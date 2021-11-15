Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027| iFlyTek, Google, Apple

Complete study of the global Artificial Intelligence Voice market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Artificial Intelligence Voice industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Artificial Intelligence Voice production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Automatic Speech Recognition Products, Natural Language Processing Products, Text to Speech Products, Others Artificial Intelligence Voice Segment by Application Education Industry, Medical Industry, Telecommunications Industry, Financial Sector, Home, Car, Consumer Electronics, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: iFlyTek, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Nuance, Facebook, IBM, Amazon, Baidu, Ali, Aispeech, Unisound, Ultrapower, Hanvon Technology, Beijing Sobot, Beijing SinoVoice, Mobvoi Inc, Tencent, Xiaomi, Yitu Tech

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Automatic Speech Recognition Products

1.2.3 Natural Language Processing Products

1.2.4 Text to Speech Products

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Education Industry

1.3.3 Medical Industry

1.3.4 Telecommunications Industry

1.3.5 Financial Sector

1.3.6 Home, Car, Consumer Electronics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Voice Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Voice Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Voice Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Voice Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Voice Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Voice Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence Voice Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence Voice Revenue in 2020

3.5 Artificial Intelligence Voice Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Voice Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Voice Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence Voice Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Artificial Intelligence Voice Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Voice Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Voice Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 iFlyTek

11.1.1 iFlyTek Company Details

11.1.2 iFlyTek Business Overview

11.1.3 iFlyTek Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.1.4 iFlyTek Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 iFlyTek Recent Development

11.2 Google

11.2.1 Google Company Details

11.2.2 Google Business Overview

11.2.3 Google Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.2.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Google Recent Development

11.3 Apple

11.3.1 Apple Company Details

11.3.2 Apple Business Overview

11.3.3 Apple Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.3.4 Apple Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Apple Recent Development

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.4.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.5 Nuance

11.5.1 Nuance Company Details

11.5.2 Nuance Business Overview

11.5.3 Nuance Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.5.4 Nuance Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Nuance Recent Development

11.6 Facebook

11.6.1 Facebook Company Details

11.6.2 Facebook Business Overview

11.6.3 Facebook Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.6.4 Facebook Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Facebook Recent Development

11.7 IBM

11.7.1 IBM Company Details

11.7.2 IBM Business Overview

11.7.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.7.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 IBM Recent Development

11.8 Amazon

11.8.1 Amazon Company Details

11.8.2 Amazon Business Overview

11.8.3 Amazon Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.8.4 Amazon Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Amazon Recent Development

11.9 Baidu

11.9.1 Baidu Company Details

11.9.2 Baidu Business Overview

11.9.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.9.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Baidu Recent Development

11.10 Ali

11.10.1 Ali Company Details

11.10.2 Ali Business Overview

11.10.3 Ali Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.10.4 Ali Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Ali Recent Development

11.11 Aispeech

11.11.1 Aispeech Company Details

11.11.2 Aispeech Business Overview

11.11.3 Aispeech Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.11.4 Aispeech Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Aispeech Recent Development

11.12 Unisound

11.12.1 Unisound Company Details

11.12.2 Unisound Business Overview

11.12.3 Unisound Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.12.4 Unisound Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Unisound Recent Development

11.13 Ultrapower

11.13.1 Ultrapower Company Details

11.13.2 Ultrapower Business Overview

11.13.3 Ultrapower Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.13.4 Ultrapower Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Ultrapower Recent Development

11.14 Hanvon Technology

11.14.1 Hanvon Technology Company Details

11.14.2 Hanvon Technology Business Overview

11.14.3 Hanvon Technology Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.14.4 Hanvon Technology Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Hanvon Technology Recent Development

11.15 Beijing Sobot

11.15.1 Beijing Sobot Company Details

11.15.2 Beijing Sobot Business Overview

11.15.3 Beijing Sobot Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.15.4 Beijing Sobot Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Beijing Sobot Recent Development

11.16 Beijing SinoVoice

11.16.1 Beijing SinoVoice Company Details

11.16.2 Beijing SinoVoice Business Overview

11.16.3 Beijing SinoVoice Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.16.4 Beijing SinoVoice Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Beijing SinoVoice Recent Development

11.17 Mobvoi Inc

11.17.1 Mobvoi Inc Company Details

11.17.2 Mobvoi Inc Business Overview

11.17.3 Mobvoi Inc Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.17.4 Mobvoi Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Mobvoi Inc Recent Development

11.18 Tencent

11.18.1 Tencent Company Details

11.18.2 Tencent Business Overview

11.18.3 Tencent Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.18.4 Tencent Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Tencent Recent Development

11.19 Xiaomi

11.19.1 Xiaomi Company Details

11.19.2 Xiaomi Business Overview

11.19.3 Xiaomi Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.19.4 Xiaomi Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

11.20 Yitu Tech

11.20.1 Yitu Tech Company Details

11.20.2 Yitu Tech Business Overview

11.20.3 Yitu Tech Artificial Intelligence Voice Introduction

11.20.4 Yitu Tech Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Voice Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Yitu Tech Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details