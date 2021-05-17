Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market: Key drivers and restraints, regional outlook, end user applicants, industry insights and forecast year 2021-2027 | Uber, Airbnb, Salesforce, Slack, Sentient Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Uber, Airbnb, Salesforce, Slack, Sentient Technologies, Dataminr, ROSS Intelligence, DIDI, Toutiao Market Segment by Product Type:

Automatic Driving

Machine Learning

Data Mining

Others Market Segment by Application: Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3142587/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-verticals-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3142587/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-verticals-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Product Scope

1.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Automatic Driving

2.5 Machine Learning

2.6 Data Mining

2.7 Others 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Healthcare

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Manufacturing

3.7 Others 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Uber

5.1.1 Uber Profile

5.1.2 Uber Main Business

5.1.3 Uber Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Uber Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Uber Recent Developments

5.2 Airbnb

5.2.1 Airbnb Profile

5.2.2 Airbnb Main Business

5.2.3 Airbnb Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Airbnb Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Airbnb Recent Developments

5.3 Salesforce

5.5.1 Salesforce Profile

5.3.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.3.3 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Slack Recent Developments

5.4 Slack

5.4.1 Slack Profile

5.4.2 Slack Main Business

5.4.3 Slack Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Slack Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Slack Recent Developments

5.5 Sentient Technologies

5.5.1 Sentient Technologies Profile

5.5.2 Sentient Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 Sentient Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Sentient Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Sentient Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 Dataminr

5.6.1 Dataminr Profile

5.6.2 Dataminr Main Business

5.6.3 Dataminr Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dataminr Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Dataminr Recent Developments

5.7 ROSS Intelligence

5.7.1 ROSS Intelligence Profile

5.7.2 ROSS Intelligence Main Business

5.7.3 ROSS Intelligence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ROSS Intelligence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 ROSS Intelligence Recent Developments

5.8 DIDI

5.8.1 DIDI Profile

5.8.2 DIDI Main Business

5.8.3 DIDI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 DIDI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 DIDI Recent Developments

5.9 Toutiao

5.9.1 Toutiao Profile

5.9.2 Toutiao Main Business

5.9.3 Toutiao Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Toutiao Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Toutiao Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Dynamics

11.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Industry Trends

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Drivers

11.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Challenges

11.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Verticals Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.