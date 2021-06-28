Artificial Organs Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Artificial Organs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova, Orthofix Holdings, BionX Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Ekso Bionics, Gambro AB, Cochlear, HeartWare, SynCardia, Nipro Corporation, Ottobock, Berlin Heart GmbH, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet

By Types:

Silicon

Plastic

Metal

Others



By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutions

Academic Center

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Organs Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Organs Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Organs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Silicon

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Artificial Organs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Artificial Organs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Organs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Organs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Artificial Organs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Organs Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Organs Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Organs Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Organs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Organs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Organs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Organs Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Organs as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Organs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Organs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Artificial Organs Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Organs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Organs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Organs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Artificial Organs by Application

4.1 Artificial Organs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinical Research Institutions

4.1.3 Academic Center

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Artificial Organs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Artificial Organs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Artificial Organs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Artificial Organs by Country

5.1 North America Artificial Organs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Artificial Organs by Country

6.1 Europe Artificial Organs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Artificial Organs by Country

8.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Organs Business

10.1 Edwards Lifesciences

10.1.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Information

10.1.2 Edwards Lifesciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Recent Development

10.2 LifeNet Health

10.2.1 LifeNet Health Corporation Information

10.2.2 LifeNet Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.2.5 LifeNet Health Recent Development

10.3 Sonova

10.3.1 Sonova Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sonova Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sonova Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sonova Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.3.5 Sonova Recent Development

10.4 Orthofix Holdings

10.4.1 Orthofix Holdings Corporation Information

10.4.2 Orthofix Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.4.5 Orthofix Holdings Recent Development

10.5 BionX Medical Technologies

10.5.1 BionX Medical Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 BionX Medical Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.5.5 BionX Medical Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Medtronic

10.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Medtronic Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Medtronic Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.7 Ekso Bionics

10.7.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ekso Bionics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.7.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development

10.8 Gambro AB

10.8.1 Gambro AB Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gambro AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gambro AB Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Gambro AB Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.8.5 Gambro AB Recent Development

10.9 Cochlear

10.9.1 Cochlear Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cochlear Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cochlear Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cochlear Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.9.5 Cochlear Recent Development

10.10 HeartWare

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Artificial Organs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HeartWare Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HeartWare Recent Development

10.11 SynCardia

10.11.1 SynCardia Corporation Information

10.11.2 SynCardia Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SynCardia Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SynCardia Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.11.5 SynCardia Recent Development

10.12 Nipro Corporation

10.12.1 Nipro Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nipro Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.12.5 Nipro Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Ottobock

10.13.1 Ottobock Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ottobock Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ottobock Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ottobock Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.13.5 Ottobock Recent Development

10.14 Berlin Heart GmbH

10.14.1 Berlin Heart GmbH Corporation Information

10.14.2 Berlin Heart GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.14.5 Berlin Heart GmbH Recent Development

10.15 Baxter International

10.15.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

10.15.2 Baxter International Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Baxter International Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Baxter International Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.15.5 Baxter International Recent Development

10.16 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.16.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.16.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

10.17 Zimmer Biomet

10.17.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs Products Offered

10.17.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Artificial Organs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Artificial Organs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Artificial Organs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Artificial Organs Distributors

12.3 Artificial Organs Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

