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others



The Asphalt Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asphalt Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asphalt Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Asphalt Additives market expansion?

What will be the global Asphalt Additives market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Asphalt Additives market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Asphalt Additives market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Asphalt Additives market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Asphalt Additives market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Asphalt Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Asphalt Additives

1.2 Asphalt Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Asphalt Modifier

1.2.3 Antistripping Agent

1.2.4 Asphalt Emulsifier

1.2.5 Surfactant Additives

1.2.6 Foam Stabilizer

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Asphalt Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Road Construction & Paving

1.3.3 Roofing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Asphalt Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Asphalt Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Asphalt Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Asphalt Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Asphalt Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Asphalt Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Asphalt Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Asphalt Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Asphalt Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Asphalt Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Asphalt Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Asphalt Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Asphalt Additives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Asphalt Additives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Asphalt Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Asphalt Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Asphalt Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Asphalt Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Asphalt Additives Production

3.6.1 China Asphalt Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Asphalt Additives Production

3.7.1 Japan Asphalt Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Asphalt Additives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Asphalt Additives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Additives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Asphalt Additives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Asphalt Additives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Asphalt Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Asphalt Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Asphalt Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.1.2 Evonik Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Evonik Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kraton

7.2.1 Kraton Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kraton Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kraton Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kraton Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kraton Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arkema Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Arkema Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dow Chemical

7.5.1 Dow Chemical Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Chemical Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dow Chemical Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Akzo Nobel

7.6.1 Akzo Nobel Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Akzo Nobel Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Akzo Nobel Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Huntsman

7.7.1 Huntsman Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huntsman Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Huntsman Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Berkshire Engineering Supplies

7.8.1 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Berkshire Engineering Supplies Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ArrMaz

7.9.1 ArrMaz Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.9.2 ArrMaz Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ArrMaz Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ArrMaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ArrMaz Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Kao Corporation

7.10.1 Kao Corporation Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kao Corporation Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Kao Corporation Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Kao Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Kao Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Engineered Additives

7.11.1 Engineered Additives Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Engineered Additives Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Engineered Additives Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Engineered Additives Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Engineered Additives Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 BASF

7.12.1 BASF Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.12.2 BASF Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.12.3 BASF Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sonneborn

7.13.1 Sonneborn Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sonneborn Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sonneborn Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sonneborn Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sonneborn Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Honeywell

7.14.1 Honeywell Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.14.2 Honeywell Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Honeywell Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ingevity

7.15.1 Ingevity Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ingevity Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ingevity Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ingevity Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ingevity Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 LUCOBIT

7.16.1 LUCOBIT Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.16.2 LUCOBIT Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.16.3 LUCOBIT Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 LUCOBIT Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 LUCOBIT Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sinopec

7.17.1 Sinopec Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sinopec Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sinopec Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 LCY CHEMICAL CORP

7.18.1 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.18.2 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.18.3 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 LCY CHEMICAL CORP Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Jiangsu Jinyang

7.19.1 Jiangsu Jinyang Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jiangsu Jinyang Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Jiangsu Jinyang Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Jiangsu Jinyang Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Jiangsu Jinyang Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Zibo bridge lung

7.20.1 Zibo bridge lung Asphalt Additives Corporation Information

7.20.2 Zibo bridge lung Asphalt Additives Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Zibo bridge lung Asphalt Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Zibo bridge lung Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Zibo bridge lung Recent Developments/Updates

8 Asphalt Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Asphalt Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Asphalt Additives

8.4 Asphalt Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Asphalt Additives Distributors List

9.3 Asphalt Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Asphalt Additives Industry Trends

10.2 Asphalt Additives Growth Drivers

10.3 Asphalt Additives Market Challenges

10.4 Asphalt Additives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Asphalt Additives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Asphalt Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Asphalt Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Asphalt Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Asphalt Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Asphalt Additives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Asphalt Additives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Asphalt Additives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Asphalt Additives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Asphalt Additives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Asphalt Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Asphalt Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Asphalt Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Asphalt Additives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

