Artificial Leisure Turf Market Growth factors, Latest Trend and Regional Analysis of Leading Players by 2027| Ten Cate (Netherlands), Shaw Sports Turf (US), FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Artificial Leisure Turf market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Artificial Leisure Turf market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Research Report: Ten Cate (Netherlands), Shaw Sports Turf (US), FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France), CoCreation Grass (China), Polytan GmbH (Germany), Domo Sports Grass (Belgium), ACT Global Sports (US), SIS Pitches (UK), Limonta Sport (Italy), Edel Grass (Netherlands), Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland), GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia), Mondo S.p.A (Italy), Juta Grass (Czech), Condor Grass (Netherlands), Nurteks (Turkey), Taishan (China), Victoria PLC (UK), ForestGrass (China), Forbex (Argentina)

Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market by Type: Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market by Application: School & Kindergarten, Park & Square, Home Used, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Artificial Leisure Turf market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Artificial Leisure Turf market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Artificial Leisure Turf market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Artificial Leisure Turf market?

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Leisure Turf Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Leisure Turf Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Leisure Turf Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

1.2.2 Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

1.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Leisure Turf Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Leisure Turf Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Leisure Turf Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Leisure Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Leisure Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Leisure Turf Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Leisure Turf Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Leisure Turf as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Leisure Turf Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Leisure Turf Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Artificial Leisure Turf Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Artificial Leisure Turf by Application

4.1 Artificial Leisure Turf Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 School & Kindergarten

4.1.2 Park & Square

4.1.3 Home Used

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Artificial Leisure Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Artificial Leisure Turf by Country

5.1 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf by Country

6.1 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf by Country

8.1 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Leisure Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Leisure Turf Business

10.1 Ten Cate (Netherlands)

10.1.1 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.1.5 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Recent Development

10.2 Shaw Sports Turf (US)

10.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ten Cate (Netherlands) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf (US) Recent Development

10.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

10.3.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Corporation Information

10.3.2 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.3.5 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France) Recent Development

10.4 CoCreation Grass (China)

10.4.1 CoCreation Grass (China) Corporation Information

10.4.2 CoCreation Grass (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CoCreation Grass (China) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CoCreation Grass (China) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.4.5 CoCreation Grass (China) Recent Development

10.5 Polytan GmbH (Germany)

10.5.1 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.5.5 Polytan GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

10.6 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

10.6.1 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.6.5 Domo Sports Grass (Belgium) Recent Development

10.7 ACT Global Sports (US)

10.7.1 ACT Global Sports (US) Corporation Information

10.7.2 ACT Global Sports (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ACT Global Sports (US) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ACT Global Sports (US) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.7.5 ACT Global Sports (US) Recent Development

10.8 SIS Pitches (UK)

10.8.1 SIS Pitches (UK) Corporation Information

10.8.2 SIS Pitches (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SIS Pitches (UK) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SIS Pitches (UK) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.8.5 SIS Pitches (UK) Recent Development

10.9 Limonta Sport (Italy)

10.9.1 Limonta Sport (Italy) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Limonta Sport (Italy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Limonta Sport (Italy) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Limonta Sport (Italy) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.9.5 Limonta Sport (Italy) Recent Development

10.10 Edel Grass (Netherlands)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Artificial Leisure Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Edel Grass (Netherlands) Recent Development

10.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

10.11.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.11.5 Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland) Recent Development

10.12 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

10.12.1 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Corporation Information

10.12.2 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.12.5 GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia) Recent Development

10.13 Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

10.13.1 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.13.5 Mondo S.p.A (Italy) Recent Development

10.14 Juta Grass (Czech)

10.14.1 Juta Grass (Czech) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Juta Grass (Czech) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Juta Grass (Czech) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Juta Grass (Czech) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.14.5 Juta Grass (Czech) Recent Development

10.15 Condor Grass (Netherlands)

10.15.1 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.15.5 Condor Grass (Netherlands) Recent Development

10.16 Nurteks (Turkey)

10.16.1 Nurteks (Turkey) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nurteks (Turkey) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Nurteks (Turkey) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Nurteks (Turkey) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.16.5 Nurteks (Turkey) Recent Development

10.17 Taishan (China)

10.17.1 Taishan (China) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Taishan (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Taishan (China) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Taishan (China) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.17.5 Taishan (China) Recent Development

10.18 Victoria PLC (UK)

10.18.1 Victoria PLC (UK) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Victoria PLC (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Victoria PLC (UK) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Victoria PLC (UK) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.18.5 Victoria PLC (UK) Recent Development

10.19 ForestGrass (China)

10.19.1 ForestGrass (China) Corporation Information

10.19.2 ForestGrass (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ForestGrass (China) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ForestGrass (China) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.19.5 ForestGrass (China) Recent Development

10.20 Forbex (Argentina)

10.20.1 Forbex (Argentina) Corporation Information

10.20.2 Forbex (Argentina) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Forbex (Argentina) Artificial Leisure Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Forbex (Argentina) Artificial Leisure Turf Products Offered

10.20.5 Forbex (Argentina) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Artificial Leisure Turf Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Artificial Leisure Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Artificial Leisure Turf Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Artificial Leisure Turf Distributors

12.3 Artificial Leisure Turf Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

