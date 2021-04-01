Artificial Sweetener Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Truvia, Merisant, ADM, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company LLC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Sweetener Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Sweetener market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Sweetener market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Artificial Sweetener market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Sweetener market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Truvia, Merisant, ADM, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company LLC, Tate&Lyle, Herboveda, Morita Kagaku Kogyo, ABF Ingredients, Evolva, Galam, HYET Sweet, Ajinomoto, SinoSweet Market Segment by Product Type:

Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Monosodium Glutamate

Saccharin

Sodium Benzoate Market Segment by Application: Food Industry

Oral Care

Diabetes Mellitus Treatment

Animal Feed

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Sweetener market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Sweetener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Sweetener market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Sweetener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Sweetener market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aspartame

1.2.3 Acesulfame-K

1.2.4 Monosodium Glutamate

1.2.5 Saccharin

1.2.6 Sodium Benzoate

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Oral Care

1.3.4 Diabetes Mellitus Treatment

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Artificial Sweetener Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Artificial Sweetener Industry Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Sweetener Market Trends

2.5.2 Artificial Sweetener Market Drivers

2.5.3 Artificial Sweetener Market Challenges

2.5.4 Artificial Sweetener Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Artificial Sweetener Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Sweetener Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Sweetener by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Artificial Sweetener Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Sweetener as of 2020)

3.4 Global Artificial Sweetener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Sweetener Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Sweetener Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Sweetener Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Artificial Sweetener Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Artificial Sweetener Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Artificial Sweetener Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Sweetener Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Sweetener Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Artificial Sweetener Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Sweetener Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Sweetener Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Sweetener Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Sweetener Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Sweetener Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Sweetener Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sweetener Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Truvia

11.1.1 Truvia Corporation Information

11.1.2 Truvia Overview

11.1.3 Truvia Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Truvia Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.1.5 Truvia Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Truvia Recent Developments

11.2 Merisant

11.2.1 Merisant Corporation Information

11.2.2 Merisant Overview

11.2.3 Merisant Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Merisant Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.2.5 Merisant Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Merisant Recent Developments

11.3 ADM

11.3.1 ADM Corporation Information

11.3.2 ADM Overview

11.3.3 ADM Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 ADM Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.3.5 ADM Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 ADM Recent Developments

11.4 Cargill

11.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cargill Overview

11.4.3 Cargill Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cargill Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.4.5 Cargill Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cargill Recent Developments

11.5 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC

11.5.1 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC Corporation Information

11.5.2 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC Overview

11.5.3 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.5.5 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Louis Dreyfus Company LLC Recent Developments

11.6 Tate&Lyle

11.6.1 Tate&Lyle Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tate&Lyle Overview

11.6.3 Tate&Lyle Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Tate&Lyle Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.6.5 Tate&Lyle Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Tate&Lyle Recent Developments

11.7 Herboveda

11.7.1 Herboveda Corporation Information

11.7.2 Herboveda Overview

11.7.3 Herboveda Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Herboveda Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.7.5 Herboveda Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Herboveda Recent Developments

11.8 Morita Kagaku Kogyo

11.8.1 Morita Kagaku Kogyo Corporation Information

11.8.2 Morita Kagaku Kogyo Overview

11.8.3 Morita Kagaku Kogyo Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Morita Kagaku Kogyo Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.8.5 Morita Kagaku Kogyo Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Morita Kagaku Kogyo Recent Developments

11.9 ABF Ingredients

11.9.1 ABF Ingredients Corporation Information

11.9.2 ABF Ingredients Overview

11.9.3 ABF Ingredients Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 ABF Ingredients Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.9.5 ABF Ingredients Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 ABF Ingredients Recent Developments

11.10 Evolva

11.10.1 Evolva Corporation Information

11.10.2 Evolva Overview

11.10.3 Evolva Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Evolva Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.10.5 Evolva Artificial Sweetener SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Evolva Recent Developments

11.11 Galam

11.11.1 Galam Corporation Information

11.11.2 Galam Overview

11.11.3 Galam Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Galam Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.11.5 Galam Recent Developments

11.12 HYET Sweet

11.12.1 HYET Sweet Corporation Information

11.12.2 HYET Sweet Overview

11.12.3 HYET Sweet Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 HYET Sweet Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.12.5 HYET Sweet Recent Developments

11.13 Ajinomoto

11.13.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ajinomoto Overview

11.13.3 Ajinomoto Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Ajinomoto Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.13.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments

11.14 SinoSweet

11.14.1 SinoSweet Corporation Information

11.14.2 SinoSweet Overview

11.14.3 SinoSweet Artificial Sweetener Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 SinoSweet Artificial Sweetener Products and Services

11.14.5 SinoSweet Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Artificial Sweetener Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Artificial Sweetener Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Artificial Sweetener Production Mode & Process

12.4 Artificial Sweetener Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Artificial Sweetener Sales Channels

12.4.2 Artificial Sweetener Distributors

12.5 Artificial Sweetener Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

