Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova

The report titled Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Organs and Bionics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Organs and Bionics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova, Orthofix Holdings, BionX Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Ekso Bionics, Gambro AB, Cochlear, HeartWare, SynCardia, Nipro Corporation, Ottobock, Berlin Heart GmbH, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet

Market Segmentation by Product: Artificial Heart

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Lungs

Ventricular Assist Device

Cochlear Implant

Bionic Hand

Bionic Limb

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutions

Academic Center

Other



The Artificial Organs and Bionics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Organs and Bionics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Organs and Bionics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Organs and Bionics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Artificial Heart

1.2.3 Artificial Kidney

1.2.4 Artificial Liver

1.2.5 Artificial Pancreas

1.2.6 Artificial Lungs

1.2.7 Ventricular Assist Device

1.2.8 Cochlear Implant

1.2.9 Bionic Hand

1.2.10 Bionic Limb

1.2.11 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinical Research Institutions

1.3.4 Academic Center

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Artificial Organs and Bionics Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Artificial Organs and Bionics Industry Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Trends

2.5.2 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Drivers

2.5.3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Challenges

2.5.4 Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Artificial Organs and Bionics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Organs and Bionics by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Artificial Organs and Bionics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Organs and Bionics as of 2020)

3.4 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Organs and Bionics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Organs and Bionics Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Organs and Bionics Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Artificial Organs and Bionics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Artificial Organs and Bionics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Organs and Bionics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Edwards Lifesciences

11.1.1 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Information

11.1.2 Edwards Lifesciences Overview

11.1.3 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Edwards Lifesciences Recent Developments

11.2 LifeNet Health

11.2.1 LifeNet Health Corporation Information

11.2.2 LifeNet Health Overview

11.2.3 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.2.5 LifeNet Health Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LifeNet Health Recent Developments

11.3 Sonova

11.3.1 Sonova Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sonova Overview

11.3.3 Sonova Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Sonova Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.3.5 Sonova Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sonova Recent Developments

11.4 Orthofix Holdings

11.4.1 Orthofix Holdings Corporation Information

11.4.2 Orthofix Holdings Overview

11.4.3 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.4.5 Orthofix Holdings Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Orthofix Holdings Recent Developments

11.5 BionX Medical Technologies

11.5.1 BionX Medical Technologies Corporation Information

11.5.2 BionX Medical Technologies Overview

11.5.3 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.5.5 BionX Medical Technologies Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 BionX Medical Technologies Recent Developments

11.6 Medtronic

11.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.6.2 Medtronic Overview

11.6.3 Medtronic Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Medtronic Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.6.5 Medtronic Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.7 Ekso Bionics

11.7.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ekso Bionics Overview

11.7.3 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.7.5 Ekso Bionics Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Ekso Bionics Recent Developments

11.8 Gambro AB

11.8.1 Gambro AB Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gambro AB Overview

11.8.3 Gambro AB Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Gambro AB Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.8.5 Gambro AB Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Gambro AB Recent Developments

11.9 Cochlear

11.9.1 Cochlear Corporation Information

11.9.2 Cochlear Overview

11.9.3 Cochlear Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Cochlear Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.9.5 Cochlear Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Cochlear Recent Developments

11.10 HeartWare

11.10.1 HeartWare Corporation Information

11.10.2 HeartWare Overview

11.10.3 HeartWare Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 HeartWare Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.10.5 HeartWare Artificial Organs and Bionics SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 HeartWare Recent Developments

11.11 SynCardia

11.11.1 SynCardia Corporation Information

11.11.2 SynCardia Overview

11.11.3 SynCardia Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 SynCardia Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.11.5 SynCardia Recent Developments

11.12 Nipro Corporation

11.12.1 Nipro Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nipro Corporation Overview

11.12.3 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Nipro Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.12.5 Nipro Corporation Recent Developments

11.13 Ottobock

11.13.1 Ottobock Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ottobock Overview

11.13.3 Ottobock Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Ottobock Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.13.5 Ottobock Recent Developments

11.14 Berlin Heart GmbH

11.14.1 Berlin Heart GmbH Corporation Information

11.14.2 Berlin Heart GmbH Overview

11.14.3 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Berlin Heart GmbH Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.14.5 Berlin Heart GmbH Recent Developments

11.15 Baxter International

11.15.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

11.15.2 Baxter International Overview

11.15.3 Baxter International Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Baxter International Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.15.5 Baxter International Recent Developments

11.16 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.16.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

11.16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview

11.16.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.16.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments

11.17 Zimmer Biomet

11.17.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.17.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.17.3 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Zimmer Biomet Artificial Organs and Bionics Products and Services

11.17.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Artificial Organs and Bionics Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Artificial Organs and Bionics Production Mode & Process

12.4 Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Artificial Organs and Bionics Sales Channels

12.4.2 Artificial Organs and Bionics Distributors

12.5 Artificial Organs and Bionics Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

