Artificial Turf Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2027| CCGrass, Sport Group Holding, Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Artificial Turf Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Artificial Turf market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Artificial Turf report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Artificial Turf market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Artificial Turf market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Artificial Turf market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Artificial Turf market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Turf Market Research Report: CCGrass, Sport Group Holding, Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd., TenCate Grass, FieldTurf, Shaw Sports Turf, Sports & Leisure Group, Condor Grass, Victoria PLC, Taishan, Hellas Construction, All Victory Grass, Mighty Grass Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass, Nurteks, Sprinturf, Beaulieu International Group, SIS Pitches, ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont), Global Syn-Turf, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Saltex Oy, Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd., Dorelom Group

Global Artificial Turf Market by Type: PE Artificial Grass Turf, PP Artificial Grass Turf, Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Global Artificial Turf Market by Application: Sports, Leisure & Landscaping

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Artificial Turf market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Artificial Turf market. All of the segments of the global Artificial Turf market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Artificial Turf market.

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Turf

1.2 Artificial Turf Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.3 PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.4 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.3 Artificial Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Sports

1.3.3 Leisure & Landscaping

1.4 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Artificial Turf Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Artificial Turf Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Artificial Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Turf Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Turf Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Artificial Turf Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Artificial Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Artificial Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Artificial Turf Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Turf Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Artificial Turf Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Turf Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Artificial Turf Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Artificial Turf Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Artificial Turf Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 CCGrass

6.1.1 CCGrass Corporation Information

6.1.2 CCGrass Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 CCGrass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 CCGrass Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.1.5 CCGrass Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Sport Group Holding

6.2.1 Sport Group Holding Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sport Group Holding Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Sport Group Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

6.3.1 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 TenCate Grass

6.4.1 TenCate Grass Corporation Information

6.4.2 TenCate Grass Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.4.5 TenCate Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 FieldTurf

6.5.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information

6.5.2 FieldTurf Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.5.5 FieldTurf Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Shaw Sports Turf

6.6.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shaw Sports Turf Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Sports & Leisure Group

6.6.1 Sports & Leisure Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sports & Leisure Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Sports & Leisure Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Condor Grass

6.8.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

6.8.2 Condor Grass Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Condor Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Victoria PLC

6.9.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

6.9.2 Victoria PLC Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Victoria PLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Taishan

6.10.1 Taishan Corporation Information

6.10.2 Taishan Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Taishan Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Taishan Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Taishan Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Hellas Construction

6.11.1 Hellas Construction Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Hellas Construction Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 All Victory Grass

6.12.1 All Victory Grass Corporation Information

6.12.2 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.12.5 All Victory Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

6.13.1 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

6.14.1 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Corporation Information

6.14.2 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Nurteks

6.15.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

6.15.2 Nurteks Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Nurteks Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Nurteks Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Nurteks Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Sprinturf

6.16.1 Sprinturf Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Sprinturf Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Beaulieu International Group

6.17.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

6.17.2 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Beaulieu International Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 SIS Pitches

6.18.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

6.18.2 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.18.5 SIS Pitches Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

6.19.1 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Corporation Information

6.19.2 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.19.5 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Global Syn-Turf

6.20.1 Global Syn-Turf Corporation Information

6.20.2 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Global Syn-Turf Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 ACT Global Sports

6.21.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

6.21.2 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.21.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Controlled Products

6.22.1 Controlled Products Corporation Information

6.22.2 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Controlled Products Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Saltex Oy

6.23.1 Saltex Oy Corporation Information

6.23.2 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Saltex Oy Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

6.24.1 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.24.2 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Dorelom Group

6.25.1 Dorelom Group Corporation Information

6.25.2 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Dorelom Group Recent Developments/Updates

7 Artificial Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Artificial Turf Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Turf

7.4 Artificial Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Artificial Turf Distributors List

8.3 Artificial Turf Customers

9 Artificial Turf Market Dynamics

9.1 Artificial Turf Industry Trends

9.2 Artificial Turf Growth Drivers

9.3 Artificial Turf Market Challenges

9.4 Artificial Turf Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Artificial Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Turf by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Turf by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Artificial Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Turf by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Turf by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Artificial Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Turf by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Turf by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

