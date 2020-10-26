Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Trend,COVID-19 Impact,Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, IBM Watson, BioXel, Insilico Medicine, Gatehouse Bio, Google DeepMind, Genpact Cora, Cyclica Inc, QuantumBlack, Nq Medical, Phenomic AI, Palantir Technologies Market Segment by Product Type: AI Platfrom, Analytics Service Market Segment by Application: Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 AI Platfrom

2.5 Analytics Service 3 Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Drug Discovery

3.5 Precision Medicine 4 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM Watson

5.1.1 IBM Watson Profile

5.1.2 IBM Watson Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Watson Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Watson Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Watson Recent Developments

5.2 BioXel

5.2.1 BioXel Profile

5.2.2 BioXel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 BioXel Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BioXel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 BioXel Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Insilico Medicine

5.5.1 Insilico Medicine Profile

5.3.2 Insilico Medicine Main Business

5.3.3 Insilico Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Gatehouse Bio Recent Developments

5.4 Gatehouse Bio

5.4.1 Gatehouse Bio Profile

5.4.2 Gatehouse Bio Main Business

5.4.3 Gatehouse Bio Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Gatehouse Bio Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Gatehouse Bio Recent Developments

5.5 Google DeepMind

5.5.1 Google DeepMind Profile

5.5.2 Google DeepMind Main Business

5.5.3 Google DeepMind Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Google DeepMind Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Google DeepMind Recent Developments

5.6 Genpact Cora

5.6.1 Genpact Cora Profile

5.6.2 Genpact Cora Main Business

5.6.3 Genpact Cora Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Genpact Cora Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Genpact Cora Recent Developments

5.7 Cyclica Inc

5.7.1 Cyclica Inc Profile

5.7.2 Cyclica Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Cyclica Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cyclica Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cyclica Inc Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 QuantumBlack

5.8.1 QuantumBlack Profile

5.8.2 QuantumBlack Main Business

5.8.3 QuantumBlack Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 QuantumBlack Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 QuantumBlack Recent Developments

5.9 Nq Medical

5.9.1 Nq Medical Profile

5.9.2 Nq Medical Main Business

5.9.3 Nq Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nq Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Nq Medical Recent Developments

5.10 Phenomic AI

5.10.1 Phenomic AI Profile

5.10.2 Phenomic AI Main Business

5.10.3 Phenomic AI Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Phenomic AI Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Phenomic AI Recent Developments

5.11 Palantir Technologies

5.11.1 Palantir Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Palantir Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Palantir Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Palantir Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Palantir Technologies Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence Drug R&D Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

