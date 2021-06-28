Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
>>>Download sample report copy of Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market 2019 https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3216951/global-artificial-organs-and-bionics-market
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova, Orthofix Holdings, BionX Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Ekso Bionics, Gambro AB, Cochlear, HeartWare, SynCardia, Nipro Corporation, Ottobock, Berlin Heart GmbH, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet
By Types:
Artificial Heart
Artificial Kidney
Artificial Liver
Artificial Pancreas
Artificial Lungs
Ventricular Assist Device
Cochlear Implant
Bionic Hand
Bionic Limb
Other
By Applications:
Hospitals
Clinical Research Institutions
Academic Center
Other
For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Artificial Organs and Bionics Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3216951/global-artificial-organs-and-bionics-market
Table of Contents:
1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Overview
1.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Product Overview
1.2 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Artificial Heart
1.2.2 Artificial Kidney
1.2.3 Artificial Liver
1.2.4 Artificial Pancreas
1.2.5 Artificial Lungs
1.2.6 Ventricular Assist Device
1.2.7 Cochlear Implant
1.2.8 Bionic Hand
1.2.9 Bionic Limb
1.2.10 Other
1.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Organs and Bionics Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Organs and Bionics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Organs and Bionics as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Organs and Bionics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Organs and Bionics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics by Application
4.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospitals
4.1.2 Clinical Research Institutions
4.1.3 Academic Center
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics by Country
5.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics by Country
6.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics by Country
8.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Organs and Bionics Business
10.1 Edwards Lifesciences
10.1.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Information
10.1.2 Edwards Lifesciences Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Recent Development
10.2 LifeNet Health
10.2.1 LifeNet Health Corporation Information
10.2.2 LifeNet Health Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.2.5 LifeNet Health Recent Development
10.3 Sonova
10.3.1 Sonova Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sonova Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sonova Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Sonova Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.3.5 Sonova Recent Development
10.4 Orthofix Holdings
10.4.1 Orthofix Holdings Corporation Information
10.4.2 Orthofix Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.4.5 Orthofix Holdings Recent Development
10.5 BionX Medical Technologies
10.5.1 BionX Medical Technologies Corporation Information
10.5.2 BionX Medical Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.5.5 BionX Medical Technologies Recent Development
10.6 Medtronic
10.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.6.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Medtronic Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Medtronic Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.7 Ekso Bionics
10.7.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Ekso Bionics Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.7.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development
10.8 Gambro AB
10.8.1 Gambro AB Corporation Information
10.8.2 Gambro AB Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Gambro AB Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Gambro AB Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.8.5 Gambro AB Recent Development
10.9 Cochlear
10.9.1 Cochlear Corporation Information
10.9.2 Cochlear Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Cochlear Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Cochlear Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.9.5 Cochlear Recent Development
10.10 HeartWare
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Artificial Organs and Bionics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HeartWare Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HeartWare Recent Development
10.11 SynCardia
10.11.1 SynCardia Corporation Information
10.11.2 SynCardia Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SynCardia Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SynCardia Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.11.5 SynCardia Recent Development
10.12 Nipro Corporation
10.12.1 Nipro Corporation Corporation Information
10.12.2 Nipro Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.12.5 Nipro Corporation Recent Development
10.13 Ottobock
10.13.1 Ottobock Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ottobock Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Ottobock Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Ottobock Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.13.5 Ottobock Recent Development
10.14 Berlin Heart GmbH
10.14.1 Berlin Heart GmbH Corporation Information
10.14.2 Berlin Heart GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.14.5 Berlin Heart GmbH Recent Development
10.15 Baxter International
10.15.1 Baxter International Corporation Information
10.15.2 Baxter International Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Baxter International Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Baxter International Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.15.5 Baxter International Recent Development
10.16 Boston Scientific Corporation
10.16.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information
10.16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.16.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development
10.17 Zimmer Biomet
10.17.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information
10.17.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs and Bionics Products Offered
10.17.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Artificial Organs and Bionics Distributors
12.3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3216951/global-artificial-organs-and-bionics-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”