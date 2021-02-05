Artificial Sports Turf Market Regional Trend, Revenue And Growth Forecast 2027 | AstroTurf, FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Artificial Sports Turf Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Artificial Sports Turf report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Artificial Sports Turf market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Artificial Sports Turf specifications, and company profiles. The Artificial Sports Turf study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Sports Turf report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Sports Turf market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Sports Turf market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Sports Turf market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Sports Turf market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Sports Turf market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AstroTurf, FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass, Global Syn-Turf, Avalon Grass, SYNLawn, GrassTex, SporTurf, TigerTurf, GreenTurf
Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene Turf
Polyethylene Turf
Nylon Turf
Market Segmentation by Application: Football
Hockey
Rugby
Golf
Others
The Artificial Sports Turf Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Sports Turf market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Sports Turf market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Artificial Sports Turf market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Sports Turf industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Sports Turf market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Sports Turf market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Sports Turf market?
Table of Contents:
1 Artificial Sports Turf Market Overview
1.1 Artificial Sports Turf Product Overview
1.2 Artificial Sports Turf Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Polypropylene Turf
1.2.2 Polyethylene Turf
1.2.3 Nylon Turf
1.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Artificial Sports Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Sports Turf Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Sports Turf Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Sports Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Sports Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Artificial Sports Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Artificial Sports Turf Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Sports Turf Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Sports Turf as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Sports Turf Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Sports Turf Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Artificial Sports Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Artificial Sports Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Artificial Sports Turf by Application
4.1 Artificial Sports Turf Segment by Application
4.1.1 Football
4.1.2 Hockey
4.1.3 Rugby
4.1.4 Golf
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Artificial Sports Turf Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Artificial Sports Turf by Application
4.5.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf by Application
5 North America Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Artificial Sports Turf Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Sports Turf Business
10.1 AstroTurf
10.1.1 AstroTurf Corporation Information
10.1.2 AstroTurf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 AstroTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 AstroTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.1.5 AstroTurf Recent Development
10.2 FieldTurf
10.2.1 FieldTurf Corporation Information
10.2.2 FieldTurf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 FieldTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 FieldTurf Recent Development
10.3 CoCreation Grass
10.3.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information
10.3.2 CoCreation Grass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.3.5 CoCreation Grass Recent Development
10.4 Global Syn-Turf
10.4.1 Global Syn-Turf Corporation Information
10.4.2 Global Syn-Turf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.4.5 Global Syn-Turf Recent Development
10.5 Avalon Grass
10.5.1 Avalon Grass Corporation Information
10.5.2 Avalon Grass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Avalon Grass Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Avalon Grass Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.5.5 Avalon Grass Recent Development
10.6 SYNLawn
10.6.1 SYNLawn Corporation Information
10.6.2 SYNLawn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 SYNLawn Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 SYNLawn Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.6.5 SYNLawn Recent Development
10.7 GrassTex
10.7.1 GrassTex Corporation Information
10.7.2 GrassTex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 GrassTex Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 GrassTex Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.7.5 GrassTex Recent Development
10.8 SporTurf
10.8.1 SporTurf Corporation Information
10.8.2 SporTurf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 SporTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 SporTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.8.5 SporTurf Recent Development
10.9 TigerTurf
10.9.1 TigerTurf Corporation Information
10.9.2 TigerTurf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 TigerTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 TigerTurf Artificial Sports Turf Products Offered
10.9.5 TigerTurf Recent Development
10.10 GreenTurf
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Artificial Sports Turf Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GreenTurf Artificial Sports Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GreenTurf Recent Development
11 Artificial Sports Turf Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Artificial Sports Turf Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Artificial Sports Turf Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
