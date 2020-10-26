Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Trend,COVID-19 Impact,Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Blackboard, Cisco Systems, Instructure, Pearson, Samsung, Dell, Adobe systems, Discovery Communications, Echo360, Fujitsu, Jenzabar, IBM, Promethean World, Ellucian, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Market Segment by Product Type: Convenient for Educational Affairs, Convenient for Learning, Convenient for Campus Management, Others Market Segment by Application: Teaching Application, Evaluation Application, Management Application, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1912862/global-artificial-intelligence-in-education-market For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1912862/global-artificial-intelligence-in-education-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/e89b8e8f72d0a4218d59654477438d30,0,1,global-artificial-intelligence-in-education-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence in Education market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence in Education industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence in Education

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Education Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Convenient for Educational Affairs

2.5 Convenient for Learning

2.6 Convenient for Campus Management

2.7 Others 3 Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Teaching Application

3.5 Evaluation Application

3.6 Management Application

3.7 Others 4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Education as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Education Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence in Education Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Education Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Blackboard

5.1.1 Blackboard Profile

5.1.2 Blackboard Main Business

5.1.3 Blackboard Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Blackboard Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Blackboard Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco Systems

5.2.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.2.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Instructure

5.5.1 Instructure Profile

5.3.2 Instructure Main Business

5.3.3 Instructure Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Instructure Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Pearson Recent Developments

5.4 Pearson

5.4.1 Pearson Profile

5.4.2 Pearson Main Business

5.4.3 Pearson Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Pearson Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Pearson Recent Developments

5.5 Samsung

5.5.1 Samsung Profile

5.5.2 Samsung Main Business

5.5.3 Samsung Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Samsung Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.6 Dell

5.6.1 Dell Profile

5.6.2 Dell Main Business

5.6.3 Dell Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dell Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dell Recent Developments

5.7 Adobe systems

5.7.1 Adobe systems Profile

5.7.2 Adobe systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Adobe systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Adobe systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Adobe systems Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Discovery Communications

5.8.1 Discovery Communications Profile

5.8.2 Discovery Communications Main Business

5.8.3 Discovery Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Discovery Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Discovery Communications Recent Developments

5.9 Echo360

5.9.1 Echo360 Profile

5.9.2 Echo360 Main Business

5.9.3 Echo360 Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Echo360 Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Echo360 Recent Developments

5.10 Fujitsu

5.10.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.10.2 Fujitsu Main Business

5.10.3 Fujitsu Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Fujitsu Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

5.11 Jenzabar

5.11.1 Jenzabar Profile

5.11.2 Jenzabar Main Business

5.11.3 Jenzabar Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Jenzabar Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Jenzabar Recent Developments

5.12 IBM

5.12.1 IBM Profile

5.12.2 IBM Main Business

5.12.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.13 Promethean World

5.13.1 Promethean World Profile

5.13.2 Promethean World Main Business

5.13.3 Promethean World Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Promethean World Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Promethean World Recent Developments

5.14 Ellucian

5.14.1 Ellucian Profile

5.14.2 Ellucian Main Business

5.14.3 Ellucian Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Ellucian Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Ellucian Recent Developments

5.15 Oracle

5.15.1 Oracle Profile

5.15.2 Oracle Main Business

5.15.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.16 SAP

5.16.1 SAP Profile

5.16.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 SAP Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Microsoft

5.17.1 Microsoft Profile

5.17.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.17.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Microsoft Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.