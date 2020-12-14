Artificial Sports Turf Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2026 | AstroTurf, FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass

“

The report titled Global Artificial Sports Turf Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Sports Turf market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Sports Turf market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Sports Turf market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Sports Turf market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Sports Turf report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Sports Turf report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Sports Turf market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Sports Turf market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Sports Turf market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Sports Turf market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Sports Turf market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AstroTurf, FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass, Global Syn-Turf, Avalon Grass, SYNLawn, GrassTex, SporTurf, TigerTurf, GreenTurf

Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene Turf

Polyethylene Turf

Nylon Turf



Market Segmentation by Application: Football

Hockey

Rugby

Golf

Others



The Artificial Sports Turf Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Sports Turf market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Sports Turf market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Sports Turf market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Sports Turf industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Sports Turf market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Sports Turf market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Sports Turf market?

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Sports Turf Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Sports Turf Product Scope

1.2 Artificial Sports Turf Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polypropylene Turf

1.2.3 Polyethylene Turf

1.2.4 Nylon Turf

1.3 Artificial Sports Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Football

1.3.3 Hockey

1.3.4 Rugby

1.3.5 Golf

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Artificial Sports Turf Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Artificial Sports Turf Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Artificial Sports Turf Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Artificial Sports Turf Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Artificial Sports Turf Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Sports Turf Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Artificial Sports Turf Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Sports Turf Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Artificial Sports Turf Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Sports Turf as of 2019)

3.4 Global Artificial Sports Turf Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Artificial Sports Turf Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Sports Turf Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Artificial Sports Turf Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Artificial Sports Turf Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Artificial Sports Turf Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Artificial Sports Turf Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Artificial Sports Turf Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Sports Turf Business

12.1 AstroTurf

12.1.1 AstroTurf Corporation Information

12.1.2 AstroTurf Business Overview

12.1.3 AstroTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AstroTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.1.5 AstroTurf Recent Development

12.2 FieldTurf

12.2.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information

12.2.2 FieldTurf Business Overview

12.2.3 FieldTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 FieldTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.2.5 FieldTurf Recent Development

12.3 CoCreation Grass

12.3.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

12.3.2 CoCreation Grass Business Overview

12.3.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.3.5 CoCreation Grass Recent Development

12.4 Global Syn-Turf

12.4.1 Global Syn-Turf Corporation Information

12.4.2 Global Syn-Turf Business Overview

12.4.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.4.5 Global Syn-Turf Recent Development

12.5 Avalon Grass

12.5.1 Avalon Grass Corporation Information

12.5.2 Avalon Grass Business Overview

12.5.3 Avalon Grass Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Avalon Grass Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.5.5 Avalon Grass Recent Development

12.6 SYNLawn

12.6.1 SYNLawn Corporation Information

12.6.2 SYNLawn Business Overview

12.6.3 SYNLawn Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SYNLawn Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.6.5 SYNLawn Recent Development

12.7 GrassTex

12.7.1 GrassTex Corporation Information

12.7.2 GrassTex Business Overview

12.7.3 GrassTex Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GrassTex Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.7.5 GrassTex Recent Development

12.8 SporTurf

12.8.1 SporTurf Corporation Information

12.8.2 SporTurf Business Overview

12.8.3 SporTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SporTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.8.5 SporTurf Recent Development

12.9 TigerTurf

12.9.1 TigerTurf Corporation Information

12.9.2 TigerTurf Business Overview

12.9.3 TigerTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 TigerTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.9.5 TigerTurf Recent Development

12.10 GreenTurf

12.10.1 GreenTurf Corporation Information

12.10.2 GreenTurf Business Overview

12.10.3 GreenTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 GreenTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered

12.10.5 GreenTurf Recent Development

13 Artificial Sports Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Artificial Sports Turf Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Sports Turf

13.4 Artificial Sports Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Artificial Sports Turf Distributors List

14.3 Artificial Sports Turf Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Artificial Sports Turf Market Trends

15.2 Artificial Sports Turf Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Artificial Sports Turf Market Challenges

15.4 Artificial Sports Turf Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”