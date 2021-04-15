Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Market Growth, 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2027 Forecast Research IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market.

The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Market Leading Players

IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Intel, Google, Sentient Technologies, Salesforce, Visenze, Everseen

Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Segmentation by Product

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Segmentation by Application

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market?

How will the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail market throughout the forecast period?

