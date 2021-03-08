Artificial Organs Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova

“
The report titled Global Artificial Organs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Organs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Organs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Organs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Organs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Organs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Organs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Organs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Organs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Organs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Organs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Organs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova, Orthofix Holdings, BionX Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Ekso Bionics, Gambro AB, Cochlear, HeartWare, SynCardia, Nipro Corporation, Ottobock, Berlin Heart GmbH, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet
Market Segmentation by Product: Silicon
Plastic
Metal
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals
Clinical Research Institutions
Academic Center
Other
The Artificial Organs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Organs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Organs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Artificial Organs market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Organs industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Organs market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Organs market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Organs market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Silicon
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinical Research Institutions
1.3.4 Academic Center
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Artificial Organs Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Artificial Organs Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Artificial Organs Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Organs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Artificial Organs Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Artificial Organs Industry Trends
2.5.1 Artificial Organs Market Trends
2.5.2 Artificial Organs Market Drivers
2.5.3 Artificial Organs Market Challenges
2.5.4 Artificial Organs Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Artificial Organs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Organs Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Organs by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Artificial Organs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Artificial Organs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Artificial Organs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Organs as of 2020)
3.4 Global Artificial Organs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Organs Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Organs Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Organs Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Artificial Organs Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Artificial Organs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Artificial Organs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Artificial Organs Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Artificial Organs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Artificial Organs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Artificial Organs Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Artificial Organs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Artificial Organs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Artificial Organs Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Artificial Organs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Artificial Organs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Artificial Organs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Artificial Organs Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Artificial Organs Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Artificial Organs Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Edwards Lifesciences
11.1.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Information
11.1.2 Edwards Lifesciences Overview
11.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Edwards Lifesciences Recent Developments
11.2 LifeNet Health
11.2.1 LifeNet Health Corporation Information
11.2.2 LifeNet Health Overview
11.2.3 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.2.5 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 LifeNet Health Recent Developments
11.3 Sonova
11.3.1 Sonova Corporation Information
11.3.2 Sonova Overview
11.3.3 Sonova Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Sonova Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.3.5 Sonova Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Sonova Recent Developments
11.4 Orthofix Holdings
11.4.1 Orthofix Holdings Corporation Information
11.4.2 Orthofix Holdings Overview
11.4.3 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.4.5 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Orthofix Holdings Recent Developments
11.5 BionX Medical Technologies
11.5.1 BionX Medical Technologies Corporation Information
11.5.2 BionX Medical Technologies Overview
11.5.3 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.5.5 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 BionX Medical Technologies Recent Developments
11.6 Medtronic
11.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.6.2 Medtronic Overview
11.6.3 Medtronic Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Medtronic Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.6.5 Medtronic Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.7 Ekso Bionics
11.7.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information
11.7.2 Ekso Bionics Overview
11.7.3 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.7.5 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments
11.8 Gambro AB
11.8.1 Gambro AB Corporation Information
11.8.2 Gambro AB Overview
11.8.3 Gambro AB Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Gambro AB Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.8.5 Gambro AB Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Gambro AB Recent Developments
11.9 Cochlear
11.9.1 Cochlear Corporation Information
11.9.2 Cochlear Overview
11.9.3 Cochlear Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Cochlear Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.9.5 Cochlear Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Cochlear Recent Developments
11.10 HeartWare
11.10.1 HeartWare Corporation Information
11.10.2 HeartWare Overview
11.10.3 HeartWare Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 HeartWare Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.10.5 HeartWare Artificial Organs SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 HeartWare Recent Developments
11.11 SynCardia
11.11.1 SynCardia Corporation Information
11.11.2 SynCardia Overview
11.11.3 SynCardia Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 SynCardia Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.11.5 SynCardia Recent Developments
11.12 Nipro Corporation
11.12.1 Nipro Corporation Corporation Information
11.12.2 Nipro Corporation Overview
11.12.3 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.12.5 Nipro Corporation Recent Developments
11.13 Ottobock
11.13.1 Ottobock Corporation Information
11.13.2 Ottobock Overview
11.13.3 Ottobock Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Ottobock Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.13.5 Ottobock Recent Developments
11.14 Berlin Heart GmbH
11.14.1 Berlin Heart GmbH Corporation Information
11.14.2 Berlin Heart GmbH Overview
11.14.3 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.14.5 Berlin Heart GmbH Recent Developments
11.15 Baxter International
11.15.1 Baxter International Corporation Information
11.15.2 Baxter International Overview
11.15.3 Baxter International Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Baxter International Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.15.5 Baxter International Recent Developments
11.16 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.16.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information
11.16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview
11.16.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.16.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments
11.17 Zimmer Biomet
11.17.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information
11.17.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview
11.17.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs Products and Services
11.17.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Artificial Organs Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Artificial Organs Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Artificial Organs Production Mode & Process
12.4 Artificial Organs Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Artificial Organs Sales Channels
12.4.2 Artificial Organs Distributors
12.5 Artificial Organs Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
