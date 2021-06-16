Aseptic Cartons Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | IPI (Coesia Group), ELOPAK Group, Tetra Pak

“
The report titled Global Aseptic Cartons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aseptic Cartons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aseptic Cartons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aseptic Cartons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aseptic Cartons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aseptic Cartons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aseptic Cartons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aseptic Cartons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aseptic Cartons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aseptic Cartons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aseptic Cartons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aseptic Cartons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: IPI (Coesia Group), ELOPAK Group, Tetra Pak, Mondi, Carton Council of Canada, Refresco Group, International Paper, Amcor, Elopak, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Nippon Paper Industries, Lami Packaging (Kunshan), Nampak, Sealed Air, Polyoak Packaging Group, Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material, Smurfit Kappa, Evergreen Packaging, Greatview, Stora Enso
Market Segmentation by Product: 125ml
180ml
200ml
250ml
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Milk Packing
Juice Packing
Cream and Cheese Packing
Soy and Grain Milk Packing
Fruit and Vegetable Puree Packing
Other
The Aseptic Cartons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aseptic Cartons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aseptic Cartons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Aseptic Cartons market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aseptic Cartons industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Aseptic Cartons market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Aseptic Cartons market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aseptic Cartons market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 125ml
1.2.3 180ml
1.2.4 200ml
1.2.5 250ml
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Milk Packing
1.3.3 Juice Packing
1.3.4 Cream and Cheese Packing
1.3.5 Soy and Grain Milk Packing
1.3.6 Fruit and Vegetable Puree Packing
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Aseptic Cartons Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Aseptic Cartons Industry Trends
2.5.1 Aseptic Cartons Market Trends
2.5.2 Aseptic Cartons Market Drivers
2.5.3 Aseptic Cartons Market Challenges
2.5.4 Aseptic Cartons Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Aseptic Cartons Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aseptic Cartons Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Aseptic Cartons by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Aseptic Cartons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aseptic Cartons as of 2020)
3.4 Global Aseptic Cartons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Aseptic Cartons Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aseptic Cartons Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Aseptic Cartons Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Aseptic Cartons Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Aseptic Cartons Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Aseptic Cartons Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Aseptic Cartons Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Aseptic Cartons Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Aseptic Cartons Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Aseptic Cartons Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Aseptic Cartons Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Aseptic Cartons Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Aseptic Cartons Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Aseptic Cartons Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Aseptic Cartons Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Aseptic Cartons Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 IPI (Coesia Group)
11.1.1 IPI (Coesia Group) Corporation Information
11.1.2 IPI (Coesia Group) Overview
11.1.3 IPI (Coesia Group) Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 IPI (Coesia Group) Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.1.5 IPI (Coesia Group) Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 IPI (Coesia Group) Recent Developments
11.2 ELOPAK Group
11.2.1 ELOPAK Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 ELOPAK Group Overview
11.2.3 ELOPAK Group Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 ELOPAK Group Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.2.5 ELOPAK Group Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 ELOPAK Group Recent Developments
11.3 Tetra Pak
11.3.1 Tetra Pak Corporation Information
11.3.2 Tetra Pak Overview
11.3.3 Tetra Pak Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Tetra Pak Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.3.5 Tetra Pak Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Tetra Pak Recent Developments
11.4 Mondi
11.4.1 Mondi Corporation Information
11.4.2 Mondi Overview
11.4.3 Mondi Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Mondi Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.4.5 Mondi Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Mondi Recent Developments
11.5 Carton Council of Canada
11.5.1 Carton Council of Canada Corporation Information
11.5.2 Carton Council of Canada Overview
11.5.3 Carton Council of Canada Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Carton Council of Canada Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.5.5 Carton Council of Canada Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Carton Council of Canada Recent Developments
11.6 Refresco Group
11.6.1 Refresco Group Corporation Information
11.6.2 Refresco Group Overview
11.6.3 Refresco Group Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Refresco Group Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.6.5 Refresco Group Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Refresco Group Recent Developments
11.7 International Paper
11.7.1 International Paper Corporation Information
11.7.2 International Paper Overview
11.7.3 International Paper Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 International Paper Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.7.5 International Paper Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 International Paper Recent Developments
11.8 Amcor
11.8.1 Amcor Corporation Information
11.8.2 Amcor Overview
11.8.3 Amcor Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Amcor Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.8.5 Amcor Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Amcor Recent Developments
11.9 Elopak
11.9.1 Elopak Corporation Information
11.9.2 Elopak Overview
11.9.3 Elopak Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Elopak Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.9.5 Elopak Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Elopak Recent Developments
11.10 SIG Combibloc Obeikan
11.10.1 SIG Combibloc Obeikan Corporation Information
11.10.2 SIG Combibloc Obeikan Overview
11.10.3 SIG Combibloc Obeikan Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 SIG Combibloc Obeikan Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.10.5 SIG Combibloc Obeikan Aseptic Cartons SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 SIG Combibloc Obeikan Recent Developments
11.11 Nippon Paper Industries
11.11.1 Nippon Paper Industries Corporation Information
11.11.2 Nippon Paper Industries Overview
11.11.3 Nippon Paper Industries Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Nippon Paper Industries Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.11.5 Nippon Paper Industries Recent Developments
11.12 Lami Packaging (Kunshan)
11.12.1 Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Corporation Information
11.12.2 Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Overview
11.12.3 Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.12.5 Lami Packaging (Kunshan) Recent Developments
11.13 Nampak
11.13.1 Nampak Corporation Information
11.13.2 Nampak Overview
11.13.3 Nampak Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Nampak Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.13.5 Nampak Recent Developments
11.14 Sealed Air
11.14.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information
11.14.2 Sealed Air Overview
11.14.3 Sealed Air Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Sealed Air Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.14.5 Sealed Air Recent Developments
11.15 Polyoak Packaging Group
11.15.1 Polyoak Packaging Group Corporation Information
11.15.2 Polyoak Packaging Group Overview
11.15.3 Polyoak Packaging Group Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Polyoak Packaging Group Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.15.5 Polyoak Packaging Group Recent Developments
11.16 Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material
11.16.1 Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material Corporation Information
11.16.2 Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material Overview
11.16.3 Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.16.5 Shanghai Skylong Aseptic Package Material Recent Developments
11.17 Smurfit Kappa
11.17.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information
11.17.2 Smurfit Kappa Overview
11.17.3 Smurfit Kappa Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Smurfit Kappa Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.17.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Developments
11.18 Evergreen Packaging
11.18.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information
11.18.2 Evergreen Packaging Overview
11.18.3 Evergreen Packaging Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Evergreen Packaging Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.18.5 Evergreen Packaging Recent Developments
11.19 Greatview
11.19.1 Greatview Corporation Information
11.19.2 Greatview Overview
11.19.3 Greatview Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Greatview Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.19.5 Greatview Recent Developments
11.20 Stora Enso
11.20.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information
11.20.2 Stora Enso Overview
11.20.3 Stora Enso Aseptic Cartons Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Stora Enso Aseptic Cartons Products and Services
11.20.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Aseptic Cartons Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Aseptic Cartons Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Aseptic Cartons Production Mode & Process
12.4 Aseptic Cartons Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Aseptic Cartons Sales Channels
12.4.2 Aseptic Cartons Distributors
12.5 Aseptic Cartons Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
