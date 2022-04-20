Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2028| IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (US), NVIDIA Corporation(US), Oracle (US), Numenta (US), Sentient technologies (US), Inbenta (US), General Vision (US), Cisco (US), FuGenX Technologies (US), Infosys (India), Hortonworks (US), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

The global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market by Type: Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control

Reclamation



Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market by Application: Civil Oil and Gas Industry

Oil and Gas Industry for Vehicles and Ships

Industrial Chemical Oil and Gas Industry

Oil and Gas for Power Generation



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Industry Trends

1.4.2 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Drivers

1.4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Challenges

1.4.4 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas by Type

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

2.1.2 Material Movement

2.1.3 Production Planning

2.1.4 Field Services

2.1.5 Quality Control

2.1.6 Reclamation

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas by Application

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Civil Oil and Gas Industry

3.1.2 Oil and Gas Industry for Vehicles and Ships

3.1.3 Industrial Chemical Oil and Gas Industry

3.1.4 Oil and Gas for Power Generation

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas in 2021

4.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Headquarters, Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Companies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IBM (US)

7.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

7.1.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

7.1.3 IBM (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

7.2 Intel (US)

7.2.1 Intel (US) Company Details

7.2.2 Intel (US) Business Overview

7.2.3 Intel (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.2.4 Intel (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Intel (US) Recent Development

7.3 Microsoft (US)

7.3.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

7.3.2 Microsoft (US) Business Overview

7.3.3 Microsoft (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.3.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

7.4 Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

7.4.1 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Company Details

7.4.2 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Business Overview

7.4.3 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.4.4 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Recent Development

7.5 Google (US)

7.5.1 Google (US) Company Details

7.5.2 Google (US) Business Overview

7.5.3 Google (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.5.4 Google (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Google (US) Recent Development

7.6 NVIDIA Corporation(US)

7.6.1 NVIDIA Corporation(US) Company Details

7.6.2 NVIDIA Corporation(US) Business Overview

7.6.3 NVIDIA Corporation(US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.6.4 NVIDIA Corporation(US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 NVIDIA Corporation(US) Recent Development

7.7 Oracle (US)

7.7.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

7.7.2 Oracle (US) Business Overview

7.7.3 Oracle (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.7.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

7.8 Numenta (US)

7.8.1 Numenta (US) Company Details

7.8.2 Numenta (US) Business Overview

7.8.3 Numenta (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.8.4 Numenta (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Numenta (US) Recent Development

7.9 Sentient technologies (US)

7.9.1 Sentient technologies (US) Company Details

7.9.2 Sentient technologies (US) Business Overview

7.9.3 Sentient technologies (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.9.4 Sentient technologies (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sentient technologies (US) Recent Development

7.10 Inbenta (US)

7.10.1 Inbenta (US) Company Details

7.10.2 Inbenta (US) Business Overview

7.10.3 Inbenta (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.10.4 Inbenta (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Inbenta (US) Recent Development

7.11 General Vision (US)

7.11.1 General Vision (US) Company Details

7.11.2 General Vision (US) Business Overview

7.11.3 General Vision (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.11.4 General Vision (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 General Vision (US) Recent Development

7.12 Cisco (US)

7.12.1 Cisco (US) Company Details

7.12.2 Cisco (US) Business Overview

7.12.3 Cisco (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.12.4 Cisco (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development

7.13 FuGenX Technologies (US)

7.13.1 FuGenX Technologies (US) Company Details

7.13.2 FuGenX Technologies (US) Business Overview

7.13.3 FuGenX Technologies (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.13.4 FuGenX Technologies (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 FuGenX Technologies (US) Recent Development

7.14 Infosys (India)

7.14.1 Infosys (India) Company Details

7.14.2 Infosys (India) Business Overview

7.14.3 Infosys (India) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.14.4 Infosys (India) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Infosys (India) Recent Development

7.15 Hortonworks (US)

7.15.1 Hortonworks (US) Company Details

7.15.2 Hortonworks (US) Business Overview

7.15.3 Hortonworks (US) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.15.4 Hortonworks (US) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Hortonworks (US) Recent Development

7.16 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

7.16.1 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Company Details

7.16.2 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Business Overview

7.16.3 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Introduction

7.16.4 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

